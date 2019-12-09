Answers to the rock song quiz

Here are the answers to my rock song quiz from this morning, in which you were asked this question:

Here are a few words. Name a rock song in whose lyrics they appear, as well as the singer or group who recorded the song

The words are in bold below, and I found a video of the song that correctly answers the question, including three with the word “chicken” (there are more). How many did you guess, given that Googling was not allowed? And I should add that other answers are correct; readers listed several I didn’t know in the comments on this morning’s piece. These songs are simply the ones I was thinking of when I posed the question.

Withers (the common noun, not the singer Bill Withers!) The tune of Dan Fogeberg’s “Run for the Roses” is very good, but I’ll be damned if the lyrics aren’t mawkish and awful:

Granite. I still don’t understand all the lyrics of this song, but Morrison’s voice and phrasing are incomparable, and the music itself is great.

Malt. Who remembers this song? “Lemme put this hamburger down; I don’t want no malt.” Archie just wanted to dance!

Chicken. (there are at least three correct answers here). And here are three songs containing “chicken”, in decreasing order of quality. First one: “I was knee high to a chicken.” This is one of my favorite soul songs. As readers pointed out, there are several other songs that have the word.

An equally great song from The Killer:

An absolutely dreadful song that was a big hit.

Starfish. Yes, the word appears in this bubble-gum song from 1966.

Snuff. Here’s a live version of a song that I thought could never be performed live. And yes, Brian Wilson’s song has the word “snuff” in it.