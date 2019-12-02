PCCE’s wildlife videos: Chinstrap penguins

For those of you who submitted wildlife photos before I left, rest easy: I still have them and will post them. But I also have to begin posting my Antarctica videos, as I am putting them on YouTube rather than saving them on my computer. So here are three videos of chinstrap penguins (Pygoscelis antarcticus), perhaps the cutest of the six species I saw beside Adelies (King penguins are stately but not cute).

The first video was from Half Moon Island, taken on November 16. A chinstrap is tobogganing on its belly, tries to stand up, flops over and continues the belly-slide. Note how it uses its feet to propel itself, aided a bit by the wings. All the background howling is the wind.

I recommend watching all of these on full screen.

This one, taken on November 19, shows two chinstraps at Orne Harbor in the Act of Love, an act that was completed, though not on this video. The female is of course slippery, and males are, I’m told, constantly sliding off in their frenetic amours. The commentary is mine, with some other passengers remarking at the sight.

And here’s a chinstrap eating snow from our first visit to Half Moon Island on November 9, which I was told they do not only to get water, but to cool themselves down, though it wasn’t particularly hot that day. After it has its fill, it gets up and walks away. In the background you can hear the raucous calls of this species.

Kick up your heels!