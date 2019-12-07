Caturday felid trifecta: Meowing and barking cash-register scanner in Japan; cat with world’s fluffiest tail; Polish nurse cat

Yes, Caturday felids will continue, but only if people read them (Santa is checking!). The first one is awesome, and could take place only in Japan. I’ll let the YouTube notes explain.

Shot at a supermarket in Japan with self checkout stations that meow and bark every time you scan an item. The meowing registers are called Nyan Nyan Reji (Meow Neow Cash Register) and the barking ones are called Wan Wan Reji (Woof Woof Cash Register).

The “woofs” are superfluous: meows would suffice on their own, and of course are much easier to hear when ensuring that your item has registered. I think the muted barks are just a sop to d*g owners.

*************

And we have two from Bored Panda (click on screenshots). The first features Bell, a female Japanese cat who has her own Instagram page (there’s a d*g, too, but you can ignore it). We all love kitties with big fluffy tails, and this one takes the cake.

Bell is somewhat of a mutant, but still cute:

Currently, Bell is 3 years old and will turn 4 next May. She is a Minuet (aka the Napoleon cat), which is a mix of Persians and Munchkins (that’s right, there’s a feline breed called that). Or, to put it meowthematically, Persians x Munchkins = the Cat Emperor of France.

Look at that tail!

Now I don’t know if Guinness has a record for “world’s fluffiest tail”, but I’m prepared to believe that Bell would get the honors:

And, as I said, she’s a mutant, with short legs and tiny ears. But ineffably cute nonetheless:

*************

And another from Bored Panda: a rare example of an altruistic and empathic cat (click on screenshot).

Excerpts from the article are indented:

Radamenes, an angelic little black cat in Bydgoszcz, Poland, has come through hell and high water to help the animals at the veterinary center there get better. After the veterinary center brought him back from death’s door, he’s returning the favor by cuddling with, massaging and sometimes even cleaning other animals convalescing from their wounds and operations. Radamenes has become a local attraction, and people have begun visiting him at the center for good luck! Read on for more of his story.

The cat had a respiratory infection and they thought they’d have to euthanize him, but he recovered and, since then has taken care of animals who were in dire straits, especially those recovering from serious operations. He even takes care of d*gs!

Radamenes:

h/t: Laurie