Rock song quiz

I have some things to tell you (that’s a riff on a Thomas Wolfe short story), but am putting the finishing touches on my Jesus and Mo foreword, and so—as Captain Oates said—I may be some time. But here’s something to occupy at least the rock and roll aficionados among you. It’s no fair Googling trying to get the answers to these questions; you need to rack your own brain. It’s a test of how much you know about old rock and roll, not about how well you can use Google.
Here’s the question:
Here are a few words. Name a rock song in whose lyrics they appear, as well as the singer or group who recorded the song
You’re allowed to put the answers in the comments, but if you want to participate do not read the comments.
Withers (the common noun, not the singer Bill Withers!)
Granite
Malt
Chicken (there are at least three correct answers here)
Starfish
Snuff
I’ll post the answers (the songs themselves, if I can find them on YouTube) at 2:30 p.m. Chicago time.
“Do the Funky Chicken” must be one of the three.
Now there are at least four, given that the word “chicken” appears in the song’s lyrics.
Thought it was Funky Gibbon?
“The sun’s not yellow, it’s chicken”
Bob Dylan: Tombstone Blues.
I want someone to guess all the words! But that makes five, and there are, I think, quite a few more.
The Doors, Back Door Man “You men eat your dinner, eat your pork and beans. I eat more chicken any man ever seen, yeah, yeah.”
The Judy’s, Girls! Girls! Girls! “Take ’em to the malt shop.” [Obviously not the song you were going for, though yours probably mentions a malt shop as well.]
chicken: dixie chicken by little feat
only one I can come up with quickly
Vaguely remember “Red Rubber Ball” from my Jr HS days, “now I know you’re not the only starfish in the sea”
Ok if I googled it afterwards? I remember the recording by “The Cyrcle,” (didn’t know it was spelled that way), and didn’t know it was co-written by by Bruce Woodley of The Seekers and one Paul Simon.