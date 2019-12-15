Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on Sunday, December 15, 2019. We have a chance of snow today, and it’s a bit chilly (22° F, -6° C). Botany Pond is frozen over, but Honey is down at the Mississippi Delta with her feet up, enjoying the warmth and eating grain.

But oy gewalt: it’s National Gingerbread Latte Day, celebrating the creeping candification of coffee (Coyne’s Fourth Law of Life: all snacks and drinks gravitate asymptotically towards candy), but also National Lemon Cupcake Day.

It’s also Bill of Rights Day, celebrating Virginia’s 1791 ratification of the first ten amendments to the Constitution, which officially made enough states to make the Bill effectively part of the Constitution. It’s also International Tea Day and Cat Herders’ Day, celebrating those with difficult jobs, like these cowpokes (this is, by the way, the best commercial ever made, bar none):

There’s a scant nine shopping days left until the onset of the season’s best holiday: Coynezaa.

Stuff that happened on December 15 includes:

1791 – The United States Bill of Rights becomes law when ratified by the Virginia General Assembly.

1890 – Hunkpapa Lakota leader Sitting Bull is killed on Standing Rock Indian Reservation, leading to the Wounded Knee Massacre.

1933 – The Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution officially becomes effective, repealing the Eighteenth Amendment that prohibited the sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol.

1939 – Gone with the Wind (highest inflation adjusted grossing film) receives its premiere at Loew’s Grand Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

(highest inflation adjusted grossing film) receives its premiere at Loew’s Grand Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. 1961 – Adolf Eichmann is sentenced to death after being found guilty by an Israeli court of 15 criminal charges, including charges of crimes against humanity, crimes against the Jewish people, and membership of an outlawed organization.

1973 – The American Psychiatric Association votes 13–0 to remove homosexuality from its official list of psychiatric disorders, the DSM-II.

1978 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter announces that the United States will recognize the People’s Republic of China and sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

2001 – The Leaning Tower of Pisa reopens after 11 years and $27,000,000 spent to stabilize it, without fixing its famous lean.

Notables born on this day include:

Here’s Guardroom with Monkeys by David Teniers. Wikipedia “unpacks” it:

Teniers combined the genres of singerie [JAC: Money scenes!] and guardroom scene in the composition Guardroom with monkeys (Private collection). At a first glance, the Guardroom with Monkeys is no different from other guardroom scenes. It is clear from the round moon above the door that the scene is set late at night. The off-duty monkeys have removed their armor, stowed their pikes and rolled up their company flag and placed it against the far wall. Like their human counterparts, the monkey soldiers are loitering about, some of them are drinking and smoking, others are playing games. At the door a cat wearing respectable civilian clothes is led into the room by two monkeys who restrain it. The contrast between the properly dressed cat and the bizarre outfit of the monkey soldiers, one of which is wearing a funnel on his head while another has an upturned pot on his head, raises doubt as to the legitimacy of the monkeys’ authority. As was customary in singeries, the dress and behaviour of the monkeys highlight the foolishness of human undertakings. Teniers may also have intended to criticize the bloated military in the Southern Netherlands in the 1630s.

1852 – Henri Becquerel, French physicist and chemist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1908)

1892 – J. Paul Getty, American-English businessman and art collector, founded Getty Oil (d. 1976)

1916 – Maurice Wilkins, New Zealand-English physicist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2004)

1919 – Max Yasgur, American dairy farmer and host of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair (d. 1973)

1942 – Dave Clark, English drummer, songwriter, and producer

1981 – Michelle Dockery, English actress. [I watched Downton Abbey only a couple of times at the behest of friends, but couldn’t get into it. I was, however, much taken with Lady Mary.)

Those who croaked on December 15 include:

1683 – Izaak Walton, English author (b. 1593)

1890 – Sitting Bull, Hunkpapa Lakota tribal chief (b. 1831)

1943 – Fats Waller, American singer-songwriter and pianist (b. 1904)

1944 – Glenn Miller, American bandleader and composer (b. 1904)

1950 – Vallabhbhai Patel, Indian lawyer and politician, 1st Deputy Prime Minister of India (b. 1875)

1958 – Wolfgang Pauli, Austrian-Swiss physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1900)

1966 – Walt Disney, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (b. 1901)

2011 – Christopher Hitchens, English-American essayist, literary critic, and journalist (b. 1949)

Here’s a 60 Minutes piece on Hitchens, produced when he was undergoing cancer treatment:

And a collection of Hitchens in confrontational moments:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is resting in the basket where they normally keep the firewood:

A; Are you comfortable in this basket? Hili: No, but I have to show somehow that I am in possession of it.

In Polish:

Ja: Wygodnie ci w tym koszyku?

Hili: Nie, ale muszę jakoś zaznaczyć, że objęłam go w posiadanie.

And in nearby Wloclawek, the loving brothers Mietek and Leon await their noms:

Leon: Do you think they are preparing our supper?