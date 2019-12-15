Readers’ wildlife photos

We don’t often get a contribution by photographer Colin Franks, but when we do we’re in for a visual treat.  Here’s a selection of lovely bird photos. (Colin’s photography website is here, his Instagram page is here, and his Facebook page is here.) His IDs are indented.

Northern Pintail (Anas acuta):

Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii):

Marbled Godwit (Limosa fedoa):

Dark-eyed Junco (Junco hyemalis):

Hooded Merganser (Lophodytes cucullatus):

Bewick’s Wren (Thryomanes bewickii):

Chestnut-backed Chickadee (Poecile rufescens):

Western Meadowlark (Sturnella neglecta):

Bufflehead (Bucephala albeola):

Wood Duck (Aix sponsa):

5 Comments

  1. Jacques Hausser
    Posted December 15, 2019 at 8:20 am | Permalink

    The last photo is Aix sponsa, not Bucephala. But beautiful photos anyway !

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted December 15, 2019 at 8:46 am | Permalink

      My mistake: I copied the name of the Bufflehead twice. I’ve corrected it now, thanks.

      Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted December 15, 2019 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    Beautiful! Simply amazing in all ways possible.

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 15, 2019 at 8:39 am | Permalink

    Hard to believe photography in the wild can be this good.

    Reply
  4. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted December 15, 2019 at 9:00 am | Permalink

    These photos are soooo outstanding, I have no words.
    Also note that the face photographs of the ducks show that birds have a good eyesight in front, despite their eyes pointing sideways. They do have 2 maculas per eye indeed, one at the ‘normal’ position, opposite the central cornea, and one at the back of the eye,opposite the beak.
    I’m sure if you projected some keratometer light on these corneas, the left and right combined would be close to a perfect circle.

    Reply

