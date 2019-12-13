Don’t forget to send in your wildlife photos!

Today we have a mixture of wildlife and astronomy photos. The wildlife comes from Lynne Leblanc, and her notes are indented:

I’ve attached photos of my backyard wildlife near Ottawa Ontario, Canada. Nothing too special, however, beautiful non the less. I’m unsure if the quality will meet the minimum requirements.

The red fox : (Vulpes vulpes) (V. vulpes species). It’s silly to admit that I enjoy saying Vulpes vulpes!

Cross Orb-weaver : ( ) Trivia : The cross orb-weaver spider (called the garden spider in Europe) was venerated in the Middle Ages due to the dotted cross on its back. Araneus diadematusTrivia

And an astronomy photo from Tim Anderson: This image shows NGC300 – a spiral galaxy in the Sculptor constellation. It is approximately seven million light-years away and is slightly smaller than the Milky Way. It is regarded as “nearby” in cosmological terms. The image is a composite of one hundred three-minute exposures taken over two nights with a 100mm refracting telescope and an astronomical camera.

And for grins, here’s a photo I found in my files; it’s an abstract taken of Multnomah Falls in Oregon, which I visited in April of 2016: