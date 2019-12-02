Monday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

Good morning on a cold Monday (33ºF, 1ºC) in Chicago, Dec. 2, 2019! The northeastern U.S. has suffered a big, debilitating snowfall, and is expecting more, but in Chicago we had only a bit of drizzle. Still, it’s just above freezing, and I worry about the dozen or so ducks that still frequent the pond for food (Honey isn’t among them). It’s National Fritters Day, National Mutt Day, and International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.
I haven’t done a Hili dialogue for over five weeks and so am out of practice. First, though, many kudos to Matthew Cobb, who was busy reading the proofs for his next book, for keeping it going when I was traveling. But now, with him on academic strike (it’s over on Thursday) and me back in Chicago, it’s time to start hefting the cross. As I still need to catch up with various tasks, appointments, and commitments, posting may be light for a few days.
I’ve missed virtually all the impeachment hearings, though I haven’t really missed them, as it would have been a bummer hearing them at the same time I was seeing penguins (yes, they have CNN and other stations in the cabins, but I barely turned on the television). And I completely missed news of the unrest in Iran, where up to 450 anti-government protestors have been killed: the biggest protest since the Islamic Revolution, with marks its 40th anniversary this year. I also missed any Democratic presidential debates and most of the latest news on Trump’s follies. You can see a gruesome 5.5-minute Amnesty International video of Iranian security forces firing on unarmed protestors over at the New York Times (trigger warning: blood).
I remind you that Coynezaa, my personal holiday, begins on December 25 and extends through my 70th birthday on December 30. I will be officially old, and it doesn’t really make me happy.
Stuff that happened on December 2 includes the following, beginning with three church-related events:
- 1697 – St Paul’s Cathedral is consecrated in London.
- 1763 – Dedication of the Touro Synagogue, in Newport, Rhode Island, the first synagogue in what will become the United States.
- 1804 – At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Napoleon Bonaparte crowns himself Emperor of the French.
- 1823 – Monroe Doctrine: In a State of the Union message, U.S. President James Monroe proclaims American neutrality in future European conflicts, and warns European powers not to interfere in the Americas.
- 1865 – Alabama ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed by North Carolina then Georgia, and U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks
- 1961 – In a nationally broadcast speech, Cuban leader Fidel Castro declares that he is a Marxist–Leninist and that Cuba is going to adopt Communism.
- 1982 – At the University of Utah, Barney Clark becomes the first person to receive a permanent artificial heart.
- 1988 – Benazir Bhutto is sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, becoming the first woman to head the government of an Islam-dominated state.
- 1993 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is shot and killed in Medellín.
- 2015 – San Bernardino attack: Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik kill 14 people and wound 22 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California.
Notables born on this day include:
- 1859 – Georges Seurat, French painter (d. 1891)
- 1863 – Charles Edward Ringling, American businessman, co-founded the Ringling Brothers Circus (d. 1926)
- 1931 – Edwin Meese, American colonel, lawyer, and politician, 75th United States Attorney General
- 1946 – Gianni Versace, Italian fashion designer, founded Versace (d. 1997)
- 1973 – Monica Seles, Serbian-American tennis player
- 1981 – Britney Spears, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress
Those who kicked off on December 2 include:
- 1547 – Hernán Cortés, Spanish general and explorer (b. 1485)
- 1594 – Gerardus Mercator, Flemish mathematician, cartographer, and philosopher (b. 1512)
- 1936 – John Ringling, American businessman, co-founded Ringling Brothers Circus (b. 1866)
There were actually seven Ringling Brothers who founded the circus, and John died on Charles’s birthday, though ten years after Charles’s demise.
- 1986 – Desi Arnaz, Cuban-American actor, singer, businessman, and television producer (b. 1917)
- 1993 – Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord
- 2008 – Odetta, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress (b. 1930)
Who remembers Odetta? Here she is singing “Give me your hand”:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is sitting on the veranda and doesn’t want to go out in the cold:
Hili: The more I look, the colder it is out there.A: Yes, it’s December already.
Hili: Im bardziej patrzę, tym bardziej tam jest zimno.
Ja: Tak, to już grudzień.
And Wloclawek, Mietek the kitten is helping Elzbieta crush walnuts, which come from Andrzej and Malgorzata’s tree. Look at that little furball! (He’s healing nicely, thank you.)
Mietek: Are we going to bake cookies?
From Zach Weinersmith’s SMBC strip; a riff on evolution (h/t: Olen). It highlights one of the misunderstandings of evolution: that organisms evolve because they are striving to evolve to cope with environmental change. In reality, there’s no striving, just a passive process of gene sorting. But I don’t think that’s the biggest misconception about evolution. In my view, that one is the idea that evolution is a “random” process, and thus unable to create “designoid” features that impress us all.
Matthew posted a notice about the Antarctic treaty yesterday from Dr. Emma Johnston, an Aussie scientist who works in that frozen land, and on her thread I found this paean to Antarctica. Sound up, and check out her Antarctica photos at her Twitter site. (She’s also a science presenter.)
Some tweets from Matthew, including a series on a student’s erroneous calculation, as shown on a clay tablet, some four thousand years ago. That tablet happens to reside in the University of Chicago’s Oriental Institute, which I pass every day walking to and from work.
The second comment, about the “University of Chicago thing”, refers to our reputation for geekiness:
A big falcon:
A kakapo has survived an aspergillis infection to be returned to the wild. A good day!
A long-horned beetle on a screen:
And I’m pretty sure you haven’t seen this one:
From Heather Hastie, we get a tweet showing once again that you should never put clothes on either cats or penguins. It detracts from the dignity of a cat and the unclothed cuteness of a penguin.
From reader Barry, we get a tweet about a tortoise who enters people’s houses. At least he’s not asking if you’ve heard the Good News!
And from Gethyn, another Dick King-Smith tweet in which a cat has a Eureka Moment:
I’ll be here all week, folks! Make that all year.
