Cats help their staff vote

It’s a dispiriting today, especially, I suspect, for our UK readers. Perhaps some felids can cheer us up: several readers sent me to the #catsatpollingstations Twitter site, where Brits posted their cats at the polling station. Why do I suspect that most cat owners voted Labour or Libera Democrat instead of Conservative?

Here are some entries

Our cat Charlie Hitler followed us to the polling station this morning. He’s an arsehole so doubtless he’d vote for the Brexit party if he could, but thankfully he can’t, so we voted to put @jeremycorbyn and El Gato in Downing Street instead #catsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/CM7Afc5HqE — Melanie Briggs (@weebear1974) December 12, 2019

Cats, as ever, capturing the mood of the nation. #catsatpollingstations https://t.co/vV2jyflLfR — Simon Gallacher (@sgallacher65) December 12, 2019

Clearly not happy about being dragged to a polling station after a trip to the vet.#catsatpollingstations#VoteTacticalNotTribal pic.twitter.com/vJN2JG5ceq — Brent Rees (@brent_ap_rees) December 12, 2019

Make sure you vote today, dears. I'll be there, making sure. But rest assured, I will remain in charge of everything no matter the result. #CatsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/EjVS2dzNch — Fatwans (@fatwans) December 12, 2019

Quita would like to remind you and the dogs of the UK that her and the other cats also want you to vote today. | #dogsatpollingstations #UKElection #GeneralElection2019 #catsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/bWrP99W4wM — Quita the Kitty (@quitathekitty) December 12, 2019

It’s too cold at wet for Ted this time around but apparently it’s cats’ time anyway #catsatpollingstations #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/2X5jGvEjLR — Karla (@karlalala) December 12, 2019

Iggy says vote Labour. His humans have. #VotingLabour #catsatpollingstations (well would be if he didn’t have clever humans). pic.twitter.com/JtN9iOoWah — Harriet Walker (@hawiet) December 12, 2019

Even one from the Loser:

Zoom in on my watch. pic.twitter.com/IQbxiOZYdz — Jeremy Corbyn | Vote today 🌹 (@jeremycorbyn) December 12, 2019