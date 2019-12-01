An atheist espouses godlessness at HuffPost!

The title has an exclamation mark because I wouldn’t have expected HuffPost to publish a piece by an avowed atheist. In this case the author is Jennifer Furner, and her article is below. I’m presenting it not because there’s anything new in the text, but at the strong negative reaction of some commenters, who criticize the author for hubris when her article is in fact quite tame and reasonable.

Once a Catholic, Furner gave up on God for reasons she gives below. Again, this doesn’t differ materially from testimonies we’ve read many times before. Still, it’s not useless, for the more people see others coming out as atheists in the media, the more acceptable nonbelief becomes.

One plaint: Furner’s writing is hyperbolic and overblown. While in the main she did a good thing in the main by writing her piece, if she wants to become a writer she needs to work on her prose and make it read less like a romance novel. Read it and you’ll see what I mean.

One excerpt:

I don’t use the word “blessed” anymore.

Instead, I say “lucky.” I don’t believe in luck, exactly, only the arbitrariness of my good fortune. My life is merely a smattering of circumstances. If any of those circumstances had been changed in any way anywhere along the way, so would my life be changed. I prefer this view. I will not believe in a God who gets to choose which people suffer. If people suffer, it’s because circumstances of life happen, and whatever those circumstances happen to be either end up causing suffering or they don’t. Likewise, I do not believe that good people get rewarded for being good. I don’t believe pop stars win awards because they pray more than others. I don’t believe football players make touchdowns because God has chosen them to.

I don’t think there was a day where I woke up and decided that I was an atheist. It happened over time, as I experienced more inequalities in the world, as I learned more about science, as I witnessed more suffering. My parents mourn that I won’t one day join them in heaven, but the only place I’ve planned on going for a while now is the ground, where my body can nourish the earth and my energy can give life to something else. . . . Without God, I’m more aware of how my actions affect others and affect my surroundings. I don’t expect God to save our planet, so now I’m more careful about what I throw away and I eat less meat. I don’t expect God to save humanity, so now I speak out against hate and try to be more patient and loving with my fellow humans. When tragedy comes, I don’t send thoughts and prayers; I give hugs and meals and help where I can. I sometimes mourn not being part of the big Christian community in this country. It usually feels like I’m in the minority rather than the majority. But then I remember that now I’m part of a bigger community — the human community, the earth-dwelling community. Since I’ve cut God out of my life, I have so much more room for everyone else. Now if only she’d stop capitalizing “God”, who doesn’t exist, and especially quit saying “a God”, for there are many gods and the word that refers to a generic deity doesn’t get capitalized. But I quibble. If you want to see how demonized atheists like Furner are in America, have a look at the comments. Many support her, but many do not, and they’re not sparing of the vitriol and personal remarks. (The touchiness of the subject itself is shown by the number of comments: nearly 1500 as I wrote at 12:30 pm.) Heidel goes on and on; here’s another one: But if you want to be heartened instead of disappointed, sort the comments by “best” instead of “newest”. For many of the “best” comments are from fellow atheists. Nevertheless, we still have a long way to go. Religion will disappear not by deconversion, but by the death of believers and the rise of younger generations in a more humanistic world.