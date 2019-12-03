Vote for Science’s “Breakthroughs of the Year”

I’m not sure what’s gained by having the public vote on what they consider to be the “science breakthrough of the year” except to see what people consider to be important. But the voters in this contest aren’t actually laypeople, because the voting is taking place on a Science magazine website, whose readers must surely be almost all scientists. (Click on the screenshot below to go to the voting site.)
Actually, there will be two selections: one from the editors and writers, and the other by the general public:
Science’s reporters and editors are debating that question as they home in on the 2019 Breakthrough of the Year. Their selection, along with nine runners-up, will be announced when the last issue of the year goes online on 19 December.
You can get in on the action! Pick your favorite breakthrough from the candidates below by Monday, 2 December. Then check back after noon on Tuesday, 3 December, when we will start a second round of voting with your four top picks. We will announce the winner—the People’s Choice—along with Science’s choice on 19 December.
Well, you can vote, but the public has already spoken pretty loudly. Archaic humans are way in the lead, and I grant that the discovery and genetic legacy of the Denisovans (you can read each “breakthrough” by going to the site and clicking “read more”) is interesting. But eight of the twelve candidate breakthroughs—save the imaging of a black hole, the supposed achievement of quantum supremacy, the discovery of a planetoid that looks like two fused potatoes, and a minute-by-minute reconstruction of what the dinosaur-killing asteroid did—have to do with humans. We are a solipsistic species.
Regardless, clicking on each of the advances does give you a mini-education on what the news was in science this year. What I’m not really keen on is pitting these things against each other, as they compare advances having practical promise for human well being with things that are intellectually astounding but of no consequences for our everyday lives. That’s reflected in the “sciences sections” of papers like the New York Times, which are heavily overloaded with human-related stuff.
It would be a magazine that ran this contest, for scientists themselves know that the way to sort out the important advances are within fields, not across them. Those are called the Nobel Prizes.
If you think they omitted some good candidates, put yours below, or go over and vote for the existing ones. As for me, well, I couldn’t be arsed to vote.
h/t: Bryan
I found it interesting that the headline asks not to vote for “the” breakthrough, but “your” breakthrough. It’s not a bad thing it was human evolution though.
I voted for the black hole. That was everything you want in a breakthrough — I mean, >> I << want in a breakthrough. Especially when I don’t understand some of the others.
However, I don’t think “promising” findings count as “breakthrough”.
Black hole image was impressive especially given how much physical information can be derived from it.
I thought the quantum accomplishments are overrated (and that is close to my field). And I’ve yet to see anything in AI that is a breakthrough yet.
I’m surprised the malnutrition and gut microbes wasn’t more popular.
The black hole “image” is an impressive feat, but the image itself is very deceptive. You are not actually seeing the outline of a black hole. Not even the event horizon. Both are much smaller than the dark area.
https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/WP_SITEURL/blogs/philip-ball/the-black-hole-picture-is-an-astonishing-achievement-and-one-of-the-most-deceptive-scientific-images-ever
All that stuff is just small fry ,the biggest breakthrough in science this year is a non stick coating for toilet bowls ,bog brushes are a thing of the past .
I’m in! So to speak.