Proprietor’s wildlife photos and videos

I have to put up more of my penguin videos because penguins (note yesterday’s language post). We’ll see videos and photos of three species today. Try to see the videos on full screen.
Here are some gentoo penguins (Pygoscelis papua) porpoising in the water and trying, largely unsuccessfully, to mount a small iceberg. Cuverville Island off Antarctica, November 20, 2019
A stately King penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) walks with great dignity at Bluff Cove, East Falkland, November 24, 2019.
A Chinstrap penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus) scuttles on its belly. Orne Harbor, Antarctica, November 16, 2019.
Nobody ever claimed that penguins are great walkers. This chinstrap, also at Orne Harbor, has some trouble getting about:
Amazing photos. Thanks for sharing Jerry!
Some really good penguin videos and photos. Get the idea the wind is relentless in this world.
Yes, you can hear it on nearly every video I made there.
Thank you very much! Will you be making your Antarctic shipboard lectures available in some form Jerry? It would be a sin if all that prep work & the info itself didn’t result in a resource for future generations.
They didn’t tape them and I’m not sure I’m allowed to disseminate them.
These get better and more delightful with every new post
What great pics. Im very envious
Thanks, because enjoyment.
Little nuns. 😎