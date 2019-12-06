I was recently part of a teacher excursion to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre in Bamfield, British Columbia. It was organized through the Vancouver Aquarium to give us an idea of the student field trip options that were available there.

We were warned that there were two young cougars that had been sighted in the area, probably recently kicked out by mom to fend for themselves, but unfortunately I didn’t see them. However we did see plenty of other wildlife during the 2½ day visit.

Not long after we arrived, we noticed a couple of humpback whales [Megaptera novaeangliae] in the bay. I snapped a couple of pictures including the tail while diving, and it blowing after surfacing.