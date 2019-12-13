Words and phrases I hate

Like many Brits, I too am dispirited today, and in fact so dispirited that I can’t brain. When in such a state, I find that my best tactic is to vent, and what better way to vent than rail against language pollution?
Today we have several words or phrases I hate, and of course you’re invited to add your own below. As usual, most of the examples—all but one—come from HuffPo, which thinks itself clever to use the argot of the kids. (I don’t get the words themselves from HuffPo; I just find it easiest to find them there as examples.)
Because I’m especially splenetic today, we have six—count them, six—examples. Each screenshot links to the relevant article.
1.) “AF”. This, of course, is an abbreviation for “as fuck”, as in the article below. Now I see nothing wrong with using the phrase in a text message to save time and space, but putting it in journalism —if you think that’s the practice HuffPost is engaged in—is a no-no. It’s not only an obscenity, but adds nothing to your article save to make you seem cool and edgy. Look at this travesty:
2.) “Inspo”. This is an abbreviation for “inspiration”, but makes no sense. Why not “inspi”? It’s like using “respo” for “respiration”. Again, it’s an attempt to look clever, but at the expense of the many people who get annoyed AF at this kind of jargon. An example:
3.) “Welp”. When did this word, which sounds like a dog giving birth, become an acceptable substitute for “well”? Welp, I suppose some people say it, but when you use it in a headline, which doesn’t need either “welp” or “well”, it’s just ridiculous. To wit (and this one’s from Slate, which is converging in wokeness to Salon):
Let’s make this clear: “welp” never belongs in writing.
4.) “Deal”. Now it’s okay to say “How to deal with your anxiety when your shrink leaves town”, or “I can’t deal with his obnoxious behavior,” but to use “deal” as shorthand for “dealing with X,” with “X” unspecified, is sloppy and incomplete. For example, this might refer to how you should play cards in August:
5.) “Because X”, where “X” is a noun. This usage is particularly invidious. It is nearly always is a redundancy, too; and its whole purpose is again to draw attention to the writer’s supposed cleverness. But it’s just dumb, to wit:
Now I for one am very interested in free snacks (in the U.S. that would be on Southwest Airlines, where you can often get additional snacks by asking), but really, why is it necessary to use last three words in the headline above?
6.) “Advancements”. This one really raises my blood pressure. What’s wrong with the good old fashioned “advances”, which has four fewer letters? I can only guess that “advancements” sounds more educated to the morons who use it, just like those people who say “at this point in time” instead of “now”. These two phrases are in fact an indication that the person who’s writing or speaking should be avoided.
It is a dispiriting day. Maybe I’ll go for a walk and purchase a piece of cheese. Maybe that will help.
Venezuelan beaver cheese, for the esurient?
…Oh… The cat’s eaten it.
Don’t get blue. Too depressing.
Welp, u give me d inspo to deal when these advancements make me tired AF.
Something that has started bugging me. Terms and conditions when abbreviated should be “Ts & Cs” not T & Cs. There’s more than one term!
I’m getting off at the next station… sit under a tree, let this post past me by…
I was disgusted to find that on its website CNN has used the expression “Ruh-roh” for “Uh-oh”
I learn that it comes from Hanna Barbera cartoons. It should have remained there. Naturally, it’s also used by the HP.
In an earlier “Words and phrases I hate” post, I lamented the use of “sandos” for sandwiches. Now I see that the deplorable trend is continuing of abbreviating words by ‘o-ing’ them ONLY when it makes no sense.
Just two recent linguistic abominations I’ve come across.
I see that I’ve committed my own linguistic/syntactic abominations while writing the above.
I think “Welp” is supposed to bring up a cinema cliché image of a possibly obese old male, white, about three beers in, maybe one of those baseball-truck hats, with the sausage burps (to wit, the “p” at the end, possibly sealing off a burp) who is kind of just giving up the fight, going along with any nonsense that crops up.
I’ve been reading Bukowski lately, can you tell?
I just tried to go to the Huff Post site to see what linguistic idiocies I could find, and I discovered that because I have an ad-blocker, I can no longer access the site at all, not from a link, not from Google. This hasn’t happened before but I’m not disappointed. It’s a blessing in disguise since I gotta go cold turkey from that junk.
There is a new “new age” channel on Sirius XM. In one advertisement, they used the word “transformative” to describe the musical offerings. What makes it worse is the inflection used in the ad. I can’t describe the inflection (maybe valley-girl speak?) just believe me, it makes the horrible “word” worse.
I’ve probably griped about this before, but I hate headlines that take the form “No, X is not Y.” I see them everywhere now, even in the WP.
I really have no patience for this word coding business. I did some time in the military where acronyms were always in style and I could hardly stand those things.
Aerospace is rife with them. I think they inherited that from the AirForce and NASA as well. A single NASA mission could have, from top to bottom, as many as several hundred if not thousand acronyms for nearly every part of the mission.
I had been fortunate enough to have previously avoided all of these ghastly words and phrases. But there are probably even more horrible ones out there, so I’ll try to take consolation from that in order to counter the depression caused by the UK’s self-inflicted electoral disaster. And, anyway, it could be worse – while we Brits are moaning about three general elections in four years, Israelis are about to embark on their third of 2019!
“Welp” I would use only if trying to effect a particular dialect or tone, when writing in free indirect discourse. But then, most of the time, I’m merely the amanuensis for the voices knockin’ round my head. 🙂
“amanuensis”
This. Helps. Me. AF
I am tired AF of AF!
All seriousness aside, I hate AF even when I see it online, because it exemplifies the overuse of profanity that has blighted American English (the British still take some pride in their language).
I have no problem with “shit” or “fuck”—I have a problem with their overuse. In California people have entire conversations consisting of little more than “shit” (used as an all-purpose noun) and “fuckin'” (all-purpose intensifier). Consistently using obscenities is like putting ketchup on everything you eat.
My iPhone autocorrect anticipates that I want to write “as fuck” when I start to type in any word starting with “af.” And so, the suggestion we should meet in the afternoon could become “we should meet in the as fuck…” I find this odd behavior.
Larry Smith
Apparently some writers think it’s cool to be lazy AF. (Sorry Jerry, couldn’t resist.)
Convo for conversation.
Sesh for session.
Merch for merchandise.
“Underrated” is a word I am rapidly starting to hate. I see it all the time in comments about songs or bands, e.g., “This band is very underrated.” Oh yeah? Says who?
Here’s one that gets my goat: Using “transpired” instead of “happened”. You hear this ALL THE TIME on TV news. “Hold on! We’ve just been told that the deadly school shooting transpired at approximately …” Do normal people talk like this?
Business if full of cringe-worthy wordisms. ‘Solutions’ has always bothered me. The company is into distribution solutions. Even if they only make paper clips.
This site has a list of words that are probably fabricated, but they come close to what you see in trendy places.
http://wordisms.com/
There’s a book “why business people speak like idiots”
Thanks. Sounds like a good read. I saw that the authors consider themselves ‘bullfighters,’ as in fighting bullshit business jargon. Have you read it and if so, what do you have to say about it?
There ought to be a sequel: Why Woke People Speak Like Idiots.
“Solutions” has always irked me. It’s become a vague multi-purpose word that can mean “product,” “service,” or “procedure.” It sounds important but doesn’t convey much information.
The person who coined this usage should be put on trial.
“Gumshoe”. It makes it sound like their shoes are made out of chewing gum. Nobody is going to hire someone who is barefoot by the time they walk less than a block. The shoes wouldn’t last because gum is not a suitable shoe material.
“Gumshoe” is an old word and refers to the rubber material from which they are made.
+1, well-played.
“Gumshoe,” to me is an old term for a private eye, a shoe synecdoche of a synecdoche (a sole standing in for a shoe standing in for a private detective who wore the shoe that had the sole that enabled the PT to walk silently — this, of course, was a critical asset.
It is as GBJames describes, but strictly just the sole, not the entire shoe.
Listen mug: like I says, nobody would hire a two-bit gumshoe what couldn’t walk a beat downtown.
“Gumshoe” is kind of anachronistic, like something a 1930s pulp writer would have used. It’s a crusty journalist word that’s been passed down through the generations even though normal people rarely use it in conversation.
I cannot wholly agree with your “because X” gripe.
It provides, in one brief phrase, the tired rage one feels in dealing with a particular, egregious organisation or individual. Thus:
“More privacy violations … Because Facebook.”
and
“More power-cuts … Because Eskom.”
But is it really that helpful to drop a two-word preposition?
Ridiculous. It should be “at this contemporaneous temporal juncture”.
I fully approve of this post! 🙂
i think its good we have so many scientifical advancements in the modernistical age. but them’s just my opinions. 🙂