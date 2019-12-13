A few words from Dr. Cobb on the election

Matthew, who of course lives in Manchester, has gone very quiet today. Knowing his Leftist bent, I suspected it was because of the results of last night’s election in the UK. This morning I asked him how he felt about it, and got no reply.
That was a bad sign. A short time ago I asked again via email, and this time did get a reply, which I’m allowed to quote. Our exchange is indented:
Jerry: Are you extra depressed today?
Matthew: More than extra depressedThis is a generational decision that will have terrible effects throughout my lifetime. Trump is only for at most 8 years. This is Brexit, breakup of UK (Scottish independence, Irish reunification), 5 more years of Tory cuts, the further destruction of the deprived North that so foolishly voted Leave, growth in racism and nationalism, the reward for lies and the Bannonification of the Tory party (the old moderates have all been kicked out, leaving a gang of mediocre loons, led by the liar in chief) which can now do as it wants for 5 years. Plus the weather is foul. And yes you can quote me on this.
I did quote him, and, though I know readers weighed in with comments on this morning’s Hili post, here’s your chance to do so if you haven’t already, or to continue your fulminations (or, if you’re a Tory, jubilation).
And if the exchange above isn’t enough, Matthew emitted this tweet about 25 minutes ago:
I really do not know how bad it might get over there but it will get bad. Possibly they will start filling in the Chunnel?
So far we only will have 4 years of Trump and that will take many years to overcome and repair. 8 years will be the end for this country I am sure. Probably for the planet.
Just joined anti tory meme group on Facebook ,might help if i vent my spleen on there ,but until i am accepted on there i will vent here .
Dr Cobb is right to be depressed ,a lot of foolish ,not to say downright moronic people have sold the GB down the river.
A large majority means bojo can do what he likes .The NHS is up for sale ,more cuts ,workers right ,such as they are given the elbow .
It was in the news that there are now more food banks in the UK than MacDonalds . In the Guardian it was reported that a person who used a food bank was planning to vote tory .
I think the Uk public ,well some of them have been acting like those insects that get parasited and climb to the top of plant stems and wave their antennae around to attract birds .
Vent over .
As they used to say in Norn Irn. “Vote early, vote often.”
I don’t know what others said in the Hili Dialogue post, but from a LP point of view it was absolutely vital that it have a historic defeat. I have never proposed that sort of idea in politics before – that it has to get worse before it gets better.
But the anti-Semitism was so pervasive & the public conversation so juvenile from Corbynite outlets like Novara, The Canary etc. that the disappearance of their impact can only be sped up by the size of the LP’s defeat – I hope.
UK Jewish twitter yesterday was heart-breaking & Corbyn is responsible. It is very difficult to get polling figures on how important Corbyn’s anti-Semtism was in turning off LP voters. I suspect they are very small. But it does seem that his character – of which AS, with its concurrent defense of the terrorist tactic, is such a core part – was a major turn-off for LP voters.
Good riddance to a terrible man.
Yup.
His supporter keep saying he “only wanted to talk to both sides” which is why he was always hanging around with Hamas operatives, but he never spoke to any Israelis in the same manner. (Same with the IRA too, of course.) Hamas was recently found to have been running a troll factory on twitter to support him since 2017.
He would have been a massive threat to the UK’s national security, not to mention what he would have done to Israel & the middle east.
And of course such rabid antisemites as him don’t care in the least about the rights of Palestinians. Not a word about summary executions, torture, no elections, endemic corruption, misattribution of aid money to fund terrorism & terrorists, the plight of Palestinian refugees in neighbouring countries. Not a word from that Jew baiting racist.
An absolutely dreadful result.
In short, without writing a dissertation of the election manifestos, I’d argue that it came down to Brexit. Okay, NHS was probably up there but, ultimately, I think it was about Brexit.
The Conservatives had a clear message of ‘get Brexit done’. Doesn’t matter that it isn’t true, in the sense that it’s really ‘get Brexit started, but the message was clear and could easily be sold to voters. Contrast with Labour. Jeremy Corbyn was promising lots of ambitious policies (almost exotic in some cases) but on Brexit he fudged. No message that voters could latch onto. He simply said that if Labour won then they’d negotiate their own leave deal, ignoring the fact that this had been happening for nearly four years with stalemate at every attempt to get a deal through Parliament. The Lib Dems were pathetically naive. Their policy of revoking Article 50 was viewed as being undemocratic in overturning the referendum. It actually wasn’t, because of course it would have been a change voted for in a general election, but that point was missed by voters.
So it was a choice between Conservative ‘get Brexit done’, Labour ‘years of the same’, and Lib Dem ‘we’re not being undemocratic, here let me explain….’. And we saw which went down best!
It’s like when they wait til Friday to fire you
Hang in there and remember friends are there to help.
I think I’d be inclined to move to Scotland.
Trump may be gone in eight years but his appointments and policies will have a negative effect for at least a generation after he leaves office even if he only serves four years. He has already shifted the judiciary to conservatives from the Supreme Court all the way down through Federal appeals courts and beyond. He has excluded scientists from decision making processes, disbanded science advisory committees, politicized the scientific grant-review process, and weakened enforcement of science-based public health and environmental laws. That damage will not be quickly repaired. It’s too depressing to think about the long term effects of his other social policies.
Yes, but at least he hasn’t given the Confederacy and Alaska leave to secede from the Union.
The chances that Scotland and Northern Ireland remain in the “United Kingdom” is low. . . and England is dreaming.
This is How a Society Dies “America and Britain are textbook examples of a new, gruesome phenomeon: rich nations self-destructing into poor failed states.”
The most interesting reversal with respect to the EU is that the initial block that supported it was the Thatcherites, and people like Tony Benn opposed it.
Now, the Tories are against it, and Labour wants to stay in the EU.
On the break up of the UK, I live in Scotland and whilst there will be a great deal of noise and bluster from the Holyrood Parliament about Indyref2, I can’t see it happening in the next 5 years, simply because Boris Johnson won’t grant another referendum. Since in the UK the Westminster Parliament retains ultimate sovereignty, I don’t think there’s much the Scottish Nationalists will be able to do. Nicola Sturgeon could try an illegal Catalan style referendum but she will probably end up facing contempt of court charges if she does.
Although after the last 5 years, I might be rash in making predictions…
I don’t expect Nicola Sturgeon to hold an ‘indicative’ independence referendum until she is certain that Independence will win. Polls are against her at the moment. Unless she needs the distraction from issues internal to Scotland.
In the mean time ‘Independence’ will become more and more difficult as the UK leaves the EU shortly.
One thing I probably missed concerning the UK over the past 3 or more years of this. What exactly is the EU doing to the UK that has been so terrible they needed out? Was it economic or forcing immigrants in great numbers, what?
Depending on who you speak to the main factor (according to post-Referendum analysis) was ‘taking back control’.
The EU is working on ‘ever closer union’ where one size (currency, taxation, laws, defence) will fit all and National preferences are subordinated to the proto-EU Empire.
If you fancy being a province of a centalised Empire then the EU is for you. If you believe in subsidiarity or no taxation without representation then it isn’t.
Thanks to both of you for that. Sometimes we forget some of the basics that surrounds this event. The EU was becoming more like our Federal Government, however that is a different thing in a group of countries verses a pack of states. At least it is to me. The EU should have concentrated on free trade and access between countries and not so much on immigration of people and hundreds of petty things they should stay away from.
It is complicated and difficult to control. We had a pretty big war over here due to disagreements and this continues today. Many have said the regional differences here in the states across such a large area makes government impossible. I think they may be right.
As ever there are different opinions, but personally I think it was a mixture of anti-immigrant sentiment combined with a generalised resentment towards “the elite”. There was a feeling the EU was run by a technocratic elite that paid very little attention to ordinary people.
Freedom of movement (within the EU) was a fundamental principle of the organisation, and this led to large scale immigration into the UK from poorer countries in Eastern Europe. Personally I welcomed this -I have friends and neighbours from the East European countries, whose friendship I value, and the immigrants provide a big boost to the economy. It’s probably true though that in some areas the sheer number of immigrants placed a strain on services like health and education. Some people also found it difficult to adapt to the rapid social change that occurred.
I should say I was a remain voter so perhaps I’m not the best person to represent the views of Brexiteers. I’ve tried to be fair!
This is the analysis I mentioned:
https://lordashcroftpolls.com/2016/06/how-the-united-kingdom-voted-and-why/#more-14746
Hope that helps. Not surprisingly those who voted Leave and those who voted Remain had different priorities and different views of the ‘other sides’ virtues. You could argue that for the last 3 years or so Leavers and Remainers have been talking past each other.
That now appears to have reached a political resolution.
For our readers who know both countries well, is this result as bad as it would be for the Republicans in the House take back the Majority, win a filibuster proof majority in the Senate AND have the orange haired Narcissist elected for a second term in 2020? That would be our proverbial “Hell”…
This could be very well the end of the UK, which is now probable.
The Scottish SNP won in Scotland. And the Tories won further south. Take both together, and the trajectories could not any stronger pull in opposite directions.
According to many surveys, younger Scots tend to favour independence. Unpopular Tories have in the past added a few percent to the independence side in surveys. The SNP is also a pro independence and pro EU party, and now will see their gains as a mandate to open an independence referendum. In the Brexit referendum, the Scot were Remainers. Adding to this, the Tories now stand for a Brexit in January. This polarisation might tear the UK apart.
For years, Brexiters have accused the EU (falsely) that it would control everything. Now this narrative will backfire, because the EU stands for continuity, whereas the Brexit course stands for chaos and insecurity. Going independent is no longer a jump into cold water for the Scots, but stable continuation.
True or not, independence for Scotland will be more difficult to achieve now that the UK as a whole is leaving the EU. Scotland would have to go through the EU Accession process to join the EU and there is no guarantee this this would be either quick or smooth or even possible.
I’m in favour of democracy so if Scotland decides to break the Union with the rest of the UK then I wish them well. But they will it difficult to make their own way in the world.
I just don’t know enough about Brexit to have a useful opinion. I do think that Corbyn is odious, and it seems likely that many people would elect a dead cat before giving him their votes.
For anyone baffled as to how the British Labour Party could wind up choosing virulent antisemite & open supporter of terrorism and even individual terrorists, here’s a short (20 minute) talk given by Dave Rich, author of a book on the origins of leftist antisemitism.
Otherwise, read Nick Cohen’s book What’s Left will also give a picture of where the trouble started.
And for anyone who got the understandable impression that Corbyn would have stopped Brexit, he was in fact pro-Brexit, sabotaged the campaign to remain in the EU & forced Labour MPs to back the legislation triggering the process of leaving. (He could have delayed the vote on this until a deal with the EU was settled, but was hoping to become PM with the Tories carrying the can for Brexit.)
Had the Labour Party chosen a half decent, half competent leader, Brexit would not have happened.
All Britain needs now is a Paula White type adviser to get the Lord on your side
And on the road to Christian prosperity. That and getting rid of your odious gun control laws and that dumb universal health care. Stiff upper lip, you can do it.