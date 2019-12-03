Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. It’s National Peppermint Latte Day, a day that will live in infamy, National Apple Pie Day (a day that won’t), Let’s Hug Day (remember to get enthusiastic consent), and it’s the UN’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Also, there are only 22 shopping days until the beginning of Coynezaa, and 27 until that joyous holiday ends.

Posting may be very light today as I have a writing job to complete plus a doctor’s appointment downtown this morning (I’m okay).

Stuff that happened on this day include:

1775 – The USS Alfred becomes the first vessel to fly the Grand Union Flag (the precursor to the Stars and Stripes); the flag is hoisted by John Paul Jones.

Here’s the bastardized US/British flag hoisted by Jones:

1800 – 1800 United States presidential election The Electoral College casts votes for President and Vice President that resulted in a tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.

The election was decided, as stipulated by the Constitution, by ballots taken in the House of Representatives, with each state casting a vote for either Jefferson or Burr. Jefferson won on the 36th ballot!

1818 – Illinois becomes the 21st U.S. state.

1910 – Modern neon lighting is first demonstrated by Georges Claude at the Paris Motor Show.

1927 – Putting Pants on Philip, the first Laurel and Hardy film, is released.

And here it is!

This is a silent movie, but was made in the year that the first “talkie” appeared (The Jazz Singer). As Wikipedia notes, the duo persisted well into the sound era (see here for a 1938 example):

[Laurel and Hardy] appeared as a team in 107 films, starring in 32 short silent films, 40 short sound films, and 23 full-length feature films. They also made 12 guest or cameo appearances, including the Galaxy of Stars promotional film of 1936

That is a LOT of movies!

1960 – The musical Camelot debuts at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. It will become associated with the Kennedy administration.

Camelot is, to my mind, one of the last great, classic Broadway musicals with memorable tunes. (The problem with modern Broadway musicals is that the tunes, while often complex and clever, aren’t memorable. And yes, I know others will disagree strongly.)

It’s a Lerner and Lowe show, originally starring Richard Burton, Julie Andrews, and Robert Goulet. They were replaced in the far inferior movie by, respectively, Richard Harris, Vanessa Redgrave, and Franco Nero. Below are Goulet and Andrews, as the doomed lovers Lancelot and Guinevere, singing two of the classic songs of that show (I know the words of all of them, as my parents had the LP). But don’t forget this song, either, surely the only Broadway song to contain the word “transmute”!

This is from the original cast album, the one my parents had. What a voice Julie Andrews had!

While I’m dilating on Broadway musicals, let me add that Lerner and Lowe also wrote my favorite musical, Brigadoon, which started its run on Broadway in 1947. The original cast comprises people unknown to all of us, but they were fabulous (you can hear the original cast album here). But for the movie they were again replaced by inferior singers, including Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse, and Van Johnson. The movie is dreadful.

More stuff that happened on this day:

1979 – Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini becomes the first Supreme Leader of Iran.

1984 – Bhopal disaster: A methyl isocyanate leak from a Union Carbide pesticide plant in Bhopal, India, kills more than 3,800 people outright and injures 150,000–600,000 others (some 6,000 of whom would later die from their injuries) in one of the worst industrial disasters in history.

1997 – In Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, representatives from 121 countries sign the Ottawa Treaty prohibiting manufacture and deployment of anti-personnel landmines. The United States, People’s Republic of China, and Russia do not sign the treaty, however.

Notables born on this day include:

1755 – Gilbert Stuart, American painter (d. 1828)

1857 – Joseph Conrad, Polish-born British novelist (d. 1924)

1895 – Anna Freud, Austrian-English psychologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1982)

1922 – Sven Nykvist, Swedish director and cinematographer (d. 2006)

1925 – Ferlin Husky, American country music singer (d. 2011)

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, English singer-songwriter

1960 – Daryl Hannah, American actress and producer

1965 – Katarina Witt, German figure skater and actress

1985 – Amanda Seyfried, American actress

Stuart, of course, is most famous for his iconic (and unfinished) portrait of George Washington, painted from life. It’s this portrait that adorns the U.S. one-dollar bill:

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include:

1888 – Carl Zeiss, German physicist and lens maker, created the optical instrument (b. 1816)

1910 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (b. 1821)

1980 – Oswald Mosley, English lieutenant, fascist, and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster (b. 1896)

1993 – Lewis Thomas, American physician, etymologist, and academic (b. 1913)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili essays a foray into the night:

Hili: I’m going out into the dark night. A: When will you be back? Hili: As soon as I get homesick.

In Polish:

Hili: Idę w noc ciemną.

Jak: Kiedy wrócisz?

Hili: Jak tylko zatęsknię

From Amazing Things, pants that will freak you out:

A tweet sent by reader Mark, describing the attack of the “narwhal tusk hero” at the London Bridge. The narrator also implies that there were two tusk-attackers involved!

Bloody hell – this account of Lukasz the narwhal tusk-wielding hero of London Bridge is epic pic.twitter.com/an0Hj108Wr — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) December 2, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Imagine how scared Baby Jesus is in the first tweet!

Cat looking over Christmas scene pic.twitter.com/3e8OaJ9xmp — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 2, 2019

The answer to this question is “no fricking way!”

will this supersede the domestic cat? https://t.co/tbO3X5GEiy — Dorothy Bishop (@deevybee) October 14, 2019

Honk in a box! Would you like this for Christmas?

h o n k pic.twitter.com/BJzLMRri67 — dead bee on windowsill (@abigbagofkeys) October 12, 2019

Read the story of the disappearance and reappearance of the Persian kitty Violet:

“Everybody was just in tears … They couldn’t believe it" 😍🐱 https://t.co/lLVo5FuqHd — The Dodo (@dodo) October 14, 2019

Matthew has three moggies on his team! His book about the brain will be out next spring; stay tuned:

Every writer needs a dedicated massage team for those long, late nights finishing the book

🐱💆‍♀️😍 pic.twitter.com/DosOlw5L52 — Becky Wragg Sykes (@LeMoustier) December 2, 2019

Here’s a fun fact that will make you a big hit at parties—so long as you go to parties populated by geeks:

NASA only uses 15 digits of π for calculating interplanetary travel. At 40 digits, you could calculate the circumference of a circle the size of the visible universe with an accuracy that'd fall off by less than the diameter of a single hydrogen atom https://t.co/iXpDgKZvBx pic.twitter.com/0vIPrN3OJr — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 2, 2019