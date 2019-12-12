Many colleges, including the University of Chicago, now omit standardized admissions tests like the SAT as requirements for application. Is this justifiable?

Last year the University of Chicago made standardized admissions test, like the ACT and SAT, optional for students applying to get in. But this is only one school among over a thousand that is going test-optional. And, as this New York Times article reports (click on screenshot), a coalition from California, described as “advocacy groups and a largely black and Hispanic school district”, has filed suit against the entire University of California system, demanding that it stop using these standardized tests in its admissions. While Chicago makes it optional whether to include scores in your application, a victory in this lawsuit would make it illegal to ask for scores, which would eliminate them as a factor in college admissions and, if other schools follow suit, end the standardized-test industry. (The lawsuit asks for the UC system to “bar students from submitting test scores even if they want to.”)

The main reason for making tests optional, say the schools who do this, is to increase diversity; this is because the tests are said to be biased in two ways.

a.) (From the NYT): “The plaintiffs say the college entrance tests, the SAT and ACT, are biased against poor and mainly black and Hispanic students. By basing admissions decisions on those tests, they say, the system illegally discriminates against applicants on the basis of their race, wealth and disability, and denies them equal protection under the California Constitution. They argue that the use of standardized tests has led to the creation of a vast test-prep industry that privileges affluent families who can afford to send their children to tutoring. Other measures — like grades and teacher recommendations — would provide a fairer way of judging students, the plaintiffs say.”

In other words, the tests give an unfair advantage to those who have the money to take test-preparation courses.

b.) Another complaint is that the very nature of the questions on these tests is biased against minorities because of the way they’re worded or what areas of knowledge they test.

The tests are also said to be useless because they don’t measure anything of interest to colleges, for the scores are claimed to show no correlation with any measure of success in college or after college.

Finally, revealing the big gap in scores between groups, with Asians at the top followed by whites, Hispanics, and blacks, exposes the embarrassing inequalities in American society. Without the tests, we simply don’t have to face this fact. But we should, for, as Marten Roorda says below, these differences diagnose a serious problem in American society, and do so in a quantitative way. I know of no other instrument that can do that.

I am not sure if I agree with the new test-optional policy for several reasons. First, are they really “biased” in terms of wealth contributing to the size of scores? The results seem to be mixed. I’ve done a bit of reading over the past couple of days, and the effect of these for-fee tutoring courses seems small: an average gain of about 15-20 points on the math test and 4-10 points on the verbal. That’s out of a total of 800 points for each test (at least that was the total when I took the test.) Also, the SAT, at least, does provide practice tests for free, though those may have a lesser effect on scores than would intensive paid tutoring.

Still, the “wealth” effect seems to be minimal, and, at any rate, wealth already plays into college admissions in several other ways, favoring the children of donors and those children whose parents could afford private schools where they get a better education than in many public schools. It’s not just race that’s correlated with wealth.

Second, the SAT has ways of determining whether questions are biased in the way mentioned above, and they eliminate questions they find to be “ethnically biased.” Further, it would seem hard to have biased questions in the math section of the SAT (there are two parts; math and verbal). Finally, if questions really are biased because of minority status itself, one would have to explain the higher performance of Asians than of Hispanic and black students. The former do better than whites, the latter worse.

Finally, my (admittedly non-intensive) reading on whether the tests measure anything of value indicate that both high school grades and tests, when combined, are the best predictor of outcomes in college, and there may be a synergistic effects of the two criteria (the reports I’ve seen haven’t given statistics). [This article in Slate, noted by a commenter below, shows that SAT scores, especially but not only when combined with grades, are important in predicting college success.] Nothing is said about letters of recommendation, which of course are another ubiquitous requirement for college admissions. I suspect that those letters play a small role in determining who’s admitted. I haven’t been involved in college admissions, but others who have tell me that the letters are next to useless.

And then there are required essays, and I don’t know how important they are in admissions. Given that you can actually pay someone to write an essay for you, or help you with it, those also become indices of wealth, and should be omitted along with test scores.

But in fact the argument that scores bias decisions against minorities bears little weight for one important reason: colleges and universities already know that test scores of Hispanic and black applicants are lower than those of whites, and already compensate for it by not counting those scores as much for minorities applying for admissions. In other words, the scores are already being discounted to a large degree among different ethnic groups. (They would still seem to be of value, by the way, within groups, for example in deciding which Hispanic student you want to admit.) That the diversity argument rather than the predictability argument is the real reason for eliminating test scores, or making them optional, can be seen in this paragraph from the NYT report:

The University of Chicago, a top-ranked school, announced last year that it was going test-optional. This fall it reported that as a result of the new policy, along with more financial aid, outreach and mentoring, the entering class of 2019-20 had 24 percent more first-generation and low-income students and 56 percent more rural students than the previous year. About 10 percent of applicants did not submit test scores, a spokesman said.

Note that several things changed in one year: not just test-optional status, but also financial aid and mentoring. How can they ascribe these differences to making test scores optional without some kind of complicated multifactorial analysis?( The school didn’t report the percentage of minority students before and after the test-optional status.) While I applaud efforts to increase diversity here on many fronts, including wealth, race, rural vs. urban applicants, and even politics, why did the University’s previous efforts to increase this kind of diversity fail to suffice? I’m sure that the University of Chicago, like Harvard and other schools, already took the lower average test scores of some minorities into account when deciding whether to admit them. Were they still using them in a way that discriminated against these minorities? Knowing my University, I doubt it. We strive mightily to get minority students, but often fail, perhaps because the ones that look good will go to Harvard or Yale rather than Chicago.

My own theory is that the lower scores of Hispanics and blacks reflect an environment that is not conducive to getting a good education, which itself is a byproduct of present and past discrimination. In other words, equal opportunity is denied from the outset. The way to rectify this is to weight test scores by an applicant’s background. But, as I said, schools have already been doing this for some time! As Marten Roorda, chief executive of ACT says in the article:

“It is inappropriate to blame admissions testing for inequities in society. We don’t fire the doctor or throw away the thermometer when an illness has been diagnosed. Differences in test scores expose issues that need to be fixed in our educational system.”

Indeed—although of course Roorda has a personal investment in continuing the testing process.

Given the problems with grade-point averages, which of course vary substantially with the nature of the school, and with letters of recommendation (everybody’s is good), standardized tests are the only instruments colleges can use that provide a metric that applies to all applicants. Now if that metric proves to be of no value in predicting the quality of the student (and it won’t be perfect, of course, because some low-scorers are diligent and some high-scorers lazy), then yes, one must question its value, except for diagnosing societal problems. But I’m not yet convinced that the correlation between standardized test scores and all measures of college success is a big zero.

What looms here is the increasing erosion of all meritocratic standards for college admissions, for the meritocracy is said to be inimical to the attainment of diversity. But that’s not necessarily true if colleges weight test scores in such a way as to increase diversity, whether it be to rectify past histories of bias and oppression or to attain diversity (as the Bakke decision mandates) as an inherent good. And, as an advocate of affirmative action, one must accept that there might be tradeoffs between diversity and what are considered “meritocratic” criteria.

There is one big advantage of requiring test scores—two actually. One is to use them to evaluate students within a group, whether that group be rural students, veterans, first-generation students (those whose parents and grandparents didn’t go to colleges), blacks, Hispanics, and so on. I don’t think anyone has determined whether, within such groups, test scores have no correlation with college success. (Of course I may be wrong.) And, importantly, standardized test scores can be used, and have been used, to identify outstanding people whose other records might not have gained them admission.

Given that colleges already weight scores given the nature of the applicant, the only rationale I see for eliminating the tests is if they have a negligible correlation with success in college, and therefore are of no value in the application. That has not yet been demonstrated, at least to my satisfaction.

I’m not going to dwell on the other “inequities” in the system, including preferential admission of athletes and “legacies” (those who parents went to the same school, and are therefore more likely to donate money), for these admissions are less important than the kinds of diversity I emphasized above. I just wish that colleges, when they eliminate tests or make them optional, would give the real reason why they do so. But it would be a cold day in July in Death Valley when that happens.

The use of test scores would seem to be a difficult issue, as the NYT notes, but I thought it had already been solved.