And the terrible fires:

There’s no wildlife in these, but a few photos of the bushfires in New South Wales. I am a member of the RFS (Rural Fire Service) and have been out to a few of the fires. Most of the time I don’t get a chance to take photos, but here are a few.

As of Monday, bushfires have burnt out a total of over 2.7 million hectares (about 10,600 square miles) in New South Wales alone this year, and there are over 100 fires still active, covering over 2 million hectares. There has been one burning close to home for almost two weeks, so my brigade has been very active in trying to get it under control. The first photo is how it looked from home on 29 November. Two days later, I was out on the fireground helping with logistics. The second and third photos show the extent of the smoke.