Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the gays

This week’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “yeesh”, is again based on a real event. And Mo threatens to report his pal! (Why are they sharing a bed, anyway?)

I’ll add the creator’s accompanying email, not because of the unwarranted encomium the author gives me, but to let you know that I did write the introduction for the latest collection, an introduction that will get me a fatwa for sure.

From the creator:

This story is from the summer, when an Islamic TV channel was told off by Ofcom (the broadcasting regulator) for homophobic material. The program was called “Valley of the Homosexuals”! Also, just in time for Christmas, the eighth volume of Jesus & Mo strips, entitled “Ha ha!”, is finally available. It’s a big one, with over 200 strips in it, and a foreword by the brilliant biologist and author Jerry Coyne (https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/) You can order it here. If you want help keep J&M ticking over for another year, you can become a Patron at the link. Just a dollar a month is all it takes to put a smile on the Divine Duo’s faces: https://www.patreon.com/jandm