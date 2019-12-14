Proprietor’s wildlife photos and videos

I have to put up more of my penguin videos because penguins (note yesterday’s language post). We’ll see videos and photos of three species today. Try to see the videos on full screen.

Here are some gentoo penguins (Pygoscelis papua) porpoising in the water and trying, largely unsuccessfully, to mount a small iceberg. Cuverville Island off Antarctica, November 20, 2019

A stately King penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) walks with great dignity at Bluff Cove, East Falkland, November 24, 2019.

A Chinstrap penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus) scuttles on its belly. Orne Harbor, Antarctica, November 16, 2019.

 

Krillface!

Nobody ever claimed that penguins are great walkers. This chinstrap, also at Orne Harbor, has some trouble getting about:

9 Comments

  1. Mark Cagnetta
    Posted December 14, 2019 at 8:24 am | Permalink

    Amazing photos. Thanks for sharing Jerry!

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 14, 2019 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    Some really good penguin videos and photos. Get the idea the wind is relentless in this world.

    Reply
  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted December 14, 2019 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    Thank you very much! Will you be making your Antarctic shipboard lectures available in some form Jerry? It would be a sin if all that prep work & the info itself didn’t result in a resource for future generations.

    Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 14, 2019 at 9:19 am | Permalink

    These get better and more delightful with every new post

    Reply
  5. helenahankart
    Posted December 14, 2019 at 9:48 am | Permalink

    What great pics. Im very envious

    Reply
  6. phoffman56
    Posted December 14, 2019 at 9:59 am | Permalink

    Thanks, because enjoyment.

    Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted December 14, 2019 at 11:03 am | Permalink

    Little nuns. 😎

    Reply

