A few words from Dr. Cobb on the election

Matthew, who of course lives in Manchester, has gone very quiet today. Knowing his Leftist bent, I suspected it was because of the results of last night’s election in the UK. This morning I asked him how he felt about it, and got no reply.

That was a bad sign. A short time ago I asked again via email, and this time did get a reply, which I’m allowed to quote. Our exchange is indented:

Jerry: Are you extra depressed today? Matthew: More than extra depressed This is a generational decision that will have terrible effects throughout my lifetime. Trump is only for at most 8 years. This is Brexit, breakup of UK (Scottish independence, Irish reunification), 5 more years of Tory cuts, the further destruction of the deprived North that so foolishly voted Leave, growth in racism and nationalism, the reward for lies and the Bannonification of the Tory party (the old moderates have all been kicked out, leaving a gang of mediocre loons, led by the liar in chief) which can now do as it wants for 5 years. Plus the weather is foul. And yes you can quote me on this.

I did quote him, and, though I know readers weighed in with comments on this morning’s Hili post, here’s your chance to do so if you haven’t already, or to continue your fulminations (or, if you’re a Tory, jubilation).

And if the exchange above isn’t enough, Matthew emitted this tweet about 25 minutes ago:

