We don’t often get a contribution by photographer Colin Franks, but when we do we’re in for a visual treat. Here’s a selection of lovely bird photos. (Colin’s photography website is here, his Instagram page is here, and his Facebook page is here.) His IDs are indented.
Northern Pintail (Anas acuta):
Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii):
Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedoa):
Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis):
Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus):
Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii):
Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):
Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta):
Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola):
The last photo is Aix sponsa, not Bucephala. But beautiful photos anyway !
My mistake: I copied the name of the Bufflehead twice. I’ve corrected it now, thanks.
Beautiful! Simply amazing in all ways possible.
Hard to believe photography in the wild can be this good.
These photos are soooo outstanding, I have no words.
Also note that the face photographs of the ducks show that birds have a good eyesight in front, despite their eyes pointing sideways. They do have 2 maculas per eye indeed, one at the ‘normal’ position, opposite the central cornea, and one at the back of the eye,opposite the beak.
I’m sure if you projected some keratometer light on these corneas, the left and right combined would be close to a perfect circle.