Rock song quiz

I have some things to tell you (that’s a riff on a Thomas Wolfe short story), but am putting the finishing touches on my Jesus and Mo foreword, and so—as Captain Oates said—I may be some time. But here’s something to occupy at least the rock and roll aficionados among you. It’s no fair Googling trying to get the answers to these questions; you need to rack your own brain. It’s a test of how much you know about old rock and roll, not about how well you can use Google.

Here’s the question:

Here are a few words. Name a rock song in whose lyrics they appear, as well as the singer or group who recorded the song

You’re allowed to put the answers in the comments, but if you want to participate do not read the comments.

Withers (the common noun, not the singer Bill Withers!) Granite Malt Chicken (there are at least three correct answers here) Starfish Snuff

I’ll post the answers (the songs themselves, if I can find them on YouTube) at 2:30 p.m. Chicago time.