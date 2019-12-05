Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

The weekend is approaching, as it’s already Thursday, December 5, 2019. It’s also National Comfort Food Day (mine’s ice cream; what’s yours?), as well as National Blue Jeans Day, a day I observe year round. In Belgium, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, Germany, Poland and the UK, it’s Saint Nicholas’ Eve, but in Austria it’s Krampusnacht, when the horrible hornéd beast Krampus comes out and whips children who have been bad, as in this early 20th-century greeting card. Look at those horns and that tongue! Could it be. . . . .SATAN? (Note that “Satan” and “Santa” are anagrams.)
Duck report: We stopped feeding the ducks cold turkey (and yes, cold duck) two days ago. As we hoped, fewer of them have started coming to the pond. There was just one mallard yesterday morning, but then about a dozen flew in for lunch and stayed all day. They did not get fed.
It breaks my heart to do this to them, but I think it’s the right thing. I can’t bear to walk by the pond, though, as they’ll all swim up to me expecting food. But we simply can’t have ducks hanging around a frozen pond all winter, keeping them alive by giving them commercial duck chow. Can you imagine how many hens we’d have nesting here next spring? All I can do now is peek around the corner at the pond and hope they don’t see me. (I can count them from my office window.)
Stuff that happened on December 5 include the following:
- 1492 – Christopher Columbus becomes the first European to set foot on the island of Hispaniola (now Haiti and the Dominican Republic).
- 1848 – California Gold Rush: In a message to the United States Congress, U.S. President James K. Polk confirms that large amounts of gold had been discovered in California.
- 1933 – The Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified.
That’s the amendment that repealed Prohibition, a bad social experiment if ever there was one.
- 1952 – Great Smog: A cold fog descends upon London, combining with air pollution and killing at least 12,000 in the weeks and months that follow.
Here’s a 3-minute video showing the Great Smog:
- 1955 – E. D. Nixon and Rosa Parks lead the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
- 1964 – Lloyd J. Old discovered the first linkage between the major histocompatibility complex (MHC) and disease—mouse leukemia—opening the way for the recognition of the importance of the MHC in the immune response.
- 2017 – The International Olympic Committee bans Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics for doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1782 – Martin Van Buren, American lawyer and politician, 8th President of the United States (d. 1862)
- 1830 – Christina Rossetti, English poet and author (d. 1894)
- 1839 – George Armstrong Custer, American general (d. 1876)
- 1868 – Arnold Sommerfeld, German physicist and academic (d. 1951)
- 1901 – Walt Disney, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1966)
- 1901 – Werner Heisenberg, German physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1976)
- 1912 – Sonny Boy Williamson II, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1965)
Here’s Sonny Boy blowing some; I don’t know the date. He seems to be missing quite a few teeth; I wonder if that helped his playing:
- 1932 – Little Richard, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor
- 1935 – Calvin Trillin, American novelist, humorist, and journalist
Trillin was a great food writer, and still contributes occasionally to The New Yorker. His first food book, American Fried, is a classic, and funny as hell.
Those who fell asleep on December 5 include five artists or musicians and a gutsy but empathic leader:
- 1791 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian composer and musician (b. 1756)
- 1870 – Alexandre Dumas, French novelist and playwright (b. 1802)
- 1926 – Claude Monet, French painter (b. 1840)
- 2012 – Dave Brubeck, American pianist and composer (b. 1920)
- 2013 – Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1918)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has become very vain again. But you have to admit that she’s quite fetching:
A: What are you doing?Hili: I’m going in for the art of being beautiful.
Ja: Co robisz?
Hili: Uprawiam sztukę bycia piękną.
And in nearby Wlocawek, the ineffably cute (and healed!) Mietek asks if his staff has any issues with him parking himself on the dining-room table:
Mietek: I’m just lying here, any problems?
As of January 1, sales of recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois. Will we see the same for catnip? This is from reader Merilee:
Emus always seem excited to me, but this one is off the map.
Five tweets from Matthew. Down on Marsh farm, the animals get a special treat: apples and carrots! And have a look at the door decoration.
Here’s a nice new article which includes a zoomable plot showing the phylogenetic relationships among nearly six thousand species of mammals. This is the first of eight tweets in Upham’s thread:
Lynxes are awesome and don’t get near the attention they deserve. Look at these lovely beasts!
I always wondered if a jet could land on a carrier in complete darkness. Apparently they can, with the use of instruments. Matthew himself retweeted the proof:
Sound up on this one: a touching story of a girl’s devotion to her cow, and then her grandcow.
Three tweets from Heather Hastie. Octopuses are wicked smart, but how did this one know which way to turn the lid?
There’s no doubt what this cat’s gesture means, even though I love having cats lick my fingers with their sandpaper tongues.
I’m wondering if this is real. “Democracy dies in darkness.” Is that a WaPo motto?
This may interest readers –
Flight initiation distance, color and camouflage
Camouflage is widespread throughout the animal kingdom allowing individuals to avoid detection and hence save time and energy rather than escape from an approaching predator. Thus, camouflage is likely to have co-evolved with antipredator behavior. Here, we propose that camouflage results in dichotomous escape behavior within and among species with classes of individuals and species with cryptic coloration having shorter flight initiation distances (FIDs; the distance at which an individual takes flight when approached by a human). We report the results of 2 tests of this hypothesis. First, bird species with cryptically colored plumage have consistently shorter FID than closely related species without such color. Within species with sexually dimorphic plumage, brightly colored adult male common pheasants Phasianus colchicus and golden pheasants Chrysolophus pictus have long and variable FID, whereas cryptically colored juveniles and adult females have short and invariable FID. Second, FID in females was predicted by presence or absence of cryptic color, FID in males and their interaction. These findings are consistent with the hypothesis that risk-taking behavior has been attuned to camouflage, and that species with different levels of camouflage differ consistently in their FID.
https://academic.oup.com/cz/article/65/5/535/5362017#.XejoLjfQ-QY.twitter
I believe the Democracy Dies in Darkness was a commercial by the Washington Post that ran on TV. Mainly a message about journalists killed on duty. And of course it can be viewed on the net.
It’s their tagline.
When you open the WP app, it is the first thing that greets you. Full screen.
I just got a one-year digital subscription for $30. A steal.
Night carrier landings are very interesting. During the Vietnam War the US Navy had a program to investigate pilot stress during air combat operations. Pilots were fitted with sensors to measure and record stress levels throughout their missions. It was reasonably assumed that the most stressful periods of a mission were when pilots were engaged in a fight with an enemy fighter, a dogfight. However the data did not support that obvious assumption. What the data actually showed, by all accounts to everyone’s surprise, was that nighttime carrier landings were the most stressful moments in a Navy air combat pilot’s mission.
I can understand that one. Landing at night or crappy weather is always stressful but on a carrier – nuts. I guess the light system allows them to do it.
PS Happy #WorldSoilDay!
Very very important…
Apologies for being off topic, but perhaps of interest here: David Gibson died on 16 November aged 65. It wasn’t much covered by mainstream media. Daniel McGraw, who reported on the Oberlin trial for Legal Insurrection, has a rather sad tribute at Quillette. This, I think, shows the fundamental decency of the man:
“In September, I asked Gibson why he had agreed to reduce the charges [against the shoplifters from felonies to misdemeanours]. “I’ve done this before and feel the same way as I always have,” he told me. “A felony can follow them further down the road, and I don’t want anyone to have to deal with that because of something stupid they did in college.”
almond croissants
A schoolboy I well remember the London Smogs. Unfortunately the photographs in the video don’t convey the lack of visibility – otherwise no photo. At times you couldn’t see a few yards ahead.
The emu playing catch is interesting. But I thought they were rather dangerous to be near. That person appeared to be a child.
Happy Krampusnacht!
This has turned into a regular festival up here in Milwaukee. They even come up in busses from Chicago for the party.