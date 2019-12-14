Andrew Sullivan on Boris Johnson, Labour, and the lessons for America

For a while Andrew Sullivan has been a). strongly criticizing Trump, b). saying that while he opposed Brexit personally, the referendum results should still stand, and c). arguing that the excesses of the American Left endanger our getting a Democrat in the White House in 2020. I agree with a), don’t know enough about Brexit to venture an educated opinion, and, as for c)., I still think that the Left needs to curb wokeness to appeal to more centrist voters, though I am now more confident than I was a few months ago that Trump can’t win re-election. (You’re allowed to chastise me of that if he does.) But I do think that a hard “Medicare for All” program, with no choice (I do favor a Medicare option for everyone), and a failure to address immigration will constitute serious problems for a Democratic candidate.

In this week’s New York Magazine column, Andrew Sullivan analyzes the reasons for the big win for the Conservatives and Boris Johnson, the big loss for Corbyn and Labour, as well as the Lib Dems, and then argues there are lessons for America, which are pretty much the ones I gave in the last sentence of the previous paragraph. Click on the screenshot to read the piece; it also includes a section on the rising anti-Semitism in both the UK and America.

I’ll give just a few quotes, which are indented.

Why Corbyn and Labour lost.

The revulsion at Jeremy Corbyn was a big factor — especially, it seems, in the safest Labour seats in the north. The British people, after giving him the benefit of the doubt in 2017, turned on him. On his expansive, super-ambitious plan for massive investment in infrastructure and public services, they just didn’t believe the math. On his rancid long history of sympathizing with terrorists, they feared what he might do to the security services. On his anti-Semitism, they righteously humiliated the old codger. It tells you a lot about him that he still hasn’t resigned after the Labour Party’s worst showing since 1935.

Why Johnson and the Tories won.

Here are the big gambles Johnson took to turn what was a nadir in Tory fortunes — plummeting to 22 percent this summer — into a landslide. He realized, unlike his peers, that ordinary people were close to revolt, and backed the cause of those left behind by the global economy, by grasping the Brexit issue. Without Johnson, the referendum would have been won by Remain. If he’d lost that referendum, his political career would have been over. The second big risk was quitting his own government when its Brexit plan seemed too soft, which he did by resigning as foreign secretary in the summer of 2018. And then, as the May deal failed to pass Parliament, he struck again — winning the leadership contest. In office, he rewrote the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement which the E.U. had said was nonnegotiable, and got his deal passed by a 30-vote majority. Then the real gamble: Instead of sticking to getting Brexit done in Parliament, he called an early election to give himself a clear mandate for it. By fighting on the genius and simple slogan “Get Brexit Done,” he exposed the deep divides on the left, unified the right, and knocked his opponents for six (if you will forgive a cricket metaphor). But just as important, he moved the party sharply left on austerity, spending on public services, tax cuts for the working poor, and a higher minimum wage. He outflanked the far right on Brexit and shamelessly echoed the left on economic policy. This is Trumpism without Trump. A conservative future without an ineffective and polarizing nutjob at the heart of it.

I’ll leave it to readers who know more than I, including Dr. Cobb, to analyze Sullivan’s analysis.

The lessons for America’s next election. Here I tend to side with Sullivan, but remember, I’m just a superannuated professor of biology, not a political pundit. But I’m also an American voter.

What does this remarkable result mean for the U.S.? Here are some thoughts: Many will dismiss any lessons are applicable. They’ll say Britain is a very different place, Brexit is a unique issue, and Corbyn was exceptionally unpopular. There’s truth in all that. But take each point. Britain actually is very much like the U.S. right now. It too has become divided between liberal urban elites and everyone else, between nationalists and internationalists, between big cities and everywhere else, between those favoring a crackdown on new immigration and those who revel in open borders with 28 other countries. The polarization, tribalism, legislative gridlock: It’s uncanny how similar the places feel these days. And there’s a historical pattern in which Britain echoes the U.S. in political shifts: Thatcher and Reagan, George H.W. Bush and John Major, Blair and Clinton, Obama and Cameron, Brexit and Trump. I guess you can say this time it’s different. I suspect not. . . . Even on health care, which should have been Corbyn’s strongest issue, his spending plans were so fantastically huge that he lost credibility. Johnson wisely heaped praise on socialized medicine and proposed a big increase in investment but came nowhere near Labour’s proposals. And yet he won. It seems to me that the difference between Johnson and Corbyn is somewhat like that between Buttigieg and Bernie. A push left is essential. But a huge and unaffordable shift left? The British working classes said no. The same, I suspect, will happen here. If the Democrats go with Sanders or Warren’s Medicare for All, the Democrats could be obliterated. If the Democratic candidate cannot persuade people he or she wants to halt mass illegal immigration, ditto.

And then there’s the bit below, which is relevant to what will be my next post (a nice video about the excesses of Leftism from Andrew Doyle, the creator of Titania McGrath. You’ll see it at about noon.)

Labour’s policy-makers and intellectuals had no idea they were going to be electorally slaughtered, because London is the same bubble as New York, D.C., San Francisco, and Austin. I had very intelligent Labour friends of mine telling me this week that Corbyn could well pull off a miracle. And the knee-jerk reaction of Left Twitter to the results does not suggest that bubble is even close to being pricked. But London is not England. And Brooklyn, thank God, is not America. In the immortal words of the anti-Corbyn lefty Nick Cohen: “Never mistake your Twitter feed for your country.”

Cohen’s remark is about the pithiest piece of wisdom I’ve read all year, and the Left should be paying attention to it. Yes, I’ll vote for whomever the Democrats nominate, for the worst Democrat is better than the best Republican, especially Trump, who’s a dreadful Republican and a dreadful person. But a candidate who wants to put everyone on government healthcare and basically open our borders—which seems to be what some Democrats want—does so at their own peril.

Sullivan’s piece on anti-Semitism is a good one, with some scary statistics. But I’ve dwelt on that issue at length and you can read what Andrew says for yourself. The one thing I didn’t know was that after the killing of the policeman and three civilians in a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, the odious Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, whom I believe is a disingenuous anti-Semite, immediately blamed the murders on “white supremacy”. She since deleted the tweet (without apologizing for it or correcting it), but here’s a screenshot:

Unfortunately, this was not white supremacy: the two killers were black members of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, and the killing has been branded an anti-Semitic hate crime.

It would have been nice if Tlaib had waited to find out who the killers were, and why they struck, before posting a divisive and incorrect tweet. But of course she has an agenda. How repugnant to quietly remove what she said without correcting it or apologizing for it! She would have made a lousy scientist.

h/t: Simon