Live and learn: what’s the difference between “chicken feet” and “chicken paws”?

Don’t expect any deep thinking (if I’m even capable of that!) for a few days; I’m tired and am experiencing PASS, Post-Antarctic Stress Syndrome. A post like this is all I’m capable of today.

When I was grocery shopping yesterday, I was stopped in my tracks in the meat department by these packages of CHICKEN PAWS. They are, of course, chicken feet, not paws, and most people abjure them no matter what they’re called?. But I like chicken feet, mainly when they’re cooked Chinese style with black beans, ginger, and soy sauce.

But of course I wondered about the “paws” bit. Chickens don’t have paws, but feet and wings. I figured there were only two possible reasons for calling these “paws”:

a. It was a joke, perhaps with the humor injected to make people buy them, or b. It was a euphemism to make people less resistant to buying something labeled “chicken feet”. When I take people to dim sum and order chicken feet, most of my guests, disgusted, won’t even try them. Often the reason seems to be that the feet spent their (short) lives walking around the farmyard. (Actually, they barely walk, as the poor beasts are confined in cages.) Yes these same people eat eggs with gusto, and we know where eggs come from!

Well, a bit of Googling showed that there’s some confusion about “feet” versus “paws”. For example, the site Seasoned Advice, citing a USDA site that doesn’t exist, says this, giving a photo:

The chicken paw on the left does not have as much of the lower leg as the chicken foot on the right. While the difference may seem subtle to many people, it’s apparently very important to consumers in China: Most premium jumbo paws are sold in wholesale markets and eventually make their way into high-end restaurants. Smaller paws, chicken wings, and wing tips, in addition to being sold at wholesale markets, end up at wet markets and processing plants, which use them in finished food products. The market for chicken feet is more varied than that of premium chicken paws; larger chicken feet are sold to both wholesale and retail markets and are more commonly used for family consumption (and in barbecue stores), small feet are typically further cooked in processing plants. Chinese consumers in the Northwest and Northeast tend to favor chicken feet over chicken paws.

This implies that there is a USDA distinction between chicken paws, which have more leg, and chicken feet, which just have the “fingers”. But some people like “jumbo paws” better than “chicken feet”! Go figure.

But the USDA itself says this:

Are “poultry feet” and “poultry paws” the same? Published 03/13/2007 09:47 AM | Updated 04/03/2018 09:54 AM The country requirements provide requirements for poultry feet but this plant produces poultry paws – are the requirements the same? No standard of identify exists for either poultry feet or poultry paws. FSIS Directive 6210.2, which outlines production procedures for poultry paws to make the product eligible for the mark of inspection uses the term “poultry feet” exclusively. If the plant is following 6210.2, and using the product name “[poultry] paws,” they should be able to defend the use of that name according to industry standards. For determination of eligibility for export, the terms “paws” and “feet” would be regarded as the same product.

The FSIS directive link doesn’t work, either, but I found it at this site and, sure enough, it doesn’t mention “poultry paws” (the four-page directive tells inspectors how to inspect poultry feet).

But Moe’s Meats says this:

What’s the difference between chicken feet and chicken paws? They [chicken paws] are similar to chicken feet except they do not contain part of the lower leg. They literally are only the foot (aka paw) of the chicken. This means they will contain less glucosamine and collagen than chicken feet, but are still a good choice for pets.

So the difference appears to be an unofficial but conventionally understood distinction between the two “preparations”. “Paws” are equivalent to “mittens” that cover the hands and not the lower arms. Remember that the next time you’re looking for chicken feet (I bet only at most 0.1% of readers buy them).

Still, as a petulant biologist I object to the use of the word “paws” to refer to the pedal extremities of fowls. Why not “short feet” and “long feet”?