Flying home

The title of this post, of course, comes from a famous song by Benny Goodman’s band, reportedly derived from a tune that Lionel Hampton (who was in the group) nervously whistled to himself before boarding a flight.

I have a few more posts on Antarctica, though somehow it’s much harder to put these up when I’m in Chicago rather than on the spot. Nevertheless, I thought I’d start bringing the posts to an end by showing some pictures of my departure from the Roald Amundsen and my return via Santiago and Miami. (I haven’t yet posted about the ship’s interior, but will. And I have a fair few videos left to post.)

Here’s the last breakfast (disembarkation started at about 8 a.m., but I didn’t leave the ship till 2 pm, as I was spending the night in a hotel in Punta Arenas). This is a pretty typical buffet breakfast aboard, and I’ve shown the items in the order you encounter them in the buffet line. There’s also a coffee machine that makes everything from espressos to cappuccinos:

You can get the equivalent of a full English breakfast aboard (note the baked beans), though they lack fried mushrooms and tomatoes. They’ll also prepare an omelet—or any kind of eggs—to order on the grill in the rear:

There’s a toaster and jam next to the bread:

Cheeses and cold meats for the European palate:

Vegetables, for those weirdos who want a salad for breakfast:

Fresh fruit (I had this every day, especially the fresh pineapple):

The yogurt bar:

Oatmeal with the trimmings (I’d have this every other day when I felt guilty about having eggs the day before):

And the croissant, roll, and sweetroll bar. (As you can see, it’s hard to be abstemious!):

On the way into the Chilean port of Punta Arenas, where I got off, we passed an oil platform:

I had to wait about 45 minutes after getting off the ship before my ride showed up. I used the time to inspect the reloading of food and refilling of diesel fuel. They have an elaborate mechanical system for taking on provisions. The entire ship is turned around in about 12 hours, though was delayed another day this time by the robbery of passengers’ luggage.

Refueling is surprisingly low key: through a single hose from a tanker truck. I asked the fuel guy how much diesel they took aboard for one trip. He told me twelve tanker trucks full! The fuel hose to the ship is in the foreground.





That’s about one tanker for every 35 passengers! (No lectures about carbon footprints, please. . .):

Where the gas goes in:

Punta Arenas (population about 127,000) is the main Chilean port for vessels heading to Antarctica and elsewhere (the Argentinian equivalent is Ushaia). One fact from Wikipedia (and I haven’t verified it):

Since 1986, Punta Arenas has been the first significantly populated city in the world to be affected directly by the thinning ozone layer. Its residents are considered to be exposed to potentially damaging levels of ultraviolet radiation.

The city sign. You can see the Roald Amundsen docked between the first and second words:





The Amundsen docked in Punta Arenas:

It’s a lovely city with old buildings, though many have been besmirched with spray-painted graffiti associated with the political unrest in Chile. Below is the Palacio Sara Braun, a mansion that belonged to Sara Braun (1862-1955), a Latvian-born businesswoman who settled in Chile and took over her father’s wide-ranging business interests. She also co-founded the Sociedad Explotadora de Tierra del Fuego (Society for the Exploitation of Tierra del Fuego), which was really a enterprise designed to monopolize sheep farming. The family was clearly well off: as Travel with Pen and Palate notes,

Dona Sara lavished the Palace with custom made European furniture, wallpaper, art objects, faux painted as well as intricately inlayed woodwork and stunning parquet floors. She enjoyed the mansion for nearly 25 years. It was given to the nation by her heirs and was declared a national monument in 1974.

Next door is the Palacio José Menédez, described above as the “Chilean military’s Officer Club, a beautiful Italianate mansion.” It was built in 1892.

The central park, right across the street, is called Plaza Munoz Gamero, and has grassy plots, benches, stalls selling woolen goods to tourists, and a big statue of Magellan:

I didn’t notice the penguin hats at the time!

Signs of unrest are everywhere: not just in the graffiti on most buildings, but in the strong police presence. Here’s a water-cannon truck right next to the plaza, which has obviously been splashed with paint by protestors:

I had a wander round and found two empanadas for a light dinner. The next morning I boarded a plane for the 3.5-hour flight to the capital of Santiago, where I cooled my heels for five hours before the 11:20 p.m. overnight flight to Miami.

On the flight from Punta Arenas to Santiago, I asked for a seat by the window on the right side of the plane, as I knew we’d be heading north along the Andes. I took some pictures of the mountains and glaciers as we flew toward Santiago. Some of these I must have seen on the ship. The glaciers are particularly striking from the air:

The descent into Santiago:

When I got home, I discovered that two stamps had been put in my passport. (The passport, like that of all passengers, remains in the purser’s custody while you’re on the voyage.) Apparently they’d gotten them all stamped without us knowing.

From Cape Horn, showing the Albatross Monument to lost sailors:

And from the Falklands, with a cool penguin:

As you might have detected, I’m suffering from post-Antarctic sadness. I nearly always experience a period of low spirits when I return home from a trip, but this one is particularly prolonged. I think it’s because when you’re on a ship in Antarctica, constantly surrounded by stupendous scenery, and getting off nearly every day to walk on the snow and commune with the penguins, you’re inhabiting a kind of magical bubble, insulated from everything but ice and marine birds. But then it ends with a bump when you’re dumped on the dock and left to deal with the quotidian realities of airports, finding your own food rather than having it arrayed before you, and having to catch up with emails and appointments. And so Antarctica seems—as Michigan did to Paul Simon—as a dream to me now.