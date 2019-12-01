Sunday: Hili dialogue, Mietek and Leon monologue, farm rush hour and some winter morning tweets

by Matthew Cobb
Good morning! This is the ultimate Cobb morning post – The Boss will be back at the controls tomorrow, full of penguins.
In Poland, Hili is pen-sive (sorry not sorry):
Hili: Pod biurkiem.
Here is a picture of Leon and Mietek sitting on the same armchair. Elzbieta wrote to me that Leon had just very thoroughly washed the whole kitten. They are friends!
Leon: I washed his ears and he fell asleep.
Here’s a more traditional view of December, taken from the UK children’s Ladybird book series:
In Macclesfield, Abi Gilmore caught morning’s minstrel, dawn’s delight. Sound on:
A wintry reintroduction:
A wintry web:
A wintry scene by one of Jerry’s favourite singers:
Tweets sent in by The Boss:
If you think Twitter is bad, have a look at the comments on YouTube:
From Heather Hastie – ‘tweet of the week’:
And in a similar vein:
A reader asked Jerry this question, who asked me, who asked Twitter. There doesn’t seem to be a simple answer, though if you have any recommendations, chip in below:
Finally, to link with Jerry’s recent amazing trip, here’s a reminder that today is the 60th anniversary of the Antarctic Treaty. Some lovely pics in Emma Johnston’s thread:
The frozen cobwebs are stunning.
It’s serendipitous that today is World Antarctica Day, which will mark the first whole day that PCC(E) is back from from his Antarctic adventure.
Thank you, Matthew, for keeping up the Hili Dialog to brighten our mornings and bring us Cuthbert and crew during PCC(E)’s absence. I’m not Jewish but I’ll say that was a much appreciated mitzvah.
Yes, indeed. Thanks to Matthew for keeping the home lights burning.
Yes indeed. From the u.s.: Thank you matthew for taking the helm, keeping us current on hili and friends, and introducing farm rush hour…all while tending to strike duties and if i recall, finishing up with your editor on your latest book. The continuity has been very much appreciated!
A clearer view of the fierce Fisher Pekania pennanti – a member of the weasel family [rarely eats fish]:
Thank you Matt!
Thank you Matthew! I so enjoyed your posts and your keeping us connected to WEIT while Jerry is away.
I’m loving the morning greeting at Caenhill Farms. It helps me figure out what day it is.
What’s a mistle thrush, he asked: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/9/9e/Turdus_viscivorus_in_Baikonur-town_001.jpg/1200px-Turdus_viscivorus_in_Baikonur-town_001.jpg
Never read the YouTube comments, man. Never.
I’d as lief accompany Ewan McGregor into the worst toilet in Scotland scene in Trainspotting. 🙂