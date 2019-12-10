A profile of George Church on 60 Minutes

60 Minutes is the only non-evening-news show I watch on television, but I missed this week’s episode that included a 13-minute segment on Harvard /MIT geneticist George Church. I’ve written about Church before, but only to kvetch about his accommodationism, for he truly has a soft spot for religion, is a big-time accommodationist, and has pronounced that “the overlap between science and faith is vast and fertile.” I believe I’ve also said that I think his project about “de-extincting” the wooly mammoth is a non-starter, as it won’t really revive that extinct species but merely genetically engineer a modern elephant to look like a wooly mammoth, having, for instance, more hair and longer tusks.
But that said, Church is an interesting guy and a scientific polymath, with all kinds of interests. Fortunately, 60 Minutes has put the segment on Church online, and you can see it by clicking on the screenshot below (I’d watch it soon before it disappears). The site also has a transcript in case you’d prefer to read than to watch:
Extra segments include a two-minute extract in which Church discusses the money he took from Jeffrey Epstein (he says he didn’t know much about Epstein, though it’s not clear whether the man had already been convicted when Church took his dough), and a five-minute “overtime” segment in which interviewer Scott Pelley asks Church about the ethics of genetic engineering.
Church mentions a number of projects his 100-person lab (!!) is engaged in, including engineering humans so they’re less susceptible to viral infection (at first I thought that wasn’t viable since viruses mutate so readily, but he wants to alter the human genetic code in such a way that impossible multiple simultaneous mutations in the virus would be required to overcome the immunity). That might be dicey, but other projects, like growing human organs from one’s own cell, or rendering pig organs feasible for transplants by engineering out the pig viruses that prevent that), seem more viable. They’re at least sufficiently attractive that investors have put hundreds of millions of dollars behind these projects.
Other projects include genetic engineering to reverse the aging process (it seems to work in mice, and he’s trying now in dogs), and a dating app in which your genome is compared to your partner’s to see if your kids could get any genetic diseases (this is a more sophisticated method of what genetic counselors already do, like telling two carriers of Tay-Sachs disease that there’s a 25% chance that a child could have the syndrome).
It’s an absorbing interview, though perhaps a bit shallow for those of us who already knew some genetics. But it’s still amazing to see the breadth of his interests and research. He’s also “neuroatypical” and has narcolepsy, so you can see him fall asleep in class.
But all that genetic engineering talk has angered some people, like this one:
But we have to remember that “eugenics” include both negative eugenics (fixing broken genomes, preventing the production of offspring with genetic diseases, curing genetic diseases by injecting DNA) and positive eugenics, which is the engineering of humans with more positive traits, like higher IQs and so on. The former is far less problematic than the latter, which is seen as “playing God”, but you can’t just dismiss all genetic engineering as undesirable “eugenics” and “wrong”. Further, Church has an ethicist on his staff and has thought carefully about the ethics of what he’s doing, so he’s not some kind of Hitler.
Let’s face it: genetic engineering of humans is inevitable, starting with eliminating or curing genetic diseases, and there’s nothing wrong with that so long as people think carefully about what they’re doing and so long as the dangers of tinkering with our genome are known and accepted.
What’s wrong with eugenics, anyway? It’s obvious that humans would respond to attempts to improve our genomes in the same way that all other species do and it’s also obvious that there’s plenty of room for improvement.
Surely we can improve our genetics – eliminating various diseases and disabilities, etc. for those who want it – without going down the road of forced sterilization, and what’s wrong with that?
Some social policies have eugenic or dysgenic effects and policymakers interested in the long-term health of society would be good to consider them.
Eugenics seems to me one of those obviously desirable things (if done well) that can’t be talked about because of taboo and knee-jerk reactions.
Yes, I think so too. Things with a unacceptable history tend to be marked for a very long time. Nuclear power for instance. There is a reactionary aspect to human nature that in some cases can retard progress.
Very interesting show I thought. We have genetically modified plants and grain, why not people. Can they do something about teeth, make them last longer.
So for our own collective sake, we need to experiment (as humanely as possible, in conversation) with life generally and even ourselves. Progress will cease if we permit warped piety to dictate the course of research.
If the immunity to most disease is accomplished think how much it would save in vaccinations. I just went through the newer Shingles vaccine and it was not fun. Your arm is pretty sore for a couple of days and you react almost like having the flu overnight. It all goes away but you have to get two shots with this so you get to do it again. I also remember long ago when I was in the service. They give you so many shots you think they are just making them up.
Oy! I have to get that Shingles series, too, and my doctor warned me that a lot of people have a flu-like reaction. I suppose it’s better than shingles. . ..
Yes, you will think right after you get the first shot that all is well. Within a short time your arm will get sore. Later it gets worse and you don’t want to move it much. Later you might get chills and feel like the flu with aches all over. It goes away but it is not a lot of fun either.
I’m all for the swapping professor’s experiments in genetic engineering. But I’d be more sanguine to know he rereads Mary Shelley’s novel every coupla years.
527 papers and more than 50 patents. Give that guy a raise! I’m glad to see he is getting a very big check to do what he does.
That would be a neat trick, but I hope the good doctor is not forgetting that genes alone don’t drive immunity. There’s a whole lot of biology (immunology, actually) that happens when encountering antigen. I have little doubt it will be a much tougher nut to crack than just covering all the probabilities in receptor antigen rearrangements. I should think the real test for this idea will come if it can be employed to deal with neoantigens in oncology. THAT would be worth the effort, I tell you what.
