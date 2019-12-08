Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, December 8, 2019, with only 17 shopping days left until the start of Coynezaa (actually, this year Hanukkah starts on December 22 and culminates on my birthday, so we have three holidays going at once). It’s National Brownie Day, which refers to the baked good rather than the junior Girl Scouts. It’s also National Christmas Tree Day (because we, as bad Jews, celebrated Christmas, my father called ours a “Hannukah Bush”); it’s the day on which you’re supposed to buy your Festivus tree. Finally, it’s National Lard Day, described this way:

Under the auspices of the Healthy Fats Coalition and ideally timed for the holidays, December 8 marks the first annual National Healthy Fats Day, a celebration of pure lard, a traditional, authentic animal fat that is now enjoying a resurgence within America’s food culture, in restaurants, fast food operations and home kitchens.

I thought lard, which is basically pig fat, was less healthy than other fats, but it turns out that’s not true: it has, for instance, 20% less saturated fat than butter, and only a third of butter’s cholesterol. Should we then be cooking with lard? That’s above my pay grade.

Today’s news: The Apostrophe Protection Society has gone belly-up after only 18 years. The reason? People are obstinate in misusing the punctuation mark, and the Society’s founder, John Richards, 96, is tired as hell and can’t take it any more. As he said:

“With regret I have to announce that, after some 18 years, I have decided to close the Apostrophe Protection Society. “There are two reasons for this. One is that at 96 I am cutting back on my commitments and the second is that fewer organisations and individuals are now caring about the correct use of the apostrophe in the English Language.” He added: “We, and our many supporters worldwide, have done our best but the ignorance and laziness present in modern times have won.” (h/t: Ginger K)

Its very sad. . . . But I will carry on, Mr. Richards!

Today’s Google Doodle (below) celebrates the 155th birthday of Camille Claudel (1864-1943), a French sculptor who has only recently gained renown. Click on the Doodle to go to a number of articles about her.

Stuff that happened on December 8 include these events:

1660 – A woman (either Margaret Hughes or Anne Marshall) appears on an English public stage for the first time, in the role of Desdemona in a production of Shakespeare’s play Othello .

. 1813 – Premiere of Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony.

1922 – Northern Ireland ceases to be part of the Irish Free State.

1941 – World War II: U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt declares December 7 to be “a date which will live in infamy“, after which the U.S. declares war on Japan.

Here’s Roosevelt’s famous speech, preserved for posterity:

1941 – World War II: Japanese forces simultaneously invade Shanghai International Settlement, Malaya, Thailand, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and the Dutch East Indies. (See December 7 for the concurrent attack on Pearl Harbor in the Western Hemisphere.)

1974 – A plebiscite results in the abolition of monarchy in Greece.

1980 – Former Beatle John Lennon is murdered in front of The Dakota in New York City.

Lennon’s killer, Mark David Chapman, remains in prison in New York State.

2013 – Metallica performs a show in Antarctica, making them the first band to perform on all 7 continents.

Notables born on this day include:

1542 – Mary, Queen of Scots (d. 1587)

1765 – Eli Whitney, American engineer, invented the cotton gin (d. 1825)

1865 – Jean Sibelius, Finnish violinist and composer (d. 1957)

1886 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and educator (d. 1957)

Here’s a mural by Rivera that no longer exists: “Man at the Crossroads”. Started in 1933 to adorn 30 Rock, it was unfinished, as Nelson Rockefeller ordered it removed by his goons (a re-creation is below). Can you imagine why? Look between the “propeller blades” at the right.

1894 – James Thurber, American humorist and cartoonist (d. 1961)

1922 – Lucian Freud, German-English painter and illustrator (d. 2011)

1925 – Sammy Davis, Jr., American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1990)

1943 – Jim Morrison, American singer-songwriter and poet (d. 1971)

1947 – Gregg Allman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1951 – Bill Bryson, American essayist, travel and science writer

1961 – Ann Coulter, American lawyer, journalist, and author

1966 – Sinéad O’Connor, Irish singer-songwriter

Those who bought the farm on December 8 include:

1859 – Thomas De Quincey, English journalist and author (b. 1785)

1978 – Golda Meir, Ukrainian-Israeli educator and politician, 4th Prime Minister of Israel (b. 1898)

1980 – John Lennon, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1940) [see above]

1992 – William Shawn, American journalist (b. 1917)

2016 – John Glenn, American astronaut and senator, first American to go into orbit (b. 1921)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili and Andrzej lie abed this lazy Sunday morning:

Małgorzata: Time to get up. The readers are waiting. Hili: Tell them that they may sleep a bit longer today, too.

In Polish:

Małgorzata: Pora wstawać, czytelnicy czekają.

Hili: Powiedz im, że oni też mogą dziś dłużej pospać.

Reader Gregory sent a link to a picture on the public Facebook page of one Czesław Dysarz. What a cool idea: to make yourself up like your cat for Halloween!:

From Jesus of the Day:

And from reader Graham:

From reader Barry. I have trouble thinking that this is a real bear.

I just want to know where he’s going…😂 pic.twitter.com/B5ttklRkGJ — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) December 7, 2019

Four tweets from Matthew. What with the fires in Australia, Sydney’s beaches are turning black!

Sydney in the Anthropocene… https://t.co/nBK8aNdkgY — Terry Hughes (@ProfTerryHughes) December 7, 2019

I’m not convinced that Drosophila was involved here, but the other conclusions seem sound:

What have flies ever done for us? A 6,000-year-old fruit fly gave the world modern cheeses and yogurts #yearofthefly https://t.co/dKlbXyPDbn — Dr Erica McAlister (@flygirlNHM) December 7, 2019

If you’re my age you’ll have seen these ads or even bought “sea monkeys,” which are actually the eggs of brine shrimp (Artemia salina). But I bet you didn’t know you were financing bigotry:

The creator of Sea Monkeys was a Jewish Neo-Nazi who used the profits to buy weapons for the KKK. <message ends> pic.twitter.com/rR3UWcNlMi — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) December 7, 2019

Nothing that Trump says is too stupid to make me think it’s “fake news”. Look at this: “. . . it’s called rain.” Unbelievable!

Abridged version of Trump's monologue during a small-business roundtable at the White House this afternoon. Actual quotes. pic.twitter.com/TFUvapKXCL — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) December 6, 2019

Three tweets from Heather Hastie. As she says about this first one, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a cat jump like this”:

I’ve seen leafcutter ant colonies, but never one this elaborate, and never as a “pet”. Note the fungus, which is what the ants eat and cultivate, using chewed-up leaves as “soil”. I love the disco!

Anyone else’s pet leafcutter colony have a disco chamber? pic.twitter.com/zLo5RKlsoc — Azteca-Cecropia (@AztecaCecropia) December 5, 2019

Over at Mr. Lumpy and friends (the wild equivalent of Marsh Farm), a fox and badger live together in perfect harmony:

So Last night this happened Baby Bella and the new Fox, what a magnificent animal, it’s so lovely to see wildlife getting along 🐾🐾🦊❤️ pic.twitter.com/5oPgHqrVp3 — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) December 1, 2019