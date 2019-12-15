“Don’t take refuge in the false security of consensus” : Hitchens on free speech

I must have watched well over a hundred YouTube clips of Christopher Hitchens, but there never seems to be an end—nor do I ever get bored. I proffer this one, on the eighth anniversary of his death, as my favorite. It’s Hitchens on free speech, given in Toronto in 2006, and shows his usual combination of erudition, eloquence, and wit—all in service of a cause I hold dear. It is the best specimen of his oratory: the one I’d show people to display his virtues. (I wonder if he had any notes before him.) It has the advantage, too, of being short: 21 minutes. Further, it has his greatest bon mot, starting at 7:05, and one of his most passionate declamations against religion, starting at 15:09.

I love his offhand remark, at the beginning, that you’re welcome to attack him so long as you’ve read the relevant works of Milton, Mill, and Paine. (You can be sure that Hitchens knew them well.)

Alongside the mandatory ideological indoctrination given to almost every student entering American colleges, they should be required to watch this video. (We should all watch it at least once a year.)

It’s been eight years on since we had Hitchens, and nobody has risen to replace him. Nor do I expect that to happen.