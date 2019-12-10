by Greg Mayer
Driving home last night, I heard on the radio a clip of a Republican congressman at the House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing deriding the proceedings for having no memorable catchphrase. He recalled (inexactly) Republican Senator Howard Baker’s famous question from the Nixon impeachment inquiry, “What did the President know, and when did he know it?”, and from the Clinton impeachment, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”
He wondered what phrase could possibly epitomize the Trump impeachment inquiry, offering some line about there being no impeachable offenses. It’s hard to know what combination of cluelessness, motivated reasoning, and lack of attention could lead him to arrive at this statement, for the catchphrase immediately leapt to mind. For the Trump impeachment, Trump himself has already produced the memorable phrase by which his impeachment will undoubtedly be remembered: “I would like you to do us a favor, though”.
If you’re looking for a quid pro quo, quod erat demonstrandum.
I know that I’m gonna remember Trump with a famous phrase he just uttered that pretty much sums up everything you need to know about Trump and his mindset——
“15 flushes or more”
That qualifies as a “quid pro flow“
‘Covfefe’
‘I think I am actually humble. I think I’m much more humble than you would understand.’
(On Puerto Rico) ‘This is an island surrounded by water, big water, ocean water.’
‘I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.’
‘It’s freezing and snowing in New York – we need global warming!’
…
Not sure what the phrase would be. Maybe, Not even the president is above the law. Maybe, never have I seen so many people detach themselves from facts and reality.
Excellent catchphrase for the impeachment.
As a catchphrase to remember the entire Trump campaign and presidency I propose: “Russia, if you’re listening…”
QPQ’s are notoriously difficult to prove since they require knowledge of what the speaker meant. The interpretation you imply is one possible interpretation, but not the only possible interpretation. (I hope you can see that.) Partisans on both sides have leapt to their favored interpretations. Ambiguity about the meaning of that phrase plus the presumption of innocence leaves us where?
Even if it were proven that there was a QPQ, aren’t these the stuff of all international relations? (e.g., “stop developing nukes and we’ll lift sanctions” or “fire that prosecutor or you don’t get your money”). Doesn’t the question on the table boil down to whether or not Trump felt that he had a reasonable basis on which to ask for an investigation into Crowdstrike, the missing DNC server, the Ukranian-sourced information that sunk Manafort and, yes, Biden’s son’s cherry job and possible political influence? Even if his reason proved wrong, is that criminal or impeachable? What am I missing here (as he braces for a hail of flaming spears)?
It is clearly bribery and extortion. Speaking about a political rival’s family is clearly out of bounds. The fact that it is fictitious makes it even more outrageous.
I think you are simplifying or overlooking an important factor in this Ukraine deal. To ask the new leader of Ukraine to investigate a bogus 2016 hoax about involvement in our election. What is reasonable about that? To ask the new leader of Ukraine to investigate a rival of his in the 2020 campaign? And, he really did not require the investigating be started, just announce they would on public TV. And if you do not, no white house visit and no $400 million for your fight against Russia.
What is it you don’t get about this??
Donald Trump was withholding a coveted Oval Office visit and $491 million in desperately needed military aid pending the new Ukrainian president’s appearing on American national television to announce the opening of investigations into his political rival Joe Bidens and into a fever-swamp conspiracy theory about the hacked 2016 DNC server being stashed in Ukraine.
That’s a political shakedown, man, pure and simple.
I won’t be submitting a catch phrase for consideration. However, I’d like to submit a possible explanation for Trump’s state of mind when he said, “I’d like you to do us a favor, though”. I think Trump was thinking of ‘us’, as in ‘anus’.
You forgot the most likely reason, lying.
Right on, GM.
The other laconic summary of the case comes from the impeachment inquiry testimony of National Security Council Russian Specialist Fiona Hill, when she said that Trump’s minions were “involved in a domestic political errand; we were being involved in national-security foreign policy, and those two thing diverged.”
Yeah, Dr. Hill is probably the foremost expert in our government on Ukraine and Russia. What could she possibly know.
sub