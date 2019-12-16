Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s Monday, December 16, 2019, and a cool 27°F (-3° C). And it snowed last night: the first serious snow of the year, though it wasn’t that much: about a third of an inch in our area. Here’s a photo of the snow-dusted street in front of Frank Lloyd Wright’s Robie House, which I pass each morning on my way to work:

I’m feeling a bit under the weather today, so posting may be light. And next week the serious holidays begin. But don’t worry: I’ll be here all month, folks.

It’s National Chocolate Covered Anything Day, which sounds good until you realize that “anything” could include owl pellets. It’s also Boston Tea Party Day (that “party” took place on this day in 1773; see below), the Day of Reconciliation in South Africa, and, according to Wikipedia, “The beginning of the nine-day celebration beginning December 16 and ending December 24, celebrating the trials which Mary and Joseph endured before finding a place to stay where Jesus could be born.” I didn’t realize this was a celebration. But it doesn’t interfere with Coyneaa, for which there are nine more shopping days.

Stuff that happened on December 16 includes:

1653 – English Interregnum: The Protectorate: Oliver Cromwell becomes Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland.

1773 – American Revolution: Boston Tea Party: Members of the Sons of Liberty disguised as Mohawk Indians dump hundreds of crates of tea into Boston harbor as a protest against the Tea Act.

1843 – The discovery of octonions by John T. Graves, who denoted them with a boldface O, was announced to his mathematician friend William Hamilton, discoverer of quaternions, in a letter on this date.

If you must know what octonions are (no, not a foodstuff), you can read about them here. It’s above my pay grade.

1942 – The Holocaust: Schutzstaffel chief Heinrich Himmler orders that Roma candidates for extermination be deported to Auschwitz.

1944 – World War II: The Battle of the Bulge begins with the surprise offensive of three German armies through the Ardennes forest.

1947 – William Shockley, John Bardeen and Walter Brattain build the first practical point-contact transistor.

1950 – Korean War: U.S. President Harry S. Truman declares a state of emergency, after Chinese troops enter the fight in support of communist North Korea.

Notables born on this day include:

1485 – Catherine of Aragon, Spanish princess, later queen consort of England (d. 1536)

1770 – Ludwig van Beethoven, composer (d. 1827)

1775 – Jane Austen, English novelist (d. 1817)

1863 – George Santayana, Spanish philosopher, novelist, and poet (d. 1952)

1899 – Noël Coward, English actor, playwright, and composer (d. 1973)

1900 – V. S. Pritchett, British writer and literary critic (d. 1997)

1901 – Margaret Mead, American anthropologist and author (d. 1978)

1917 – Arthur C. Clarke , British science fiction writer (d. 2008)

Those who bought it on December 16 include:

1859 – Wilhelm Grimm, German anthropologist and author (b. 1786) [He was one of the Brothers Grimm, the other being Jacob.] They made it at one time to the German 100-Mark note, to wit, a specimen from 1992:

1965 – W. Somerset Maugham, British playwright, novelist, and short story writer (b. 1874)

1980 – Colonel Sanders, American businessman, founded KFC (b. 1890)

2007 – Dan Fogelberg, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1951)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Editor Hili shows her usual diligence:

Hili: There are many things I should do. A: What are you going to start with? Hili: With thinking of what I’m not going to do.

In Polish:

Hili: Jest wiele spraw, które powinnam zrobić.

Ja: Od czego zaczniesz?

Hili: Od myślenia o tym, czego nie zrobię.

And nearby in Włocławek, Leon hugs his new brother, Mietek. They have become fast friends!

An awesome hipster treat from Instagram, via The Laughing Squid:

A new man-bun hairstyle from Facebook, sent by Rick Powell‎ to Winging It! (Spider and Insect Meme Group) and forwarded by Mark Sturtevant:

From Merilee: A snowcat with a twist:

A tweet from Andrew Doyle, creator of Titania McGrath. I have no love for Boris Johnson but really, wishing him a horrible death because he’s a Tory? Here’s a privileged white girl who flaunts her virtue: “I plan to be a doctor; I plan to actually care about people.” The “basket of deplorables” meme has clearly crossed the pond

The left is seemingly rife with illiberal hyper-privileged woke bigots who blame the voters for their stupidity, patronise the working class, and wish death on their political opponents. These people have no idea what “left wing” actually means.pic.twitter.com/zoFDfIbvsK — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) December 14, 2019

Matthew proffers his favorite: the greeting of the day as the animals leave their barn at Marsh Farm. Today, says Matthew, there’s extras: a climbing cat and agitated fowl!

Three more tweets from Matthew. Note, in this first one, how the birds turn their heads to localize the seeds.

Lovely example of how some birds move their heads (relative to the seeds) to make use of their binocular (projecting frontally) vs. high acuity (fovea projecting slightly more laterally) vision. https://t.co/vmfobHogEG — Esteban Fernandez-Juricic (@EstebanFerJur) December 15, 2019

Do you think that the cat was planned here?

A proper response to an uninformed sign:

This is true. We evolved to eat chemicals. pic.twitter.com/UVR7CUL7j5 — Barry Thompson (@ThompsonLab) December 15, 2019

Two tweets sent by reader Barry. He captions this for one, “Don’t forget who’s in charge here.”

Don't forget who's in charge here pic.twitter.com/er6Vo4BCLO — Dave M (@SpotTheLoon2010) November 19, 2019

Ricky Gervais describes atheism in a nutshell, as well as the difference between faith and fact:

“This is Atheism in a nutshell….” – @rickygervais 1. One person says ‘there's a God’.

2. The Atheist says ‘can you prove that?’.

3. The person says ‘no’.

4. The Atheist says ‘I don't believe you then’.

5. That's it, that’s all it is! pic.twitter.com/96uCLuQb4Q — Daniel Tom Clark (@Clark1995Clark) November 13, 2019

Three from Heather Hastie. The first one is both literal and figurative:

Sorry I'm late for work, fucking camels on the road again. 📹: Imgur user lotionandkleenex pic.twitter.com/dnwgsZrl4B — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) September 9, 2019

A cat who strayed, and the response: