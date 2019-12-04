Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ NEWS (and crowdsourcing)

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “five”, is ten years old but still relevant, which shows you how little things have changed on the theism front. It also comes with some news, which I’ve self-aggrandizingly put in bold below. The creator’s email said this:

This is actually an old one, from 10 years ago, except Jesus has Mo’s lines and the numbers have been updated. Congratulations to Eoin from Dublin for winning this month’s raffle prize – a signed copy of the soon-to-be-published 8th volume of Jesus & Mo strips, with a foreword by the great Jerry Coyne. If you want to keep the J&M comic ploughing its lonely furrow in this crazy old word, you can help by becoming a patron by clicking this link below. Just a dollar a month goes a long way to keeping our Engine of Blasphemy ticking over: https://www.patreon.com/jandm

Well, “great” is really hyperbole, but I was chuffed to be asked to write the foreword, joining the company of others like Richard Dawkins and Kenan Malik. I already have a draft written, but wanted to ask readers, in case I’ve forgotten anything, what you like about the strip. Please put your answers below. I’ve been reading it since forever and am a big fan.

But on to the strip, which shows several of the themes of Jesus and Mo: hyprocrisy (but not on the barmaid’s part), the conflict between different faiths (but why do Jesus and Mo not only live together, but share a bed), and the collision between faith and fact, with the barmaid representing fact: