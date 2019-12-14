Proprietor’s wildlife photos and videos

I have to put up more of my penguin videos because penguins (note yesterday’s language post). We’ll see videos and photos of three species today. Try to see the videos on full screen.

Here are some gentoo penguins (Pygoscelis papua) porpoising in the water and trying, largely unsuccessfully, to mount a small iceberg. Cuverville Island off Antarctica, November 20, 2019

A stately King penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) walks with great dignity at Bluff Cove, East Falkland, November 24, 2019.

A Chinstrap penguin (Pygoscelis antarcticus) scuttles on its belly. Orne Harbor, Antarctica, November 16, 2019.

Krillface!

Nobody ever claimed that penguins are great walkers. This chinstrap, also at Orne Harbor, has some trouble getting about: