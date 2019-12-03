Crowdsourcing duck information

Here’s the deal: we still have about 15 wild mallards hanging around Botany Pond, and we’re still feeding them. The pond has not frozen over, and the ducks are hungry. They vary in number: sometimes there are only two and sometimes there are none. But they always appear in groups of a dozen or more for their meals.

The question, and please answer only if you have an informed opinion about this:

DO WE STOP FEEDING THE DUCKS TO GET THEM TO LEAVE FOR MIGRATION OR BETTER GROUNDS? IF SO, WHEN?

Our concern is that we may be keeping the ducks from migrating by feeding them, although I know that some ducks, even in the Chicago area, will overwinter. But they do so only where there is open water.

Botany Pond will freeze for the winter before too long. Also, I don’t want ducks hanging around until spring, as we may be inundated with nesting females. The three broods we had during the past spring and summer was about the limit we can handle.

We have already asked several people with duck experience, and the answers are divergent, ranging from “stop feeding them” to “you never should have fed any of them, including ducklings” (not tenable) to “keep feeding them; they’ll leave when they’re ready.”

Please answer only if you have some expertise in duck tending or have some experience and knowledge about ducks. I thank you, and my ducks thank you.