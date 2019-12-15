“Don’t take refuge in the false security of consensus” : Hitchens on free speech

I must have watched well over a hundred YouTube clips of Christopher Hitchens, but there never seems to be an end—nor do I ever get bored. I proffer this one, on the eighth anniversary of his death, as my favorite. It’s Hitchens on free speech, given in Toronto in 2006, and shows his usual combination of erudition, eloquence, and wit—all in service of a cause I hold dear. It is the best specimen of his oratory: the one I’d show people to display his virtues. (I wonder if he had any notes before him.) It has the advantage, too, of being short: 21 minutes. Further, it has his greatest bon mot, starting at 7:05, and one of his most passionate declamations against religion, starting at 15:09.
I love his offhand remark, at the beginning, that you’re welcome to attack him so long as you’ve read the relevant works of Milton, Mill, and Paine. (You can be sure that Hitchens knew them well.)
Alongside the mandatory ideological indoctrination given to almost every student entering American colleges, they should be required to watch this video. (We should all watch it at least once a year.)
It’s been eight years on since we had Hitchens, and nobody has risen to replace him. Nor do I expect that to happen.
Agreed. Every American high school English, History and Civics teacher should show this video to every class, every year. Show them what a towering public intellectual looks like, compared to the dull knuckleheaded pundits we’re normally relegated to watching
He wonderfully concentrates my own diffuse thoughts into crystalline quotable prose
“…the speakers for the opposition to the motion, as eloquent as….*one*…of them was..”
Does anyone know who the (unfortunate) opposition speakers were?
Here is Hitch insisting on freedom of speech for white nationalist Tom Metzger, who doesn’t have the courage to speak openly and winds up cowering behind innuendo and suggestion.
(And here’s Hitchens telling someone to shut up.)
Hitchens did, after all, write a literary biography of Paine’s book The Rights of Man. No contemporary writer, save perhaps Gore Vidal, worked as well at the junction of politics and literature.
Nevertheless, I think the Hitch was a bit too hard in his talk on Justice O.W. Holmes, Jr. To be sure, Holmes reached the wrong result in his majority opinion in Schenck v. United States (1919), the WWI Yiddish pamphleteer case Hitchens discusses. But once Louis Brandeis joined the Court and captured his ear, and once Holmes began his famous exchange of missives with the aptly named (and later circuit court judge) Learned Hand, Holmes quite rapidly came quite a distance on Free Speech.
As evidence therefor, I’d invite your attention to his famous dissent (joined by Brandeis) in Abrams v. United States, decided later the same year as Schenck. In it he set forth the precursor to the “incitement to imminent violence” test for the First Amendment’s Free Speech Clause that the Court itself eventually adopted in Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969).
Although not a relative in any way I always approved of his actions, especially around 1968 when registering for the draft.
I am not sure I can go along with his defence of holocaust-deniers. He seems uncomfortably close to suggesting that the occurrence of the holocaust is just an opinion. There seems to me to be a distinction between opinions, however horrible, which should be defended, and denial of historical facts, which just causes confusion.
But you cannot determine which are opinions and which are facts unless you are allowed to discuss and consider the issue.