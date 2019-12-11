Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Happy Hump Day: it’s December 11, 2019, and it’s going to be a cold one in Chicago: at the moment it’s 15° F (-9°C) here, and it’s not going to get much warmer this week. I suspect that Botany Pond will freeze over in the next few days. Poor frozen ducks!
It’s National “Have a Bagel” Day. But the scare quotes around those three words puzzle me. Are we only supposed to pretend we had a bagel? Or are we supposed to have something else instead? Regardless, there are few bagels in North America worth having, with the best of them in Montreal. It’s also International Mountain Day, and Holiday Food Drive for Needy Animals Day. In Argentina, it’s National Tango Day, declared in honor of Julio de Caro (born December 11, 1899, died 1980), a composer, conductor, and musician whose activities on behalf of that genre make him the Argentinian “Mr. Tango.”
Here’s a recording of de Caro and his orchestra from 1927:
There are only 13 shopping days left until the beginning of Coynezaa.
Stuff that happened on this day includes:
- 1931 – Statute of Westminster 1931: The British Parliament establishes legislative equality between the UK and the Dominions of the Commonwealth—Australia, Canada, Newfoundland, New Zealand, South Africa, and Ireland.
- 1934 – Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, takes his last drink and enters treatment for the final time.
- 1936 – Abdication Crisis: Edward VIII’s abdication as King of the United Kingdom and the British Dominions beyond the Seas, and Emperor of India, becomes effective.
- 1941 – World War II: Germany and Italy declare war on the United States, following the Americans’ declaration of war on the Empire of Japan in the wake of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The United States, in turn, declares war on them.
- 1962 – Arthur Lucas, convicted of murder, is the last person to be executed in Canada.
He and an accomplice were hanged for murder, and were informed that they were likely to be the last people executed in the country. As Lucas said, “Some consolation!”
- 1964 – Che Guevara speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.
- 1968 – The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus, featuring the Rolling Stones, Jethro Tull, the Who, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull, and the Dirty Mac with Yoko Ono, is filmed in Wembley, London.
- 1972 – Apollo 17 becomes the sixth and final Apollo mission to land on the Moon.
- 2008 – Bernard Madoff is arrested and charged with securities fraud in a $50 billion Ponzi scheme.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1803 – Hector Berlioz, French composer, conductor, and critic (d. 1869)
- 1882 – Max Born, German physicist and mathematician, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)
- 1899 – Julio de Caro, Argentinian violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1980)
- 1908 – Amon Göth, Austrian Nazi war criminal (d. 1946)
You may remember Göth as the evil concentration-camp boss in the film Schindler’s list, played by Ralph Fiennes. And yes he really did take potshots at prisoners his office and the camp grounds, wearing a Tyrolean hat to indicate he was on the hunt. After the war he was hanged for his crimes, but Wikipedia doesn’t mention that they tried three times to hang him, but the first two times the rope was too short. If you want to see the botched hanging, go here and wait till the end. And if you don’t know how power can turn people into monsters, read this:
Göth, described by survivors as a huge and imposing man, personally murdered prisoners on a daily basis. His two dogs, Rolf, a Great Dane, and Ralf, an Alsatian mix, were trained to tear inmates to death. He shot people from the window of his office if they appeared to be moving too slowly or resting in the yard. He shot a Jewish cook to death because the soup was too hot. He brutally mistreated his two maids, Helen Jonas-Rosenzweig and Helen Hirsch, who were in constant fear for their lives, as were all the inmates. During his time at Płaszów, Göth lived comfortably in a villa, owning cars and horses that he rode in the camp. He had a Jewish cobbler inmate make him new shoes each week.
As a survivor I can tell you that we are all traumatized people. Never would I, never, believe that any human being would be capable of such horror, of such atrocities. When we saw him from a distance, everybody was hiding, in latrines, wherever they could hide. I can’t tell you how people feared him.— Helen Jonas-Rosenzweig
- 1931 – Rajneesh, Indian guru, mystic, and educator (d. 1990)
- 1938 – McCoy Tyner, American jazz musician
- 1943 – John Kerry, American lieutenant, lawyer, and politician, 68th United States Secretary of State
- 1996 – Hailee Steinfeld, American actress and singer
Notables who Bought the Farm on December 11 are few, and include::
- 1964 – Sam Cooke, American singer-songwriter (b. 1931)
Cooke wrote and sang what I regard as the most soulful of all soul songs, the plaintive “A change is gonna come,” released in 1964. That was an appropriate year, for the change did come, at least through the Civil Rights Act. Here’s the original recording:
- 1971 – Maurice McDonald, American businessman, co-founded McDonald’s (b. 1902)
- 2008 – Bettie Page, American model (b. 1923)
- 2012 – Ravi Shankar, Indian-American sitar player and composer (b. 1920)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the upstairs lodger, who loves Hili, gives her a snack:
Hili: Are you trying to bribe me?Paulina: A bit.Hili: That’s the right way to do it.
Hili: Czy ty próbujesz mnie przekupić?
Paulina: Troszkę.
Hili: To jest właściwy sposób, żeby to zrobić.
A meme, and a good one, from Homer Blind WonderCat. Do not trust someone who isn’t kind to animals!!!
Look at this bat from The Wildest Facts!
According to reader Barry, who gives a source, this is true. They’re trying to round up the pigeons (excuse the pun) and remove their hats:
Also from Barry, some wave-tossed otters. As he says, “The otters are probably used to this.” Sound up to hear the squeaks!
Tweets from Matthew. First, the daily morning egress at Marsh Farm, with narration by the hyperexcited farmer:
The chief of police of Houston, Texas, speaks truth to power, and isn’t it sad that McConnell has power? Ceiling Cat bless this cop! But, as I heard on the news last night, he’s now in big trouble, denounced by the local police union. Can you imagine?
Make sure you have the sound on for this one:
Matthew and I love murmurations, and this is a particularly good one:
Two tweets from Heather Hastie. First, a cat befuddled by cows:
And a cat befuddled by a squirrel. I don’t understand why the moggie doesn’t just eat it.
