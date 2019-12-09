Monday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

Good morning, and welcome to another week: Christmas and the Coynezaa holiday is just 15 shopping days away. Yes, it’s Monday, December 9, 2019. It’s National Pastry Day, Christmas Card Day (if you’re one of those folks who still sends these), and National Llama Day (the species’ formal name is Lama glama; live and learn). The Google Doodle features a game today: “Loteria, a Mexican game of chance”. It’s like bingo, but played with beans. If you click on the screenshot below, you’ll go to the site to begin playing (I haven’t done it yet), and you can compete with other players from around the world. CNN gives more information about the game and the Doodle.

Stuff that happened on December 9 include:

1425 – The Catholic University of Leuven is founded.

1531 – The Virgin of Guadalupe first appears to Juan Diego at Tepeyac, Mexico City.

Here’s a photo I took of the Virgin’s miraculous shroud-image in Mexico City seven years ago. It’s blurry because you’re hustled by it on a moving sidewalk:

1851 – The first YMCA in North America is established in Montreal.

How could I not post this?

1905 – In France, the law separating church and state is passed.

And, back when my University had a football team, and a good one:

1935 – The Downtown Athletic Club Trophy, later renamed the Heisman Trophy, is awarded for the first time. The winner is halfback Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago.

1950 – Cold War: Harry Gold is sentenced to 30 years in jail for helping Klaus Fuchs pass information about the Manhattan Project to the Soviet Union. His testimony is later instrumental in the prosecution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

1958 – The John Birch Society is founded in the United States.

1960 – The first episode of Coronation Street , the world’s longest-running television soap opera, is broadcast in the United Kingdom.

, the world’s longest-running television soap opera, is broadcast in the United Kingdom. 1979 – The eradication of the smallpox virus is certified, making smallpox the first of only two diseases that have been driven to extinction (rinderpest in 2011 being the other).

Here’s the last person to contact smallpox from a non-laboratory source (a British woman got a fatal case from a laboratory stockpile in 1978): Ali Maow Maalin, a Somali cook who got the disease in 1977. He survived, but then died of malaria in 2013.

1987 – Israeli–Palestinian conflict: The First Intifada begins in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

1996 – Gwen Jacob is acquitted of committing an indecent act, giving women the right to be topfree in Ontario, Canada.

Now that it’s legal, do women in Ontario frequently run around topless? Surely not at this time of year!

2008 – The Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, is arrested by federal officials for crimes including attempting to sell the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by President-elect Barack Obama.

Notables born on this day include:

1608 – John Milton, English poet and philosopher (d. 1674)

1842 – Peter Kropotkin, Russian zoologist, economist, geographer, and philosopher (d. 1921)

1868 – Fritz Haber, Polish-German chemist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1934)

1883 – Joseph Pilates, German-American fitness expert, developed Pilates (d. 1967)

1898 – Emmett Kelly, American clown and actor (d. 1979)

1909 – Douglas Fairbanks Jr., American captain, actor, and producer (d. 2000)

1912 – Tip O’Neill, American lawyer and politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1994)

1916 – Kirk Douglas, American actor, singer, and producer

Still alive at 103!!!

1934 – Judi Dench, English actress

1934 – Junior Wells, American blues singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1998)

1942 – Dick Butkus, American football player, sportscaster, and actor

1957 – Donny Osmond, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1962 – Felicity Huffman, American actress and producer, jailbird

1995 – McKayla Maroney, American gymnast and Person Not Easily Impressed

Those who breathed their last on this day include:

1964 – Edith Sitwell, English poet and critic (b. 1887)

1971 – Ralph Bunche, American political scientist, academic, and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1904)

1996 – Mary Leakey, English archaeologist and anthropologist (b. 1913)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej and Hili are having a chinwag:

Małgorzata: Why are you looking at me so angrily? Hili: Because you are disturbing us while we are talking.

In Polish:

Małgorzata: Czemu tak na mnie gniewnie patrzysz?

Hili: Bo przeszkadzasz nam rozmawiać.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon and his ward Mietek are hungry. But the answer to Mietek’s question is clear: roast meat!

Mietek: What are we going to eat?

Here are the articles highlighted on HuffPost’s “Personals” section yesterday. I can’t help but laugh, especially at the third one. What a site!

From Sylvester the Tuxedo Cat:

A cat meme from reader Karl:

From Jesus of the Day:

A tweet from reader Barry. I hope the moose who went down is okay:

“This is some fuckin National Geographic shit”😭😂 pic.twitter.com/dhVObeWRhz — Kye💕🦄 (@GxldSociety) December 8, 2019

From Florian: Have you heard the bad news?

IN CASE ANYONE OUT THERE IS WORRIED ABOUT THE FUTURE OF AMERICA TODAY…. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 WE’RE INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE RIGHT NOW 🔥🔥🔥🔥#WorshipTakeOver #DontLoseHope pic.twitter.com/9oknH9nkc4 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) December 6, 2019

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. Those cats were on the tiles the previous night!

The morning after a party pic.twitter.com/0TciB3dtnX — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) December 6, 2019

And there’s a surprise ending when a spider chases a laser dot (actually, it makes me sad. . . . ):

Spider chasing a laser pic.twitter.com/zPSC1PApcb — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) December 5, 2019

Matthew keeps us up to date with rush hour at Marsh Farm this morning. And there’s a cat!

More from Matthew, who loves illusions. But I don’t even understand how they did this one!

Mind bending illusion: even when you understand it, you can’t help seeing it. pic.twitter.com/OZ7FZVgQty — Lionel Page (@page_eco) December 5, 2019

Darwin bops yet another animal on the head. Yes, I know that was the practice for naturalists of that era, but I still don’t like it, and I especially don’t like Darwin doing it:

I follow an account that quotes Charles Darwin. When I saw today’s quote I had to search to verify it was real. It happened. https://t.co/Q29N4iCdW9 pic.twitter.com/C8J2TwffBT — Smarter Every Day (@smartereveryday) December 6, 2019

The bad news that everyone ignores:

If these graphs were about education, money, health or employment they would attract plenty of attention going into a general election. But they are just about the biodiversity loss in our countryside so… https://t.co/D3FzPfEnom pic.twitter.com/HOhH4RDTYU — Mark Avery (@MarkAvery) December 7, 2019

That is a big fricking canid! (But it’s friendly.)

Gorgeous grey wolf becomes a good boy when visited by the people that helped raise their pack pic.twitter.com/V4aqsqY59s — Yougle Fact (@YougleFact) December 5, 2019