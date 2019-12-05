Bari Weiss on America’s rising anti-Semitism

Segments of the Right have of course always been anti-Semitic, particularly the Far Right and conservative Christians. But my brief here is the Left, and it maddens me to see much of the Left also becoming anti-Semitic, both in Britain and the US. Sure, they mask their anti-Semitism by saying that they’re not anti-Semitic but only anti-Zionist (in my view they’re the same thing), or by supporting organizations like BDS that, they claim, aim only at correcting the bad behavior of the Israeli government (another lie: BDS’s goal, which the organization keeps quiet, is to eliminate the state of Israel).
It maddens me, but I understand why this is happening. Jews are perceived as “whites”, and Palestinians as “people of color”. When a white underdog clashes with an Underdog of Color, the latter wins. (This is also true for Western feminists who give the misogyny of Islam a pass.) But do remember that the per capita rate of hate crimes against Jews in America is twice that of crimes against Muslims, and that around the world Jews are being attacked not just because they support Israel, but simply because they’re Jews.
I don’t think we’re on the way to another Holocaust, but I am concerned at how readily the Left, traditionally champions of the underdog, now demonizes and dismisses Jews.
And that concerns Bari Weiss as well, as she explains in her New York Times editorial today (click on screenshot below). Weiss, of course, has alienated many of her colleagues at the paper not only by her attacks on anti-Semitism (the NYT is full of young woke reporters), but also by her criticisms of the Left in general. Yet she’s still a liberal, and I feel a kinship with her even though I think she may actually believe in God.
Anyway, read this piece; it’s not long:
Weiss begins with a story I’ve heard of (it’s got its own Wikipedia page), but didn’t know the outcome, which is unbelievable:
Two years ago, a 27-year-old man named Kobili Traoré walked into the Paris apartment of a 65-year-old kindergarten teacher named Sarah Halimi. Mr. Traoré beat Ms. Halimi and stabbed her. According to witnesses, he called her a demon and a dirty Jew. He shouted, “Allahu akbar,” then threw Ms. Halimi’s battered body out of her third-story apartment window.
This is what Mr. Traoré told prosecutors: “I felt persecuted. When I saw the Torah and a chandelier in her home I felt oppressed. I saw her face transforming.”
One would think that this would be an open-and-shut hate crime. It was the coldblooded murder of a woman in her own home for the sin of being a Jew. But French prosecutors decided to drop murder charges against Mr. Traoré because he … had smoked cannabis.
If France’s betrayal of Sarah Halimi is shocking to you, perhaps you haven’t being paying much attention to what by now can be described as a moral calamity sweeping the West of which her story is only the clearest example. A crisis, I hasten to add, that’s perhaps less known because it has been largely overlooked by the mainstream press.
Traoré remains in a psychiatric hospital, and might not even be tried for anything (that will be decided December 19). The judge didn’t even consider it an antisemitic crime until the prosecutors force him to. Now it may be that the killer is mentally ill, and can be considered “not guilty by reason of insanity” (I’m not sure that verdict is possible in France), but certainly he should be tried for murder. If he’s ill, then appropriate punishment/sequestration, coupled with therapy and rehabilitation, is indicated. But dropping charges, well, that’s not so cool, nor is saying the crime had nothing to do with Judaism.
Regardless, Weiss continues by calling out the anti-Semitism of Britain’s Labour Party and of Jeremy Corbyn, something that’s hardly contested these days, and then moves to Italy, where politicians recently decided against establishing a Holocaust memorial because it was considered “too divisive”. There’s the anti-Semitism of McGill University’s student council, something I described the other day, and the continuing bigotry of Linda Sarsour, who is a “surrogate” for Bernie Sanders—someone authorized to campaign on his behalf. She’s also considered a hero to many on the Left.
Weiss:
Elsewhere in the Democratic Party, Linda Sarsour, the activist who was removed from her leadership position in the Women’s March thanks to her history of anti-Semitic scandals and who now serves as a surrogate for the presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, gave a talk on Friday to a group called American Muslims for Palestine. The part of her talk that circulated online focused on the apparent hypocrisy of progressive Zionists: How, Ms. Sarsour asked about people who are the No. 1 target of white supremacists, can they claim to oppose white supremacy when they support “a state like Israel that is built on supremacy, that is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everybody else?”
Lest you think this is “just anti-Zionism,” consider that the Sanders surrogate was speaking at a conference that printed the following sentence in its program: “Zionism has come in like a disease to destroy the purity of Al Quds.” (Al Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.)
Finally, there are the recent physical attacks on Jews simply because they appear Jewish. But read Weiss on that. Her conclusion: things look grim for Jews, especially in Britain and France, where a respectable number say they’re considering leaving their countries and moving to Israel (see here and here). Weiss concludes this:
There is a theme here. The theme is that Jew-hatred is surging and yet Jewish victimhood does not command attention or inspire popular outrage. That unless Jews are murdered by neo-Nazis, the one group everyone of conscience recognizes as evil, Jews’ inconvenient murders, their beatings, their discrimination, the singling out of their state for demonization will be explained away.
When you look at each of these incidents, perhaps it is possible still to pretend that these are random bursts of bigotry perpetrated by hooligans lacking any real organization or power behind them.
But Mr. Corbyn’s electoral prospects in Britain tell a different, far more distressing story — that a person with some of the same impulses as those hooligans can stand within spitting distance of the office of prime minister. This is what happens when a culture decides that Jewish lives are stumbling stones.
Will the Left embrace a hashtag like #JewishLivesMatter? Don’t count on it.
So, what is to be thought of or done about the bulldozing of Gaza to build Israeli settlements, the shooting of Palestinian medical workers & kids, the bombing of Palestinians by Israel?
I do not know the answer.
I am a feminist who abhors Linda Sarsour. And I am firm about the horrors that Muslim women must live with in their countries in the Middle East.
But what is the solution.
I also abhor war.
What is to be done about Palestinians sending flaming balloons over the border to destroy Israeli fields, the knife attacks and suicide bombings aimed at Israelis civiians, the tunnels dug under the border to facilitate terrorism.
Why are you only criticizing Israel (and the deliberate shooting of medical worker and kids is bogus, as you should know)? What is to be done about the things I mentioned above. You abhor war, but don’t seem to abhor terrorism.
“Why are you only criticising Israel?”.
This is a fair question, given the unfairness with which Israel is treated by the liberal-left. But another, equally fair question would be why you make absolutely no mention of the ferocious anti-Semitism on the right in this post.
No-one on the current left guns down Jews in synagogues, or marches through American cities chanting about how ‘Jews will not replace us’. It’s not the left that demonises George Soros, or puts echo marks around anyone with a Jewish name, nor does the left have a _central animating conspiracy theory_ about the Jews committing ‘white genocide’. Wherever there are Jewish anti-hate organisations they are manned by people on the left. Most Jewish people ARE left, or at least left-liberal. Why is there a reason to doubt that the left would reject a hashtag calling for solidarity with Jews?
That is uncalled for given the work the left does in combating racism against Jews. I know people who work at these kinds of charities, and they are overwhelmingly, staunchly left, as are their colleagues. If they criticise Israel they also ferociously fight against anti-Semitism without a moment’s hesitation, as you’d expect.
It is traducing an entire political movement to hone in solely on their perfidies and anti-Semitic impulses(which absolutely exist, no doubt about that) and ignore the much more dangerous strain of anti-Semitism on the political right.
I’m sure I’ll get grief for this – I don’t care.
Not here to give you grief but, technically, Dr PCCe did mention it. It’s the very first sentence;
“Segments of the Right have of course always been anti-Semitic, particularly the Far Right and conservative Christians.”
I agree with the central point here which is one you’ve made before on this topic (if I may paraphrase it); the perfidies of the Woke are small in number and we shouldn’t lose sight of the majority of the left who don’t share their bigotry. I think Dr. PCCe agrees too, but I can’t speak for him. I will re-iterate my comment to you from the other day, though; we on the left can ignore the fascist bigots that are the Woke but we do so at our peril.
I apologise for that oversight. I should not have said ‘absolutely no mention’, you’re right.
Nevertheless I stand by everything else I wrote.
I’m sorry to say but you seem extremelly ill-informed. Israel left Gaza 2005, and took away all Israeli settlers, soldiers, even bones of dead Jews were dug up and taken to Israel. Israel, however, left state of the art greenhouses and other equipment that would allow Gazans to continue with profitable farming. All this Gazans destroyed in a few days, deliberately removing and breaking everything that was left.
They also started to shoot rockets at Israeli civilians. Until now, about 30,000 rockets and missiles have been shot from Gaza into Israel, not to mention incendiary devices they were sending with kites and balloons. Israel delivers to Gaza daily tons upon tons with goods: food, medicine, and everything needed with the exception of weapons and dual-use goods (from which weapons can be manufactured). Israel is also delivering electricity and water to Gaza.
Of course, Israel cannot allow its own civilians to be pummeled with impunity and from time to time is bombarding Hamas and Islamic Jihad installations, trying to save civilian Gazans as much as it’s possible – you probably don’t know it but the terror groups in Gaza (both Hamas and Islamic Jihad) are using their own civilians as human shields.
I have little doubt that the ignorance of people like Becky is willful. I know I’m being unfair, but I don’t give a damn. We’ve been down this road before; the kind of evil Ms Weiss’s article highlights is a beast that doesn’t seem to be killable and people like Becky feed it.
On the other hand .
https://www.thecanary.co/uk/analysis/2019/12/03/corbyns-response-to-a-horrific-assault-highlights-his-lifelong-fight-against-antisemitism/
I know The Canary is seen as a” Labour can do no wrong ” news site .
After the last time ,not going to say any more ,or reply to comments.
Scene: Hospital theatre
Characters: Consultant Surgeon Mendoza, Consultant Anaesthetist Bastani
Mendoza: Labour Party time of death, 12.05, Dr. Bastani. I think we’ve killed the patient. How are we going to explain this one?
Bastani: Isn’t the theatre nurse Jewish?
[For UK Weiters]
The peeps at The Canary are the “lifelong antiracists” who have never learnt what antisemitic tropes are, and believe you can’t be prejudiced towards Jews, ‘cos, you know, “power + privilege”, or something.
See also: “lifelong antiracist” Ken ‘Hitler was a Zionist’ Livingstone; “lifelong antiracist Jackie ‘the Jews funded the Slave Trade’ Walker”, and so forth.
This is one of the reasons I tend to ignore/dismiss claims of being “anti-racist” in people’s social media bios.
Oh come on. The Canary is an extreme left-wing conspiracy-fuelled Momentum vehicle. It revels in articles like this: https://www.thecanary.co/uk/2016/05/04/the-inconvenient-truths-that-prove-it-is-not-anti-semitic-to-compare-israel-to-nazi-germany/ Even Owen Jones, who is as about as woke and right-on as you can expect from a Grauniad journalist, criticies its fantasies: https://www.prweek.com/article/1418744/grilled-owen-jones-guardian-columnist-author-activist-sushi-socialist
I still do not understand how Bernie Sanders can be oblivious to Sarsour’s ideology. He is a cultural Jew for chr*st sake.
Yes, it’s maddening.
I know a Jew that loves her. It’s insanity but it happens.
Antisemitism is on the rise — sadly. And yes, demonising Israel can be used, and is used, as a pretext for antisemitism. But is criticizing aspects of Israel’s policies, or zionist ideas as such, tantamount to antisemitism?
As a Leftist, I think that all lives matter. Assuming that being of the left without the qualifier ‘regressive’ is a thing. (I think it is; close to or synonymous with ‘humanist’ or ‘rational’)
I will read Bari Weiss’s full article. Off the cuff I’ll say that the murder of Sarah Halimi is an atrocious deed.
Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism.
That’s your opinion, not mine. Anti-Zionism is the view that Israel doesn’t have the right to exist as a state. I guess you don’t think that’s anti-Semitism. I do.
But isn’t it more complicated than that?
What does it mean to have a “State of Israel”?
Are you talking about a secular democracy which insures equal rights for minorities, or are you talking about a “Jewish Nation-State” (as Israel declared itself to be in 2018), defining itself on the basis of an exclusive ethnic and religious identity.
There is at least Zionist 1.0 and Zionist 2.0, and embracing the first would put you at odds with Zionist 2.0, for the same “that’s not who we are” arguments deployed against American Nativists. Any debate about the “real” Zionists versus the “false” Zionists is going to feature accusations of the other side being Anti-Zionist.
“…a secular democracy which insures equal rights for minorities”….the only one of those in the Middle East is Israel.
What does it mean to have a State of Poland? What does it mean to have a State of Germany, A State of Yemen or a State of Saudi Arabia? No matter what kind of government or regime there is there nobody calls for their elimination. Israel is a state in which Jews, who until now were in minority (a persecuted minority) everywhere, finally have a state in which they are in a majority. They want to have Hebrew as their language, they want to have holidays according to their customs and they want to retain this majority and the Jewish character of the state (that’s the reason for the National Law). At the same time minorities in this state have equal citizen rights as the majority does. Israel is not a theocracy (other states are and nobody is calling for wiping them of the map), it’s not a tyranny (there are many other tyrannies in the world, but Israel do not belong in this cathegory) and they treat their substantial minorities better than many countries in the world. To say that they can exist only if they fulfill some conditions no other country has to fulfill in order to exist, is ages old urge to treat Jewish nation differently from all the other nations in the world.
I don’t think I claimed anywhere that Israel was a theocracy or tyrannical. I said there are different and incompatible understandings of Zionism and Israel as a Nation-State.
When people say this, my question is always, “do you spend even 1/100th of the amount of time you spend criticizing Israel on, say, criticizing Saudi Arabia for killing over 500,000 Yemenis and displacing nearly 3 million since 2015? Do you spend time on criticizing the many, many civil and other wars throughout Africa that have killed far more people than the Israeli-Palestine conflict has killed in its entire existence? If not, why not?”
That’s the question for “anti-Zionists”: why are they so focused on one particular conflict that, in its decades-long history (in which every war was started by Israel’s enemies, not Israel) has killed far, far, far fewer people than wars only a couple of years old? Why do they focus on a secular, inclusive democracy that gives everyone rights, while turning a blind eye to all the other countries in the region that rack up enormous death tolls, both through war and the execution of political and ideological prisoners?
The only answer I can come up with is that it’s because Israel is the only Jewish nation on Earth. I cannot find another one. Maybe somebody will say it’s because this is a longstanding conflict. Well, why is there no focus on Kashmir, the result of the partitioning of India and Pakistan, where about 45,000 people have died in the last 27 years, a death toll far greater than anything seen in the Israel-Palestine conflict.
And why is Israel the only country that doesn’t deserve to exist? Many countries on this planet were created the same way Israel was: by former colonialists drawing up borders. But nobody seems to care about those countries. Only the Jewish one seems to be in question.
“I understand why this is happening. Jews are perceived as “whites”, and Palestinians as “people of color” …”
It may be worse than that: categorising Jews as “white” and Palestinians as “non-white” seems more an output of their ideology, not an input.
It makes no actual sense, given the actual heritage of the two groups, but these days being “white” seems to be more about ones politics and attitudes than about heritage or race.
Israelis are thus “white” because they are on top in that region; Palestinians are “non-white” because they are not.
News are seen as the privileged white that are secret allies of the brown. It’s why they chanted “the Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville because they see the Jews, as the puppet masters of the world, replacing white people with brown people. It’s the craziest of the conspiracy theories. It’s even crazier than thinking we didn’t go to the moon.
Jews not News. I always fat finger my iPad keyboard.
What an apalling story!! Antisemitism is on the rise, sadly. And yes, demonising Israel can be used, is used, as a pretext for antisemitism. But is criticizing parts of Israel’s policies tantamount to antisemitism?
As a Leftist, I firmly believe that all lives matter. Black lives, Jewish lives, childrens lieves. Assuming that being of the left without the qualifier ‘regressive’ is still a thing. (I think it is; close to, or even synonymous with, ‘humanist’ or ‘rational’)
Please erase #8, I thought one version got lost.
Bari Weiss appeared on the Sam Harris podcast recently, and it was excellent:
https://samharris.org/podcasts/173-anti-semitism-discontents/
I am confused by this article.
If there was ever an administration that supports the aspirations and concerns of the Israeli government, it would be the “far right” Trump Administration.
As far as “conservative Christians”, Christians United for Israel is a large and influential Evangelical Christian organization that lobbies for policies that benefit Israel.
I don’t see any evidence that any mainstream member of the GOP or the American Conservative Establishment supports anything remotely like “Anti-Semitism”. Any person who remotely promoted anything approaching such an attitude was immediately purged (like Joe Sobran’s departure from the National Review in 1993). Right-wing “Anti-Semitism” is the exclusive domain of the internet Nazis basement dwellers.
To the extent that there is institutional Anti-Semitism, it is on the Left entirely. Sharpton has national voice despite his involvement in Crown Heights (and other venues). Farrakhan is alive and well on Twitter, and is even pictured in a close meeting with a former Democratic President.
On the other hand, the emergence and influence of a group like J Street suggests that the traditional Israel Lobby (groups like APAIC) are out of step with the concerns of many American Jews, not to mention non-Jews. I’m not sure why there can’t be a political discussion around American foreign policy and Israel without name-calling. Granted, there are plenty of extremists on both sides which would have a voice in that discussion, but when isn’t that the case.
Last, the article talks about “American” Anti-Semitism and then refers to events in France, Italy and the UK, which last time I checked were not in America.
All we have is some comments by Sarsour criticizing Jewish ethnonationalism by comparing it to “white” ethnonationalsim. I can’t say whether Sarsour is an “Anti-Semite” or not, but I don’t see how one derisive comment about Zionism makes a person an Anti-Semite. As I said above, the existence of J Street demonstrates there isn’t even a hegemonic “Jewish view” on the State of Israel, Zionism, and the Palestinian Question.
This is spectacularly one-eyed.
Just off the top of my head you have the far-right’s Jewish useful idiot Stephen Miller promoting actual white supremacist conspiracy theories _directly in the Trump administration._ There is nothing even approaching that kind of anti-Semitic influence in the Democratic party, and you’d be bursting blood vessels if there was a Stephen Miller equivalent in any of the Dem candidates’ teams.
Never mind Trump’s constant obfuscation and refusal to engage with the surge in far-right hate-crimes. People were marching through American cities chanting Jews Will Not Replace Us, and it took Trump two full days for anything approaching a proper condemnation. The guy couldn’t bring himself to condemn David Duke or his Klan supporters. He has openly accused Jews who don’t support him of ‘disloyalty’.
I don’t know of any evidence suggesting Stephen Miller is an Anti-Semite. I don’t think you do either. As far as whether he is laundering white nationalism or not, it is about as relevant as his views on Hungarian nationalism. Maybe he is a racist, maybe he is a white nationalist, there is zero evidence of Anti-Semitism.
As far as Charlottesville and White Trashnationlism, yes, we have enough domestic Nazi’s so that someone is always available if you are shooting a Jerry Springer episode or you want someone to do Howard Stern. None of them are in Congress, none of them are hosting MSNBC, none of them are organizing national woman’s marches.
I didn’t say he was an anti-Semite, I said he is very clearly promoting explicitly white supremacist policies in his job at the very heart of the Trump govt. He’s in charge of immigration. A white nationalist is in charge of immigration in the American government.
You might as well put Boris Johnson in charge of mandatory stretching exercises at a girls’ school.
And unless you’re of the belief that Jewish people can’t be anti-Semites, even ones as fucked up and confused as Miller, then there is exponentially more evidence of him being an anti-Semite than there is of Linda Sarsour, at the very least. And need I remind you that Sarsour, ghastly as she is, is merely connected to ONE of the Democratic candidates. She isn’t running his entire immigration policy ffs.
“As far as Charlottesville and White Trashnationlism, yes, we have enough domestic Nazi’s so that someone is always available if you are shooting a Jerry Springer episode or you want someone to do Howard Stern.”
This is the kind of glibness that gets on my nerves. As well as turning up on Jerry Springer(and has he even been on TV anytime this decade?) they have a funny habit of killing Jews in their neighbourhoods, firebombing synagogues, sending death threats to people with Jewish surnames, etc. so let’s not pretend they’re some kind of amusingly harmless fringe.
You have met our favourite Nazi, Richard Spencer right? https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_B._Spencer
How about Canada’s own Faith Goldie who was too much of a Nazi for he far right publication, Rebel Media? https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Faith_Goldy
The alt right is full of Nazis. In fact, our boy Richard is credited with coining the term.
Isn’t this how the Holocaust began? With small, individual crimes not only in Germany but in France and other countries? Winked at and excused by their governments and courts? I wouldn’t dismiss a second Holocaust.
If you equate anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, you’re labelling a lot of Jews as anti-Semitic.
Let’s not forget the concentration ,s the are currently used in China for re uigars(sp).
The incident in France is heinous and should not be marginalized in any eay. My opinion
I am using a tablet and evidently I mve, misspell and erase.parts of my comments.. I trust you can fill in.
sub
At least historically, Jews were not exclusively “white”. Centuries ago, they proselytized as other religious groups did and took their religion to parts of the world that were not “white”. There used to be “black” Jews. I’d assume that there still might be some.
I would love for there to be a time when skin color was not used to categorize people and separate them from each other.
Over half of Israel’s Jewish population are Jewish refugees from Arab countries and from North Africa. Some are black and most are as dark or much darker than many Palestinians who have a substantial admixture of Slavic people from Bosnia who long ago converted to Islam and escaped persecution by migrating to Israel.
Thanks for the update. We humans are all so mixed that I think it useless to use skin color for any enumerating or separating purposes.
The #NewRacists and the Pharyngulites really dislike Bari Weiss, for some bizarre reason. She always speaks a lot of sense, is a genuine anti-racist, and is a solid liberal.
For what possible reason could the #NewRacists dislike Bari. Their obsessive hate for her is similar to their obsessive hate for Sam Harris (the podcast with Bari was excellent) and Steven Pinker (sorry PZ, still very much alive and well). What possible reason……
“the #NewRacists and the Pharyngulites really dislike Bari Weiss”
Is there anyone they DO like? Apart from themselves I mean.
Meant to reply to Richard at 17
I live in London I dont know where you got hold of this crap that Jews are queuing up to leave the UK. Perhaps from the Israeli embassy? Who are very keen to see Corbyn flushed down the proverbial toilet for their own reasons. I don’t support Corbyn because he is useless. I also don’t support Borris because he is a liar. I have my doubts about any state that is founded for a particular religion . I am a Jew but I don’t want to live in any state with a religious preference
“Perhaps the fact that nearly half (47 per cent) of the Jewish community said in that same poll that they would “seriously consider” emigrating…”
From https://www.thejc.com/comment/leaders/to-all-our-fellow-british-citizens-1.491812
Yes i can see them all giving up their well-paid jobs and emigrating to Israel. I am sorry mate but I wouldn’t believe a word of this
Whether you will or not, this this “crap” you accused Dr PCCe of citing.
its crap, because he doesn’t live in the UK neither, do you. This article is just regurgitating rubbish. Jews are not under any threat here nor do many jews believe that Corbyn or Labour is in any way antisemitic. The left has always been against colonialism and Israel is perceived as a colonialist state. There is some confusion in the author’s mind because on one hand he denounces all religious belief yet on the other he supports a state that claims it is a Jewish state and gives preference to Jewish identity
Israel doesn’t have a “religious preference.” It is not a theocracy. 20% of its citizens are non-Jews and have all the same rights as Jews, including members representing them in the Knesset.