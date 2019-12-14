Andrew Sullivan on Boris Johnson, Labour, and the lessons for America

For a while Andrew Sullivan has been a). strongly criticizing Trump, b). saying that while he opposed Brexit personally, the referendum results should still stand, and c). arguing that the excesses of the American Left endanger our getting a Democrat in the White House in 2020. I agree with a), don’t know enough about Brexit to venture an educated opinion, and, as for c)., I still think that the Left needs to curb wokeness to appeal to more centrist voters, though I am now more confident than I was a few months ago that Trump can’t win re-election. (You’re allowed to chastise me of that if he does.) But I do think that a hard “Medicare for All” program, with no choice (I do favor a Medicare option for everyone), and a failure to address immigration will constitute serious problems for a Democratic candidate.
In this week’s New York Magazine column, Andrew Sullivan analyzes the reasons for the big win for the Conservatives and Boris Johnson, the big loss for Corbyn and Labour, as well as the Lib Dems, and then argues there are lessons for America, which are pretty much the ones I gave in the last sentence of the previous paragraph. Click on the screenshot to read the piece; it also includes a section on the rising anti-Semitism in both the UK and America.
I’ll give just a few quotes, which are indented.
Why Corbyn and Labour lost.
The revulsion at Jeremy Corbyn was a big factor — especially, it seems, in the safest Labour seats in the north. The British people, after giving him the benefit of the doubt in 2017, turned on him. On his expansive, super-ambitious plan for massive investment in infrastructure and public services, they just didn’t believe the math. On his rancid long history of sympathizing with terrorists, they feared what he might do to the security services. On his anti-Semitism, they righteously humiliated the old codger. It tells you a lot about him that he still hasn’t resigned after the Labour Party’s worst showing since 1935.
Why Johnson and the Tories won.
Here are the big gambles Johnson took to turn what was a nadir in Tory fortunes — plummeting to 22 percent this summer — into a landslide. He realized, unlike his peers, that ordinary people were close to revolt, and backed the cause of those left behind by the global economy, by grasping the Brexit issue. Without Johnson, the referendum would have been won by Remain. If he’d lost that referendum, his political career would have been over. The second big risk was quitting his own government when its Brexit plan seemed too soft, which he did by resigning as foreign secretary in the summer of 2018. And then, as the May deal failed to pass Parliament, he struck again — winning the leadership contest. In office, he rewrote the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement which the E.U. had said was nonnegotiable, and got his deal passed by a 30-vote majority.
Then the real gamble: Instead of sticking to getting Brexit done in Parliament, he called an early election to give himself a clear mandate for it. By fighting on the genius and simple slogan “Get Brexit Done,” he exposed the deep divides on the left, unified the right, and knocked his opponents for six (if you will forgive a cricket metaphor). But just as important, he moved the party sharply left on austerity, spending on public services, tax cuts for the working poor, and a higher minimum wage. He outflanked the far right on Brexit and shamelessly echoed the left on economic policy.
This is Trumpism without Trump. A conservative future without an ineffective and polarizing nutjob at the heart of it.
I’ll leave it to readers who know more than I, including Dr. Cobb, to analyze Sullivan’s analysis.
The lessons for America’s next election. Here I tend to side with Sullivan, but remember, I’m just a superannuated professor of biology, not a political pundit. But I’m also an American voter.
What does this remarkable result mean for the U.S.? Here are some thoughts: Many will dismiss any lessons are applicable. They’ll say Britain is a very different place, Brexit is a unique issue, and Corbyn was exceptionally unpopular. There’s truth in all that. But take each point. Britain actually is very much like the U.S. right now. It too has become divided between liberal urban elites and everyone else, between nationalists and internationalists, between big cities and everywhere else, between those favoring a crackdown on new immigration and those who revel in open borders with 28 other countries. The polarization, tribalism, legislative gridlock: It’s uncanny how similar the places feel these days. And there’s a historical pattern in which Britain echoes the U.S. in political shifts: Thatcher and Reagan, George H.W. Bush and John Major, Blair and Clinton, Obama and Cameron, Brexit and Trump. I guess you can say this time it’s different. I suspect not.
. . . Even on health care, which should have been Corbyn’s strongest issue, his spending plans were so fantastically huge that he lost credibility. Johnson wisely heaped praise on socialized medicine and proposed a big increase in investment but came nowhere near Labour’s proposals. And yet he won. It seems to me that the difference between Johnson and Corbyn is somewhat like that between Buttigieg and Bernie. A push left is essential. But a huge and unaffordable shift left? The British working classes said no. The same, I suspect, will happen here. If the Democrats go with Sanders or Warren’s Medicare for All, the Democrats could be obliterated. If the Democratic candidate cannot persuade people he or she wants to halt mass illegal immigration, ditto.
And then there’s the bit below, which is relevant to what will be my next post (a nice video about the excesses of Leftism from Andrew Doyle, the creator of Titania McGrath. You’ll see it at about noon.)
Labour’s policy-makers and intellectuals had no idea they were going to be electorally slaughtered, because London is the same bubble as New York, D.C., San Francisco, and Austin. I had very intelligent Labour friends of mine telling me this week that Corbyn could well pull off a miracle. And the knee-jerk reaction of Left Twitter to the results does not suggest that bubble is even close to being pricked. But London is not England. And Brooklyn, thank God, is not America. In the immortal words of the anti-Corbyn lefty Nick Cohen: “Never mistake your Twitter feed for your country.”
Cohen’s remark is about the pithiest piece of wisdom I’ve read all year, and the Left should be paying attention to it. Yes, I’ll vote for whomever the Democrats nominate, for the worst Democrat is better than the best Republican, especially Trump, who’s a dreadful Republican and a dreadful person. But a candidate who wants to put everyone on government healthcare and basically open our borders—which seems to be what some Democrats want—does so at their own peril.
Sullivan’s piece on anti-Semitism is a good one, with some scary statistics. But I’ve dwelt on that issue at length and you can read what Andrew says for yourself. The one thing I didn’t know was that after the killing of the policeman and three civilians in a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, the odious Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, whom I believe is a disingenuous anti-Semite, immediately blamed the murders on “white supremacy”. She since deleted the tweet (without apologizing for it or correcting it), but here’s a screenshot:
Unfortunately, this was not white supremacy: the two killers were black members of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, and the killing has been branded an anti-Semitic hate crime.
It would have been nice if Tlaib had waited to find out who the killers were, and why they struck, before posting a divisive and incorrect tweet. But of course she has an agenda. How repugnant to quietly remove what she said without correcting it or apologizing for it! She would have made a lousy scientist.
h/t: Simon
There’s an obvious temptation (especially for Americans) to compare Boris Johnson to Trump. But really, it’s not a sensible thing to do.
Boris is a serious politician with a long-track record of electoral success, and is overall a far more capable person than Trump (just for example, he is a noted columnist and author having written several popular and well-selling books; can you imagine Trump doing that?).
Further, leaving the issue of Brexit aside (since that cuts across party lines), he’s always been regarded as on the moderate wing of the Tory party. (Which means he’s likely closer to American Democrats on many issues than to Republicans.)
Yes, he has his faults (his personal self-centred ambition, and his “tactical” relationship to the truth) but he’s really not anything remotely akin to Trump.
And yes, the lesson for Labour is clear: to get elected you need a moderate, centrist leader who appeals to voters and who accepts a capitalist/market economy, but just wants to do a bit more wealth redistribution than the Tories would. Tony Blair showed exactly how to do it.
Don’t go for raw-red, far-left, “smash the system” anti-Capitalists like Corbyn and McDonnell. (That’s leaving aside their support for any anti-West, terrorism-supporting cause they can find.)
The problem for Labour is that many of its activists would rather go down to heavy defeat under the latter banner, than win under the former. And they get exactly that, not having learnt their lesson under Michael Foot. (They still have the delusion that the latter is popular enough to get them elected.)
I think Corbynite Labour activists will have to take their lumps and, well, shut the fuck up for a while. There will be a low level of tolerance for their habit of throwing their weight around and threatening deselection every time an MP says anything that goes against far-left dogma.
We have lived with Corbyn and tolerated him through gritted teeth. He’s been treated by his party a lot better than he himself treated it throughout his career. Bafflingly, he’s been given two bites at the GE cherry, despite his obvious lack of interest in campaigning, compromise, reaching out, the media, electoral politics and democracy in general, and despite his shambolic job as opposition leader. His approach to Brexit has been infuriating for every Remain voter in the country.
There has been a certain resignation on the part of centre-left/centre Labour voters and MPs, as well as remainers, w/r/t Corbyn over the last few years. He has been ensconced in his role and popular(although decreasingly so) with the party members. We knew he wasn’t going anywhere before now.
But this is as total a repudiation of him and his political approach as it’s realistically possible to receive from an electorate, and unless he and Momentum(or at least the sense that Momentum are pulling the strings) are excised from the party Labour is finished.
I can guarantee that, like Trump once he’s gone, Corbyn will be a stick with which opposition parties beat Labour for decades to come unless the party rids itself of the general sense that he still owns it. There is a stain there that needs to be thoroughly scrubbed off.
…And while my instinct was that he’d try and wangle one of his acolytes a shot at leader, because he hasn’t quite done enough existential damage to British politics yet and he wants to set a charmless little allotment cherry on top of the cake, even I didn’t think he’d be quite so shameless as to skulk around until next year. ‘Sometime early next year’. Well yes, of course, because you’ve been so useful until now, we need you for any kind of transition right? This isn’t Alex Ferguson choosing his successor – this is Gollum hoarding his ring because he can’t bear to see it wrenched from his grasp.
Go Corbyn, for the love of god. …And the daft bicycle you rode in on.
Yes, good riddance to Corbyn – but we need the manipulative people around him to go as well. They stitched up the candidate selection in Bassetlaw (only succeeding after an extremely dodgy second attempt): https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/nov/06/labour-accused-of-student-union-politics-in-candidate-row. And the result in the general election? The biggest swing from Labour to the Tories of the night. Serves them bl**dy well right, but it’s a shame that the people who needed a decent Labour government will have to pay the price of the defeat necessary to remove Corbyn from office.
Absolutely. I say so in my comment. There’s no use in Corbyn going if his acolytes still control the party. If that’s how things turn out – and it’s pretty obvious Corbyn’s giving himself enough time to ensure just such a transition with his ‘I’ll leave next year’ bullshit – it will be the end of Labour as a serious party.
And as ever with his supporters they refuse to accept anything but total ideological conformity from their party leaders. The thought that you have to appeal to more than just the people you hang around with on a daily basis, that you might even have to appeal to voters with whom you fundamentally disagree on everything, is sacrilegious to them. The absolute basics of electoral democracy are anathema.
And as you say, with too many of these fuckwits(I’m paraphrasing) it’s just a game. A way to posture and play at being a grown up, and then they can get interested in something else, like new-age religion, or anal bleaching.
But this isn’t a game. People will suffer, people will die, as an indirect result of those Corbynites’ fervent belief that moderate Labour MPs are ‘just as bad as the Tories’*.
There were plenty of decent people in Momentum. But far too many at the top, particularly those who shouted the loudest, were people who had no real skin in the game if a Conservative government started hacking away at the state. They’ll be fine, but the rest of food bank Britain will suffer.
*BTW, if you ever hear anyone say that again you are legally allowed to push a bead up their nose.
I think Sullivan compares apples and oranges and maybe the taste confuses him. Britten’s situation is far different than here and their politics is different. Maybe being from Britten confuses him? Sullivan is also one of those lost republicans if you look closely and became disenchanted with Bush. He fell out long before David Books but ended up in the same nowhere place. All they have left is writing and talking.
Johnson is a far cry for Trump and there are very few comparisons. Did Johnson send runners over to Russia to invite them into his campaign? Are several of Johnson’s people now doing time in Prison? Did he make any deals with Ukraine if they would just announce they were trying to affect the British elections and dig up some dirt on others. Does Johnson have a reputation as a slimy, narcissistic, lying moron with little understanding of anything. Is Johnson putting little kids in cages at the boarder and stealing money from the tax payers to build a wall? I have a lot more but will give it a rest. I also wonder how it is that one candidate’s plan, whatever it is, becomes such fear to the herd that they go running over a cliff months before the first primary. It is a fixation that resembles cement.
“Does Johnson have a reputation as a slimy, narcissistic, lying moron with little understanding of anything.”
He does if you believe many opinion pieces (and comments thereon) in The Guardian. And as regards purloining public money, there is the still unresolved matter of the funding of a comely American blonde…
Still, you and Coel are largely correct. Johnson, despite his many and manifest flaws, is in no way comparable to Trump.
On the other hand, I am with Sullivan: any Democratic push too far to the left will be disastrous.
We don’t know about Boris Johnson’s ties to Russia because he refused to publish the report about Russian interference in the UK, despite the fact that the security and intelligence agencies had cleared it for publication. Certainly some rich Russians who have now obtained British citizenship under a golden visa scheme set up by the Conservatives have been generous donors to the Tories. And the Conservative Party treasurer, Ehud Sheleg, has some interesting connections.
Interesting piece on Quillette about the UK election: https://quillette.com/2019/12/13/britains-labour-party-got-woke-and-now-its-broke/
Coel in post #1 is clearly correct about
BoJo. As a pragmatic Tory moderate (i.e., as an MP and London mayor), he was analogous to Mitt Romney rather than Trump & Co. The Corbo has no real analogue in US politics, although an amalgam of Rashida Tlaib and Chris Hedge does come to mind.
UK/US analogies may be slippery, but I am sometimes impressed by the similarities, as Sullivan mentions. Two weeks after the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01, I attended a US Leftwing discussion of the event, and was struck by the amount of virtuous anger—directed at the US, which was the attacks’ victim. At the same time, an exactly equivalent meeting in London, led by the Corbo and a clutch of Trots, birthed the Stop The War Coalition. This outfit, designed to protest in advance against anything the US might do, has faithfully followed this line ever since. The difference between the UK and the US is that no formal STWC was
formed in the US, but the attitude is here.
Boris is a very clever man who knows how to judge people and exactly what strings to pull to get his way. He is rather loose in his behaviour but many don’t care about that , they are taken in by charisma.
Jeremy is as straight as a die and a born idealist who could never compromise ; he sees things in black and white and his actions line up with his character. Remember he was pushed into power , such men cannot compromise it is there great weakness at the polls.
Donald is exceptionally shrewd and has his eye on the game at all times . He knows his own weakness and hides it exceptionally well . Add to this he has a turn of phrase marking him out , making him Charismatic in his own way.
He has brought a different type of politics onto the scene and it has great popular appeal. I would not be surprised to see him in for another term.
In a little noticed development, Labour now has more women MPs than men: 104:98.
It will be interesting to watch how that works out.
I try to follow American politics fairly closely, but I take predictions and recommended electoral strategy proposals with a grain of salt. One need not spend much time on the internet to find pundits (all who speak with absolute confidence) that differ on the following.
1. Trump will win easily or the Democrat will win easily;
2. The Democrats should choose a leftist or the Democrats should choose a centrist;
3. The Democrats should concentrate on converting Trump supporters or Democrats should try to appeal to the vast number of previous non-voters;
4. Trump can win with his current base or needs to expand it;
5. The Republican Party is near collapse or the Democratic Party is near collapse.
The fact is that the pundits are merely guessing (as I am when making my recommendations). Ultimately, these questions will be answered. Some pundits will look like geniuses; others like fools. Some of the latter will confess their errors, but no matter, because those who turn out wrong will continue their punditry. In the punditry game, there are no consequences for being wrong.
In time, the Democrats will choose their candidate and both camps will initiate their electoral strategies. Only one of the strategies will be successful. For the losing side, the strategists may point out where they went wrong, although the confession will be laden with excuses, and they will quickly be on the hunt to find new clients. I am sorry I missed the opportunity to make “political strategist” my career choice.😊
Corbyn says he will resign after “a period of reflection.” You got your ass handed to you on a plate, Corbyn. That should take five seconds of reflection. Corbyn made himself the face of the Labor Party turning off voters who might have voted for their local Labor MP but were turned off by this odious, anti-semitic old codger.
He’s stupid – as in, not very bright, lacking intellect – but he’s also sly. He’s hanging on until next year so he can ensure that some equally unelectable acolyte gets his job, and that his dead, vote-killing hand remains on the tiller of the SS Trot-tanic for the foreseeable future.