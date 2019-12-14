Caturday felid trifecta: Cats in an invisible maze; the fluffy cats of Finland, and ZeFrank on Christmas and pets

It’s Caturday, and you know what that means: three bits for the ailurophiles among you. First, “Kittisaurus” made an invisible maze of plastic wrap, and then set his cats loose in it. Of course the results would be very different were the walls opaque, so I’m not sure what point this video actually makes—except that cats have a variety of ways of escaping entrapment:

**************

Bored Panda has a series of photos of Finnish cats, and that means cats who have to contend with cold weather, and that in turn means FLUFFY cats. Here are some photos of these furrballs as instantiated by one Finnish cat named Sämpy (and some friends). Sämpi also has an Instagram page (click on screenshot below to see the rest):

The development of FLOOF:

*************

ZeFrank has a newish video showing cats and dogs talking about the upcoming holidays. Given that it’s sponsored by Audible, it’s surprisingly risqué.

h/t: Rick