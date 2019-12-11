Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the gays

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “yeesh”, is again based on a real event. And Mo threatens to report his pal! (Why are they sharing a bed, anyway?)

I’ll add the creator’s accompanying email, not because of the unwarranted  encomium the author gives me, but to let you know that I did write the introduction for the latest collection, an introduction that will get me a fatwa for sure.

From the creator:

This story is from the summer, when an Islamic TV channel was told off by Ofcom (the broadcasting regulator) for homophobic material. The program was called “Valley of the Homosexuals”!

Also, just in time for Christmas, the eighth volume of Jesus & Mo strips, entitled “Ha ha!”, is finally available. It’s a big one, with over 200 strips in it, and a foreword by the brilliant biologist and author Jerry Coyne (https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/)

You can order it here

If you want help keep J&M ticking over for another year, you can become a Patron at the link. Just a dollar a month is all it takes to put a smile on the Divine Duo’s faces: https://www.patreon.com/jandm

  1. GBJames
    Posted December 11, 2019 at 9:02 am | Permalink

    sub

    Reply
  2. bwcarey
    Posted December 11, 2019 at 9:10 am | Permalink

    perhaps we are made to be different in order for us to find the true meaning of compassion. amen

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted December 11, 2019 at 9:13 am | Permalink

    Why are they sharing a bed? Maybe the time period is one hundred fifty years ago or more in America. I have no idea, but back in those days people often shared beds, such as Lincoln did when traveling the circuit when he was working as a lawyer in Illinois. Not giving these boys a pass but often things look strange based on the period looked at.

    Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted December 11, 2019 at 9:16 am | Permalink

      They’re sharing a bed in 2019.

      Reply
      • Randall Schenck
        Posted December 11, 2019 at 9:23 am | Permalink

        Sure, and like the post says – this is a real event. If this is a real event, I am in the wrong post.

        Reply
    • AD
      Posted December 11, 2019 at 9:25 am | Permalink

      I believe it’s based on a very popular UK TV show from the 1960s and 1970s. Morecambe and Wise.

      Reply
      • Geoff Toscano
        Posted December 11, 2019 at 11:00 am | Permalink

        You beat me to it!

        Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted December 11, 2019 at 9:18 am | Permalink

    Good comic!

    “… an introduction that will get me a fatwa for sure.“

    For comic purposes only, I politely point out that “fatwa” is very close in spelling to “fatwad”. I’m not sure where to go with that though, so, I’ll leave it at that.

    Reply

