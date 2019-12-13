Don’t forget to send in your wildlife photos!
Today we have a mixture of wildlife and astronomy photos. The wildlife comes from Lynne Leblanc, and her notes are indented:
The red fox: (Vulpes vulpes) (V. vulpes species). It’s silly to admit that I enjoy saying Vulpes vulpes!
Goldenrod Crab Spider: (Misumena vatia):
Cross Orb-weaver: (Araneus diadematus) Trivia: The cross orb-weaver spider (called the garden spider in Europe) was venerated in the Middle Ages due to the dotted cross on its back.
And an astronomy photo from Tim Anderson:
This image shows NGC300 – a spiral galaxy in the Sculptor constellation. It is approximately seven million light-years away and is slightly smaller than the Milky Way. It is regarded as “nearby” in cosmological terms. The image is a composite of one hundred three-minute exposures taken over two nights with a 100mm refracting telescope and an astronomical camera.
And for grins, here’s a photo I found in my files; it’s an abstract taken of Multnomah Falls in Oregon, which I visited in April of 2016:
Great pictures! The crab spider is known to be able to change color between yellow and white, depending on the color of its host flower.
All wonderful photos, thanks!
Love those foxes.
All great pics. I find the abstract of the falls quite nice.
Thanks again to all the people whose pictures appear here, they are all appreciated by many many people, even if there aren’t that many comments.
If they can categorize Pluto as a non planet then I don’t see why foxes can’t be cats.