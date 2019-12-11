Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the gays

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “yeesh”, is again based on a real event. And Mo threatens to report his pal! (Why are they sharing a bed, anyway?)
I’ll add the creator’s accompanying email, not because of the unwarranted encomium the author gives me, but to let you know that I did write the introduction for the latest collection, an introduction that will get me a fatwa for sure.
From the creator:
This story is from the summer, when an Islamic TV channel was told off by Ofcom (the broadcasting regulator) for homophobic material. The program was called “Valley of the Homosexuals”!
Also, just in time for Christmas, the eighth volume of Jesus & Mo strips, entitled “Ha ha!”, is finally available. It’s a big one, with over 200 strips in it, and a foreword by the brilliant biologist and author Jerry Coyne (https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/)
You can order it here.
If you want help keep J&M ticking over for another year, you can become a Patron at the link. Just a dollar a month is all it takes to put a smile on the Divine Duo’s faces: https://www.patreon.com/jandm
sub
perhaps we are made to be different in order for us to find the true meaning of compassion. amen
Why are they sharing a bed? Maybe the time period is one hundred fifty years ago or more in America. I have no idea, but back in those days people often shared beds, such as Lincoln did when traveling the circuit when he was working as a lawyer in Illinois. Not giving these boys a pass but often things look strange based on the period looked at.
They’re sharing a bed in 2019.
Sure, and like the post says – this is a real event. If this is a real event, I am in the wrong post.
I believe it’s based on a very popular UK TV show from the 1960s and 1970s. Morecambe and Wise.
You beat me to it!
Good comic!
“… an introduction that will get me a fatwa for sure.“
For comic purposes only, I politely point out that “fatwa” is very close in spelling to “fatwad”. I’m not sure where to go with that though, so, I’ll leave it at that.