Wednesday: Hili dialogue

News of the Day: As you already know, the House Intelligence Committee’s new report is a severe indictment of Trump, concluding that, in the “quid pro quo” matter, he placed his own political interests above the national welfare. The report now goes to the House Judiciary Committee, which will decide within a few weeks on whether Trump should be charged him with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” If so, the matter will go to the House as a whole, which, given its composition, will likely vote to impeach him (i.e., charge him), sending the matter to the Senate for the final trial and decision. Unless something drastic happens, though, he will be impeached by the House but not convicted by the Senate. Even so, his reputation is tarnished and his chances for re-election next year considerably diminished.
Local news: We’ve decided to stop feeding the ducks at Botany Pond. It breaks my heart, as they are hungry and rush to shore when any of us walk by. But I think the readers are right: we need to prompt them to leave for their own good. We cannot take care of them all winter, and it’s dangerous for them to stay given the impending freezing of the pond during cold weather. I am sad, but it’s tough love. But I can’t bear to walk by the pond any more. Here’s a tweet that helped guide me (h/t Matthew):
I am going to the dentist this morning, so posting will be light. But since I’ve gone to Antarctica, readership, as judged by page views on this site, has declined seriously, and so I must ponder again whether to continue this effort.
Stuff that happened on December 4 includes these:
- 1619 – Thirty-eight colonists arrive at Berkeley Hundred, Virginia. The group’s charter proclaims that the day “be yearly and perpetually kept holy as a day of thanksgiving to Almighty God.”
Note that this is two years before the Pilgrim’s “thanksgiving” that is the event which makes people demonize the holiday.
- 1791 – The first edition of The Observer, the world’s first Sunday newspaper, is published.
- 1881 – The first edition of the Los Angeles Times is published.
- 1918 – U.S. President Woodrow Wilson sails for the World War I peace talks in Versailles, becoming the first US president to travel to Europe while in office.
- 1954 – The first Burger King is opened in Miami, Florida.
- 1956 – The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash) get together at Sun Studio for the first and last time.
Here are the four singing a gospel song in that Session of Immortals. They were all conversant with gospel music, which had a clear and substantial an influence on emerging rock and roll. Can you recognizing who’s singing which part?
- 1964 – Free Speech Movement: Police arrest over 800 students at the University of California, Berkeley, following their takeover and sit-in at the administration building in protest of the UC Regents’ decision to forbid protests on UC property.
- 1965 – The Grateful Dead’s first concert performance under this new name.
- 1978 – Following the murder of Mayor George Moscone, Dianne Feinstein becomes San Francisco’s first female mayor.
- 1991 – Pan American World Airways ceases its operations after 64 years.
Pan Am used to be my favorite airline, and I had a lot of frequent flyer miles on it, as I recall. All are gone.
Notables born on this day include three musicians and a Nobel-winning geneticist:
- 1835 – Samuel Butler, English author and critic (d. 1902)
- 1865 – Edith Cavell, English nurse, humanitarian, and saint (Anglicanism) (d. 1915)
- 1875 – Rainer Maria Rilke, Austrian-Swiss poet and author (d. 1926)
- 1908 – Alfred Hershey, American bacteriologist and geneticist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1997)
- 1944 – Chris Hillman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1944 – Anna McGarrigle, Canadian musician and singer-songwriter
- 1944 – Dennis Wilson, American singer-songwriter, producer, and drummer (d. 1983)
- 1949 – Jeff Bridges, American actor
Those who shuffled off the mortal coil on December 4 include these people:
- 1642 – Cardinal Richelieu, French cardinal and politician, Chief Minister to the French Monarch (b. 1585)
- 1679 – Thomas Hobbes, English philosopher and theorist (b. 1588)
- 1893 – John Tyndall, Irish-English physicist and chemist (b. 1820)
- 1945 – Thomas Hunt Morgan, American geneticist and biologist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1866)
- 1975 – Hannah Arendt, German-American historian, theorist, and academic (b. 1906)
- 1976 – Benjamin Britten, English pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1913)
- 1993 – Frank Zappa, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (b. 1940)
Morgan, as I always point out, is my academic great-grandfather: the adviser of Theodosius Dobzhansky, who was the Ph.D. advisor of my own Ph.D. advisor, Richard Lewontin. (See here.)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili doesn’t like her chase toy, and is insulted by Andrzej’s suggestion that she play with it
Hili: Is this supposed to be my entertainment?A: Try to dance with it.
Hili: Czy to ma być moja rozrywka?
Ja: Spróbuj z tym zatańczyć.
From Jesus of the Day. I could use one of these, as I still haven’t had a beer since I was in Valparaiso before our ship left. (I did have a nice Cabernet last night):
And from Amazing Things. This may be a PhotoShop job, but if it isn’t it’s awesome. (If it is, it’s still a clever idea.)
Here’s a tweet I found.
Reader Christoper sent tweets showing Russian regional or municipal flags featuring animals! One has a squirrel!
A nice tweet contributed from reader Kurt. I didn’t know they breathed through their bums! Of course, our red-eared sliders do this every winter in Botany Pond. What a life!
Three tweets from Matthew. First, his perennial go to: rush hour at the farm!
This first one is awesome, and gets Tweet of the Week:
The beauty we never see. . . .
