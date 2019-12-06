Banana duct-taped to wall makes artist $240,000

I have to say that much modern art eludes me, including all-black paintings, urinals signed “R. Mutt”, and so on. I tend to keep quiet about these things, for I’m sure there are erudite scholars around who will artsplain to me the enormous significance of such things, and then I’ll just feel dumb. Or, the riposte could be “it’s art because it’s displayed as art.” That leaves me cold.

But on last night’s news I saw something labeled as “art” that was so bizarre that I can no longer keep silent. I refer to a banana, duct-taped to a wall in Art Basel of Miami Beach, that sold for a cool $120,000. CNN gives the story (click on the screenshot):

The report:

A banana, duct-taped to a wall went on a sale at Art Basel Miami Beach this week — priced at around $120,000. And, according to the gallery behind the work, two of the three editions have already sold, with the last now going for even more. The work, by Maurizio Cattelan, was presented Wednesday by Perrotin, a contemporary art gallery founded in Paris that has had a long association with the Italian artist. It is Cattelan‘s first contribution to an art fair in 15 years, the gallery said. Entitled “Comedian,” the artwork comprises a banana bought in a Miami grocery store and a single piece of duct tape. There are three editions, the gallery said, all of which were offered for sale. Prior to the reported sale, the gallery’s founder, Emmanuel Perrotin, told CNN the bananas are “a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humor,” adding that the artist turns mundane objects into “vehicles of both delight and critique.”

And the pricey “installation”? See below. Some sap actually paid $120,000 for this! But, as CNN asks, what happens when the banana rots? Will the work lose its value?

So why did I say $240,000 in my title? Because, as the following piece from New York Magazine reveals (note author’s name!), Cattelan found two saps to buy duplicate works:

The new work has been produced in his usual edition (not to say “bunch”) of three pieces plus two artist’s proofs. Two of the three have already been sold to unnamed collectors; Cattelan knows one of them, and the person “totally makes sense as the buyer.” He’s not in Miami for the fair — he doesn’t go — and, in his New York apartment this morning, he said, “I just ate one of the two artist’s proofs.”

He ate $120,00 worth of art! But that article also gives an “explanation” for what the work means:

“I [Cattlan] was trying to imagine something to symbolize my love of New York, and it was difficult,” he told New York today. “There was a time when the Greek coffee cups were everywhere, and I thought somehow the banana was something that now you can find at every street corner. And [my thinking about this] goes on forever from there — but for sure an eggplant, say, would not have been so effective.” As for the duct tape, it’s the material that holds together half of this aging city: “In my apartment, the pipes are held together with it — I always say that I’d be more concerned if I ran out of that tape than out of toilet paper.” I noted to him that his total materials cost is a little lower, this time, than with the gold toilet. “With one you lose money, and the other you break even,” he responded, and then laughed.

Break even, my tuchas! This guy is cleaning up by confecting tortured explanations for the artistic significance of a banana taped to a wall. And the poor saps that pay $120,000 for a piece of “art” that will rot within a week are even worse. Do you know how many lives in Africa could be saved if that money were used not to buy affixed bananas but to buy Plumpynut nutritional supplement?

I’m sorry, but I’m not buying it—literally or figuratively. The whole thing stinks, as it surely will, literally, within a few days.