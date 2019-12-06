Banana duct-taped to wall makes artist $240,000

I have to say that much modern art eludes me, including all-black paintings, urinals signed “R. Mutt”, and so on. I tend to keep quiet about these things, for I’m sure there are erudite scholars around who will artsplain to me the enormous significance of such things, and then I’ll just feel dumb. Or, the riposte could be “it’s art because it’s displayed as art.” That leaves me cold.
But on last night’s news I saw something labeled as “art” that was so bizarre that I can no longer keep silent. I refer to a banana, duct-taped to a wall in Art Basel of Miami Beach, that sold for a cool $120,000. CNN gives the story (click on the screenshot):
A banana, duct-taped to a wall went on a sale at Art Basel Miami Beach this week — priced at around $120,000. And, according to the gallery behind the work, two of the three editions have already sold, with the last now going for even more.
The work, by Maurizio Cattelan, was presented Wednesday by Perrotin, a contemporary art gallery founded in Paris that has had a long association with the Italian artist.
It is Cattelan‘s first contribution to an art fair in 15 years, the gallery said.
Entitled “Comedian,” the artwork comprises a banana bought in a Miami grocery store and a single piece of duct tape. There are three editions, the gallery said, all of which were offered for sale.
Prior to the reported sale, the gallery’s founder, Emmanuel Perrotin, told CNN the bananas are “a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humor,” adding that the artist turns mundane objects into “vehicles of both delight and critique.”
And the pricey “installation”? See below. Some sap actually paid $120,000 for this! But, as CNN asks, what happens when the banana rots? Will the work lose its value?
So why did I say $240,000 in my title? Because, as the following piece from New York Magazine reveals (note author’s name!), Cattelan found two saps to buy duplicate works:
The new work has been produced in his usual edition (not to say “bunch”) of three pieces plus two artist’s proofs. Two of the three have already been sold to unnamed collectors; Cattelan knows one of them, and the person “totally makes sense as the buyer.” He’s not in Miami for the fair — he doesn’t go — and, in his New York apartment this morning, he said, “I just ate one of the two artist’s proofs.”
He ate $120,00 worth of art! But that article also gives an “explanation” for what the work means:
“I [Cattlan] was trying to imagine something to symbolize my love of New York, and it was difficult,” he told New York today. “There was a time when the Greek coffee cups were everywhere, and I thought somehow the banana was something that now you can find at every street corner. And [my thinking about this] goes on forever from there — but for sure an eggplant, say, would not have been so effective.” As for the duct tape, it’s the material that holds together half of this aging city: “In my apartment, the pipes are held together with it — I always say that I’d be more concerned if I ran out of that tape than out of toilet paper.” I noted to him that his total materials cost is a little lower, this time, than with the gold toilet. “With one you lose money, and the other you break even,” he responded, and then laughed.
Break even, my tuchas! This guy is cleaning up by confecting tortured explanations for the artistic significance of a banana taped to a wall. And the poor saps that pay $120,000 for a piece of “art” that will rot within a week are even worse. Do you know how many lives in Africa could be saved if that money were used not to buy affixed bananas but to buy Plumpynut nutritional supplement?
I’m sorry, but I’m not buying it—literally or figuratively. The whole thing stinks, as it surely will, literally, within a few days.
I saw that coverage on CNN or somewhere yesterday. Could not think of anything worth saying about it.
Ridiculous! At least the organizers can say “No ducks were harmed in the making of the tape used”. (Apologies in advance!)
About that “urinals signed “R. Mutt”…” [Marcel Duchamp, 1917]
This is the piece that unleashed the cynicism. It was a deliberate insult to what came before. An act of ugly destruction, passed off as a smug and smarmy joke.
The 20th century didn’t take it as a joke. They made hay with it. Billions of dollars of hay. This guy with the banana owes Duchamp a finder’s fee. Duchamp found the nihilism.
You can view the major “works” of Duchamp in a set-aside gallery in the Philadelphia Museum of Art, including the hideous voyeuristic final thing. You have to peek in a hole in the wall to view a banal and dismal scene of random items surrounding a lifeless body of a woman.
Hay it is…tiresome and fatuous since 1917.
I have an undergraduate and graduate degree in painting and printmaking from a large art school on the east coast. I also have a graduate degree and CAS in art conservation. It’s my opinion the people who buy art like this are ignorant and are often convinced by unscrupulous art dealers that they are investing in something that will be very valuable at some point. The major art market dealers have a long history of taking advantage of the ignorant. AS PT Barnum said, a fool is born every minute and the art market dealers can see them coming a mile away.
Suckers. Barnum called them suckers. Both term are apropos, though.
Right!! My bad. 🙂 I think sucker is indeed a much more appropriate term.
Spot on. I’m fond of at least something from every movement/era (including those black paintings and that urinal) but still wouldn’t pay for them, and if people don’t like what I like that’s fine with me. It’s supposed to be subjective.
If you “don’t get it” you still might someday and if you “get it” then you do, but if you “don’t get it” and you buy it that’s pretentious as hell.
I’m curious – have you seen the documentary “Who the #$&% Is Jackson Pollock?”? The closed-minded, anti-science curator gave me flashbacks of my abusive museum work experience.
Ignorant is being polite.
Bullseye! It made me think of P.T. Barnum immediately!
That is what is communicated to me: Fraud and con. Kind of like our Prez.
In past times, this artist’s ancestors sold to emperors garments made of the finest materials which only the finest people could see.
Should I have $120,000.00 to spent frivously I hope it would be on something more life enriching.
If I had that kind of money I would pay off my house and car and not have to work all the OT I have to to try to afford to live. I wonder if the 120K does cover the removal of the art when the banana rots and gets infested with gnats, or if that was part of the sale too…
Spending it on candy would be more life enriching than this because at least you have the candy.
The neotextual embrace of dematerialism places The Comedian well beyond the Sontagist camp. Cattelan’s most courageous and demanding work thus far, The Comedian explores power relations interpolated into a postconceptual theory that includes language as a whole.
Artspeak at its most brilliant. Bravo! 🙂
The Painted Word !
You have to be really, really rich and stupid to buy this kind of “art”. The banana in the picture is already going bad. Does the significance of this fine piece of work increase as the fruit rots, slips out of the duct tape and falls on the floor? Possibly this would express the damaging effects of global trade on indigenous people.
Reminds me of the Banksy painting that had a shredder in it. Sold at auction for $1.4 million and it immediately destroyed itself.
I just taped 10 bananas to the wall, so I guess I am now a millionaire.
That half shredded Banksy painting is now valued at double its $1.4 million buying price.
(That valuation I can understand – it’s the physical embodiment of an historical event in the art world.)
Years ago, when I was new to Toronto, a friend was giving me a tour of the busy downtown. At one point, we passed a coin operated newspaper rack – upon which was taped a tuna sandwich. And without missing a beat, my friend pronounced this display “art.” But as far as I know, nobody tried to purchase it.
Gah. On another thread I lamented that children of cults were not exposed to the arts. But via popular culture they could be exposed to this as “art” and get turned right off.
I will defend the urinal however: that was a deliberate poke at the puffed art world of the time. It was not supposed to ever be treated like the Mona Lisa because Duchamp among others was trying to change the rules.
In the 1920s the surrealists tried to create not another art/poetry movement but a shocking anti-art/non-literature movement, seeking to unify reality and dreams, the mind and the body, humor and discovery, sex and love, etc. (They were the first to initiate group discussions on sex). They wanted to destroy this elitist crapola that turned created works into auctioned artifacts and instead get in touch with a mystical, secular realm called the Marvelous. “Surrealism is an attitude, not a form” – the point was to achieve a controlled change of consciousness.
But what was supposed to be a shockingly funny, offensive, revolutionary approach to life in which EVERYONE, including the worker, created because there were no “artists” anymore (provoking angst from the elites), turned into just another art movement, albeit one I appreciate and am fond of.
(Part of this is due to self-promotion of Dali – most Americans know him but not the earlier, founding surrealists like Breton, Soupault, Aragon and Peret who were primarily poets and polemicists.) And since then, some brilliant radical artists have explored and discovered and made some great pieces, but far too many just try to be derivatively “shocking” to feed their egos. Art should be in the services of a fully lived life, not the fully decorated house or a stuck-up patron, but somehow even the most radical idea gets co-opted. (For years Paris newspapers banned the word “surrealist” because these people were considered so obnoxious – now “surreal” has become colloquial while “dadaist” or “cubist” has not.) So when you have this piece of crap getting play in our popular news you have the worst of both worlds.
I also worked in an art museum for years and while some curators were amazing, too many people were also in it for the egos, using art to look down on other people. It was one of the angriest workplaces in my experience. I quit (but gave notice) because I finally had a panic attack (I wasn’t allowed to make even the smallest of mistakes or my supervisor and an associate educator would throw tantrums. I’ll never work in an art museum again. Science museums are way better (though my last one had abusive politicking going on).
The art world is messed up, and that’s painful because I do love a lot of modern art, surrealism, dadaism and abstract expressionism. Most works I love were produced by people who were kind in person and hilarious in interviews. (Some of them were heroes of the French Resistance, too. Look up Robert Desnos, Louis Aragon, Paul Eluard and especially what Benjamin Peret did during WWII.) When an artist or a curator has no sense of humor that’s a big red flag for me.
(Sorry for the rant, apparently I had to get this off my chest. I care about this.)
I have tried to appreciate modern art. (That’s much too big of a bucket of course.)
To me, art “works” when it communicates.
Very little of modern art communicates anything to me except a con. (If everything is art, then nothing is art. Just saying it’s art doesn’t make it so. If you have to explain it … )
Nicely put, nonpersonne – and I’m sorry to hear about your bad experiences as an art museum worker.
Salvador Dali’s fellow surrealists referred to him by the anagram “Avida Dollars,” in mockery of his commercialism.
>>”Do you know how many lives in Africa could be saved if that money were used not to buy affixed bananas but to buy Plumpynut nutritional supplement?”
True, but let’s hope that the money came from someone who would have never bought Plumpynut – and has entered the hands of someone who might.
I ate a banana this morning. Had I known I could have sold it in New York instead!
That atheist’s nightmare banana you had for breakfast was itself a work of art painstakingly and lovingly designed by Jeebus! *ducks* 😛
You monster!
IMHO, the value of art lies in the sum of creativity and technique in the item. Neither can be zero. This banana/duct tape combo is zero for both.
A tax dodge? A money laundering instrument? Many artworks, including stolen & many many forgeries, are kept secure & out of sight at various freeports & bullion vaults, example Geneva Freeport. There are plenty of these in & near airports.
The way it works is these artworks are exchanged directly for drugs, guns or any nefarious transaction. The artworks stay where they are & only the certificate of ownership is updated – this can be done electronically. The point of the artwork is only that it has an agreed value just like gold & it doesn’t matter if the shark or banana rots [nobody goes & looks] as long as the paper is trusted & ‘backed’ by some rare or unique art commodity.
I would have thought that a banana on a wall could be used as cryptocurrency only when dealing with a gang of orangutan. OoooK!
Love those books 🙂
You mean the Tom Wolfe ones?
Dr. Horace Worblehat the former human – a 300lb orang-utan librarian & all around fine chap in the Discworld series of documentaries. He likes to say “Oook!” & I agree with him completely.
As has been said somewhere before…Art with a capital F.
Over here, we have just had the spectacle of the four short-listed entrants for the Turner Prize demanding that they share it, and the judges agreeing, and even applauding them for their ultra-woke stance. All four entries are drearily right-on, so splitting the prize is probably the best chance that any of them has of getting some recognition.
And, without wanting to be narrowly nationalistic about it, none of the four is a UK citizen. Still, I suppose it shows what an open and welcoming society we have…
https://www.rt.com/uk/475214-icymi-turner-prize-snowflake/
Where is Morley Safer when you need him? I’ll bet this would have inspired another humorous piece on 60 Minutes
How does one become a duct tape banana artist? Why can’t I get in on this?
Of course the banana is not art. It is all the result of a horrendous category mistake in that brazen scoundrels deliberately confuse ‘Arts’ with ‘Visual Display’ we are all familiar with the category of visual display, which includes things such as fireworks, window dressing, packaging design, cake decorations, kids’paintings, carpet patterns, wallpaper, and so forth. The financial gamble is that you can sell-on your visual display before it is devalued by common sense. The very last owner takes the financial hit. Painters tend to be wonderful people, and it is so sad to see crooks promote their tat with aggressive assertiveness.
Tom Wolfe, who did a famously snarky takedown of modern art in The Painted Word, included a set piece on the Miami Art Basel scene in his last novel Back to Blood. It was excerpted as “The Running of the Billionaires” in Vanity Fair.
The Painted Word Was one of Wolfe’s best, imo.
Check out “An Audience with Marina Abramovic” (The Pursuit of Art (Chapter 3) by Martin Gayford. The key point of this chapter and other chapters is that certain art especially a type of art one has previously rejected or ignored, can be a moment of ‘conversion.’ This was what happened for Gayford after interviewing Abramovic.