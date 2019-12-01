Sunday: Hili dialogue, Mietek and Leon monologue, farm rush hour and some winter morning tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Good morning! This is the ultimate Cobb morning post – The Boss will be back at the controls tomorrow, full of penguins.

In Poland, Hili is pen-sive (sorry not sorry):

A: Hili, where is my pen?

Hili: Under your desk.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, gdzie jest mój długopis?

Hili: Pod biurkiem.

Mietek the kitten is healing nicely, and has become great friends with Leon. Malgorzata sent a picture and a report:

Here is a picture of Leon and Mietek sitting on the same armchair. Elzbieta wrote to me that Leon had just very thoroughly washed the whole kitten. They are friends! And Elzbieta converted it into a Leon Monologue:

Leon: I washed his ears and he fell asleep.

Down on farm it’s, well – you know:

Because it’s 1 December, we have set up our advent calendar. No chocolate, just little pictures. For the last few years, we have bought one from painter and printmaker Angela Harding