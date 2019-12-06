“The world is much more than I ever knew”: the constricted lives of Haredi Jewish children

“Haredim” refers to ultra-Orthodox Jews, who constitute over 10% of the population of Israel. There are also many in New York State. They willingly live a cloistered life, having very little contact with other communities or even with less orthodox Jews. In fact, they’re the most cloistered religious community I know of, though Jehovah’s Witnesses and some Islamic communities can be pretty cloistered, with all of these having the practice of disowning those who leave the faith.
The worst part of all such groups, and especially the Haredim, is their inculcation of the religion in children who never have a choice. This propagandizing, and forcing children to live in a restricted way, is considered by Richard Dawkins to be child abuse, and I agree. If I had my way, children wouldn’t be forced to adopt a religious belief until they had the maturity to choose, but that’s hardly possible with groups like the Haredim, whose children are raised entirely in the faith. And what a constricted life it is! Cut off from the rest of the world, boys are forced to study the Torah for hours a day, while girls are groomed to be wives whose duty is submission and breeding. Education is almost entirely religious, and few go to college. They know virtually nothing of the outside world.
The costs of this abuse are graphically outlined in a new article in the Washington Post (click on screenshot below), detailing the life of Ruth Borovski, an Israeli Haredi Jew who left the faith—and was of course shunned by her family afterwards—after turning to an organization called Hillel, which specializes in integrating ex-Haredim into the “regular” world. (This is not the same Hillel that is an organization on college campuses.)
And it’s a hard job. Until now I hadn’t realized how very isolated these children are. Here’s a list of things that Borovski faced as a girl growing up in this oppressive sect. Note that she was 27 years old when she left, and yet:
- She never heard of a smartphone
- She never rode a bus
- She never heard a radio or saw a television, nor even knew of their existence
- She never used the Internet nor knew of it
- She never traveled further than 500 yards from her house
- She had never talked to a stranger
- She had 12 brothers and sisters (Haredi women are breeders, as I said)
- She was denied any secular education. (The result is that now she spends her days in the library voraciously reading anything and everything)
- She had never eaten non-kosher food (of course)
- She never swam in a pool nor sat on a beach
- She was married at 23 to a man whom she met only once: when she was introduced to him by the rabbi. (The marriage was a disaster.)
- She spoke only Yiddish, and didn’t know either Hebrew or English (she’s learning both)
If this isn’t child abuse, I don’t know what is. And it’s Borovski who said “The world is so much more than I ever knew.” Ultimately, her story is heartening as she discovers all the good things she was denied as a prisoner of orthodox Judaism, but think of all the Haredi children who, propagandized in the faith, don’t even contemplate ever leaving it. And even Borovski lost nearly three decades of her life. Would such children choose to live that way if they were exposed to the world before they could choose a religion?
All I can say is thank g-d for Hillel and organizations that help these people find their footing in the nonreligious world. (The Haredim regularly remove Hillel’s posters offering to help those contemplating deconversion.)
This kind of child abuse angers me immensely, for it robs children of their lives, forcing them into a constricted and regimented existence in fealty to a god who doesn’t exist. People may quarrel with Hitchens’s statement that “religion poisons everything,” but in the case of Borovski and her fellow Haredi children, it’s certainly poisoned their entire existence.
h/t: Chris
An equivalent to the Haredi for isolated groups are the Amish and Mennonite sects. Some are less restrictive than others, at least with Mennonites but the more conservative sects live isolated from the rest of the word.
Good point; I’d forgotten about them. At least the Amish give their kids a year to experience the real world.
And Amish folk generally interact much more with the outside world… waving at passersby in cars, selling handcrafted products to tourists, and so forth. Letting kids get up to an 8th grade education.
Still a long way from reasonable, but not as extreme as the Haredim.
Even Old Order Mennonites will interact with the worldly. The take their horses and buggies to the doctor or to shopping malls when required.
This is fairly uncommon these days. Most Amish in the US have significant interactions with “the English” and most Mennonites are engaged with their non-Menno communities. True, there are some Anabaptists that have removed themselves from society, but those are usually groups that have moved out of the US. I know of no Amish community in this country that comes close to the Haredi re isolation.
Having briefly and recently worked with a company in Lancaster PA, I met many Amish. None had cell phones and most rode in those strange buggies, but beyond that and their dress/hair styles, they seemed to be part of the community in almost every respect.
Yes Edward, almost by definition the Amish travel by horse and buggy. Interestingly they are OK with riding along with the English for a trip to Aldi’s or Sarasota 🙂 Many of the Amish in Elkhart and Lagrange counties in IN have cell phones, but they have to leave them outside when they are home.
The Amish and non-LDS fundamentalist Mormon sects tend to lead pretty cloistered existences, too.
Ken – much more so in the 1950’s than today.
Also what I find quite amazing is that even though the Amish are quite familiar with “the worldly”, they have a retention rate of around 85%
Of course all religions do the forced indoctrination to a certain degree, this one just being more extreme. It is what makes religion go around and keeps it in business. All various forms of a cult large and small. Believe in this and it will set you free only it’s not free at all. Nearly one fifth of the children in the city where I live are institutionalized in religious schools. It is expensive, not for the poor of course but it insures the religious sect lives on. I can only guess that going from K through 12 in a religious institution and having religious parents pretty much locks you in for life. They have done everything but put it in the DNA. Maybe they will.
I thought that with matrilineality Judaism had, in effect?
By some estimates, Haredim make up almost 20% of the Jewish population here in the UK. Five years ago, an investigation by The Independent found that 1,000 Haredim children were being educated in illegal schools. https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ultra-orthodox-jews-launch-million-pound-fundraising-campaign-to-fight-converts-child-custody-cases-a7190281.html
And here I thought the torture we were doing at Guantanamo was the worst. My mistake.
Yes, that Independent article is a bit of a shocker – illegal education is the least of the abuse, sadly.
Even Harry Potter had more freedom than that when growing up.
And he escaped aged 11, too.
And lived under a stair case!
Only to become part of a hidden and secretive society, though…!
Ain’t exactly Betty ‘n’ Veronica, is it?
I can think of a couple Sheryl Crow and Cyndi Lauper records I’d like to send Ruthie.
Ten percent. Wow. That is what fast breeding will do for you. In the future they will be even more powerful politically. Already the ultra-orthodox parties hold disproportionate power because of Israel’s hung elections.
There was a great book about this that came out a few years ago, by a man who left the Haredim community: All Who Go Do Not Return: A Memoir, by Shulem Deen. It was stunning to realize what goes on in these closed communities (including the massive welfare fraud that sustains them), and to realize that they could even exist in the United States.