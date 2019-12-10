Tuesday: Duck report

Last week we stopped giving food to the ducks, and they’ve gradually disappeared from the pond. It was a hard decision, but I didn’t want ducks hanging around a frozen pond all winter, begging for handouts. (My theory is that they will migrate rather than find some other place in our area, but I may be wrong.) Further, I don’t want to have to deal with more than three broods of ducklings next spring, though given that nearly thirty of them fledged this year, lots may return to nest. We’ll see.

The last few days there have been only a handful of ducks at Botany Pond, and today, with temperatures below freezing and the pond starting to freeze over, we have only two cold mallards huddled on the bank. It’s sad to see, but I hope and trust that they, too, will find more salubrious climes. Here they are, keeping warm:

May fair winds guide you to the Mississippi Flyway, O ducks!