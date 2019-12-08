Prankster eats banana from $120,000 work of “art”

Note: I just saw that this is the post #21,000 on this site. I like round numbers.
As I reported splenetically the other day, an “artwork” consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall, “created” by “artist” Maurizio Cattelan, sold for $120,000. What a scam, if for no other reason than the banana was going to rot. In fact, Cattelan created two of these “installations”, and the second sold for $150,000, making a cool $270,000 going into the pocket of this charlatan. It also proves that there are “art” lovers with far more money than sense.
I was thus pleased to hear that, according to several sources, a prankster yanked the banana from the wall and ate it. Here’s the New York Times report:
From the article:
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, a New York City-based performance artist, David Datuna, peeled the taped banana from the wall and devoured it, an Instagram video posted by Mr. Datuna showed.
He grinned and raised the half-eaten banana as if making a toast.
Click on this Instagram post by Datuna to see the “toast”:
More:
Another video posted on Twitter showed Mr. Datuna appearing to be escorted out of the Galerie Perrotin space as bemused and stupefied art patrons watched.
And here’s that video:
Finally, it looks as if Datuna, despite destroying a $120,000 artwork, will face no charges:
But a spokeswoman for Galerie Perrotin, which represents Mr. Cattelan, said in an interview on Saturday that the gallery was not taking any action against Mr. Datuna.
“It’s all in good spirits,” the spokeswoman said. “Perrotin is not pressing any legal charges.”
Gallery officials replaced the banana with another one, saying that the artwork was not destroyed and that the banana was simply an “idea.”
The banana was replaced (and, I suppose, the tape as well, which means that nothing about the new installation is original), and is now being guarded:
And now the installation has been removed (click on Instagram post to see the whole thing):
The bananacide and the replacement of the fruit raises many philosophical questions about what art really is (this ain’t it!!), and whether and how the bananaphage should be punished. And what about the two buyers? Do they get their money back?
But since the artist’s reputation was in eclipse, and this installation was supposed to be a bit of a comeback, I’m wondering whether the whole comedy wasn’t contrived by the artist and the prankster to get Cattlan some attention. But if two people really paid over $100,000 for a banana duct-taped to a wall, then we have to ask ourselves what has happened to the status of modern art in our era.
Everyone’s a critic… 😂
Was it a cautionary tale about the prevalence of monoculture crops and the failure of the fruit industry to grapple with the coming demise of our current global banana crop?
Like the performance art involving the banana!
Wonder how high restaurant prices will go when they declare the menu items = “edible art”?
I think we need the opinion of an expert. Bring in a chimp.
Let’s leave Ray Comfort out of this. 😛
This does appear to be a case for the infamous inspector Clouseau of Pink Panther fame, who would have looked at the current state of the art world with bananas/duct tape and concluded that the current value of the arts has “slipped”.
But if Cattlan and the prankster were to be found out to be in collusion and the crime was a staged hoax, the judge would have to sentence each of them to the only punishment that would fit this crime————-carefully tape them to their prison cell wall.
According to the Guardian, Cattelan duct-taped gallerist Massimo De Carlo to the walls of his own gallery in 1999. Pic here:
http://www.perrotin.com/artists/Maurizio_Cattelan/2/a-perfect-day/5394
Yes, it seems that the banana is entirely conceptual – and presumably the duct tape too. I’m genuinely not sure what the art-loving idiots have actually bought, but am half expecting them to catch their own stools and then sell them for twice the price they paid. Art will eat itself, as it were…!
I don’t know why you consider Maurizio Cattelan a “charlatan”. He produced something without trickery or deception. Somebody deemed it suitable for the exhibition. And someone else paid that price for it.
It’s silly, yes. I don’t know what it adds to the discussion about “what is art?” that wasn’t asked a hundred years ago by Michel Duchamp’s “fountain” (1917). Also, the banana was made iconic already with Warhol’s cover art for Velvet Underground & Nico (1967).
Money is blown away for all sorts of reasons. Rich people probably flush it down the toilet on a slow Tuesday. In a way, this situation is quite representative for urban life, where access and connections are far more valuable than skill (Maurizio Cattelan may or may not possess artistic skills, they’re just irrelevant).
But come on, when Duchamp made his “Fountain” it certainly didn’t sell for thousands of dollars within a few days. Duchamp and the Surrealist struggled against the tide for decades because they were deliberately poking people in the eye. They lived in poverty – Breton did even after WWII. In this case, it is the banana eater who is akin to Duchamp (who also drew a moustache on a replica of the Mona Lisa), not Cattelan.
And to see the stick-up-ass staff member come storming up to Datuna in all self-righteousness, pushing past the throngs of smiling art-lovers who are laughing and seem to get it, says it all. One hundred years after the Surrealists tried to introduce humor into art by calling the powerful on their puffed up BS, it’s still controversial.
Replaced the banana,reminds me of Trigger and his broom .
I am disappointed that they replaced the banana, since had they not done so the surviving one would have been worth more.
Each art object has an associated certificate & it is that which holds value – the banana & tape can be replaced at any time & this is understood by the artist, dealers & end-buyers [consumers LOL].
It is a modern scam: the certificate is all that matters & is an instrument used to tax dodge, money launder or swap for goods and/or services in the dark world of drugs, arms, raising armies & so on. The certificates are easily negotiable & portable currency as ownership of the certificate & art is transferred electronically or via lawyers. The art &/or certificate remains in one spot – usually a freeport vault or in bullion stores such as those discrete ones under the City of London – e.g. there’s one below JP Morgan on Victoria Embankment & it [it is rumoured] connects & peculiar hours, via the underground to Old Lady of Threadneedle Street].
This Wiki about Freeport Geneva is worth a read as it describes some of the shenanigans at just this one location – there’s enough art stuffed away to make the finest collection in the world. Supposedly worth $100 billion, but that’s figures out of thin air.
Another common theme is to make a perfect copy for display while keeping the original vaulted – that’s for fine art only & not bananas.
I recall reading that there are about a dozen or so billionaires who buy and sell art with each other at the very highest price range. Paintings go for tens or hundreds of millions. They all know each other and dicker with each other as a kind of game. Works circulate among them until they get donated to a museum.
The highest price for a painting was $450 million paid for Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_most_expensive_paintings
Although Leonardo’s work is inherently much more valuable than the banana, is it really worth that price? It too can be considered a scam perpetrated by the art community.
NOW THAT IS ART, performance art, sticking it to the bourgeois elites. It would have been better if it was a homeless guy, but still.
That’s BEAUTIFUL! Hahahahaha!
I wonder if the two people who each paid over 100k for bananas believe in miracles. Either way, it would say something amusing.
This banana duct tape stuff ain’t art. Hell, no!
Next thing you know they will be selling paint splatters as art.
One might say this whole thing is, wait for it, bananas.
The banana story makes me think of a story I saw on Sunday Morning about food deserts in many cities and towns in America. Entire neighborhoods with no grocery with real food. Instead these neighborhoods and small towns are full of something called Dollar General Stores. These stores are full of food that is bad for you, full of sugar and mostly processed junk. These stores are very popular and growing like weeds, putting good grocery stores with real food out of business. So while small real grocery stores go away and out of business, they are replace by Dollar stores with crap for food. There are currently 30,000 of these stores in America and growing.
I wouldn’t call that fellow a prankster. I think he’s a hungry art critic.
This stunt just demonstrates how unapeeling modern art is.