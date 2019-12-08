Prankster eats banana from $120,000 work of “art”

Note: I just saw that this is the post #21,000 on this site. I like round numbers.

As I reported splenetically the other day, an “artwork” consisting of a banana duct-taped to a wall, “created” by “artist” Maurizio Cattelan, sold for $120,000. What a scam, if for no other reason than the banana was going to rot. In fact, Cattelan created two of these “installations”, and the second sold for $150,000, making a cool $270,000 going into the pocket of this charlatan. It also proves that there are “art” lovers with far more money than sense.

I was thus pleased to hear that, according to several sources, a prankster yanked the banana from the wall and ate it. Here’s the New York Times report:

From the article:

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday, a New York City-based performance artist, David Datuna, peeled the taped banana from the wall and devoured it, an Instagram video posted by Mr. Datuna showed. He grinned and raised the half-eaten banana as if making a toast. Click on this Instagram post by Datuna to see the “toast”: More: Another video posted on Twitter showed Mr. Datuna appearing to be escorted out of the Galerie Perrotin space as bemused and stupefied art patrons watched. And here’s that video:

Finally, it looks as if Datuna, despite destroying a $120,000 artwork, will face no charges:

But a spokeswoman for Galerie Perrotin, which represents Mr. Cattelan, said in an interview on Saturday that the gallery was not taking any action against Mr. Datuna. “It’s all in good spirits,” the spokeswoman said. “Perrotin is not pressing any legal charges.” Gallery officials replaced the banana with another one, saying that the artwork was not destroyed and that the banana was simply an “idea.”

The banana was replaced (and, I suppose, the tape as well, which means that nothing about the new installation is original), and is now being guarded:

The bananacide and the replacement of the fruit raises many philosophical questions about what art really is (this ain’t it!!), and whether and how the bananaphage should be punished. And what about the two buyers? Do they get their money back?

But since the artist’s reputation was in eclipse, and this installation was supposed to be a bit of a comeback, I’m wondering whether the whole comedy wasn’t contrived by the artist and the prankster to get Cattlan some attention. But if two people really paid over $100,000 for a banana duct-taped to a wall, then we have to ask ourselves what has happened to the status of modern art in our era.