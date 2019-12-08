Proprietor’s wildlife videos

For Sunday, we have three videos of chinstrap penguins (Pygoscelis antarcticus), all taken at Orne Harbor, Antarctica, on November 16.

The first one shows males calling and displaying in their rookery. The males raise their heads, flap their wings, and emit raucous calls. Presumably they’re displaying their vigor to onlooking females.

The next two show them walking and hopping, and I could watch penguins walk forever. Note that in the first video a bird stops its perambulations to have a bite of snow.

One more: