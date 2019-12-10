Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on a dreary and frigid (21° F, -6°C) Tuesday, December 10, 2019, National Lager Day. Human Rights Day, and, oddly, the Festival for the Souls of Dead Whales. In Sweden it’s a flag holiday: Nobel Prize Day, when the winners announced last year get their prizes in Stockholm. In Stockholm, several countries are boycotting the Nobel Ceremony because Peter Handke, who won the Literature prize last year, has been accused of supporting the war criminal Slobodan Milosevic. Finally, there are only two weeks of shopping days until Coynezaa.

Things that happened on December 10 include:

1520 – Martin Luther burns his copy of the papal bull Exsurge Domine outside Wittenberg’s Elster Gate.

Too bad he didn’t barbecue it!

1684 – Isaac Newton’s derivation of Kepler’s laws from his theory of gravity, contained in the paper De motu corporum in gyrum , is read to the Royal Society by Edmond Halley.

1868 – The first traffic lights are installed, outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Resembling railway signals, they use semaphore arms and are illuminated at night by red and green gas lamps.

They left out one detail, as reported by the Guardian:

THE FIRST traffic signal was invented by J P Knight, a railway signalling engineer. It was installed outside the Houses of Parliament in 1868 and looked like any railway signal of the time, with waving semaphore arms and red-green lamps, operated by gas, for night use. Unfortunately it exploded, killing a policeman. The accident discouraged further development until the era of the internal combustion engine.

1884 – Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn is published.

is published. 1901 – The first Nobel Prize ceremony is held in Stockholm on the fifth anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death. (See above.)

1906 – U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt wins the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the mediation of the Russo-Japanese War, becoming the first American to win a Nobel Prize.

1907 – The worst night of the Brown Dog riots in London, when 1,000 medical students clash with 400 police officers over the existence of a memorial for animals that have been vivisected.

Do read about the riots and the brown dog (yes, there was one) who set them off. Here’s a statue to the Brown Dog, which stood from 1906 until 1910, when miscreants removed it:

1909 – Selma Lagerlöf becomes the first female writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

1953 – British Prime Minister Winston Churchill receives the Nobel Prize in literature.

1978 – Arab–Israeli conflict: Prime Minister of Israel Menachem Begin and President of Egypt Anwar Sadat are jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1996 – The new Constitution of South Africa is promulgated by Nelson Mandela.

Notables born on this day include:

1815 – Ada Lovelace, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1852)

1830 – Emily Dickinson, American poet (d. 1886)

1851 – Melvil Dewey, American librarian, created the Dewey Decimal System (d. 1931)

1891 – Nelly Sachs, German-Swedish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1970)

1960 – Kenneth Branagh, Northern Ireland-born English actor director, producer, and screenwriter

The first photo below the only authenticated photo of the reclusive Dickinson (she was 17 at the time), although the one below that, found in Amherst in 2012, is thought to show Dickinson with her widowed friend Emily Scott, and experts believe that the person on the left is our poet. I haven’t heard reports about that photo for several years.

Those who began pushing up dirt on this day include:

1896 – Alfred Nobel, Swedish chemist and engineer, invented Dynamite and founded the Nobel Prize (b. 1833)

1911 – Joseph Dalton Hooker, English botanist and explorer (b. 1817)

1968 – Thomas Merton, American monk and author (b. 1915)

1999 – Rick Danko, Canadian singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (b. 1943)

2005 – Eugene McCarthy, American poet, academic, and politician (b. 1916)

2005 – Richard Pryor, American comedian, actor, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1940)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili surveys the surroundings as she ventures out:

Hili: If I see correctly, there is nothing there. A: It’s better to check everything.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeśli dobrze widzę, to tam nic nie ma.

Ja: Lepiej wszystko sprawdzić.

Elzbieta sent a photo of Leon hanging around with his new brother Mietek:

From Jesus of the Day:

The ArtBasel installation, cat version, credit to @bocaratona, h/t: Stash Krod

From reader Barry: an aerial view of a sheepdog at work. It is mesmerizing!

A sheepdog herding sheep, seen from the sky. Mesmerizing. pic.twitter.com/FcBSCclYxv — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) November 23, 2019

Three tweets from Heather Hastie. This one is ineffably cute. Cats like warmth!

1 minute after turning off the hot car engine pic.twitter.com/bx1N4Z2Zf1 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) December 8, 2019

As the kids say, “Oh. My. God.”

When they ask me to smile for the camera pic.twitter.com/LuA6ICWA3S — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 30, 2019

And this cat drinks vapor!

Ziggy discovered our humidifier pic.twitter.com/dgCMhzCxbx — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) December 2, 2019

Tweets from Matthew, first the usual morning egress at Marsh Farm as the breakfast bar opens for business:

This one has some interesting comments in the thread that follows it:

Start of the decade vs end of the decade✨ pic.twitter.com/U32dunLP87 — Important Babe (@SynSuzy) December 6, 2019

Matthew says of this one: “Amazing video. Marsupials are weird.” But to a marsupial, placental mammals are weird! Sound up.

2-ounce pink baby wombat grows up HUGE! pic.twitter.com/PIK5xlDAb7 — The Dodo (@dodo) December 8, 2019

Anybody interested in playing this video game?

I Am Jesus Christ is a real game based on the New Testament. Watch the announcement trailer here: pic.twitter.com/Sh45IhAlI0 — IGN (@IGN) December 7, 2019