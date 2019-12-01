An atheist espouses godlessness at HuffPost!

The title has an exclamation mark because I wouldn’t have expected HuffPost to publish a piece by an avowed atheist. In this case the author is Jennifer Furner, and her article is below. I’m presenting it not because there’s anything new in the text, but at the strong negative reaction of some commenters, who criticize the author for hubris when her article is in fact quite tame and reasonable.
Once a Catholic, Furner gave up on God for reasons she gives below. Again, this doesn’t differ materially from testimonies we’ve read many times before. Still, it’s not useless, for the more people see others coming out as atheists in the media, the more acceptable nonbelief becomes.
One plaint: Furner’s writing is hyperbolic and overblown. While in the main she did a good thing in the main by writing her piece, if she wants to become a writer she needs to work on her prose and make it read less like a romance novel. Read it and you’ll see what I mean.
One excerpt:
I don’t use the word “blessed” anymore.
Instead, I say “lucky.” I don’t believe in luck, exactly, only the arbitrariness of my good fortune. My life is merely a smattering of circumstances. If any of those circumstances had been changed in any way anywhere along the way, so would my life be changed.
I prefer this view. I will not believe in a God who gets to choose which people suffer. If people suffer, it’s because circumstances of life happen, and whatever those circumstances happen to be either end up causing suffering or they don’t. Likewise, I do not believe that good people get rewarded for being good. I don’t believe pop stars win awards because they pray more than others. I don’t believe football players make touchdowns because God has chosen them to.
I don’t think there was a day where I woke up and decided that I was an atheist. It happened over time, as I experienced more inequalities in the world, as I learned more about science, as I witnessed more suffering. My parents mourn that I won’t one day join them in heaven, but the only place I’ve planned on going for a while now is the ground, where my body can nourish the earth and my energy can give life to something else.
. . . Without God, I’m more aware of how my actions affect others and affect my surroundings. I don’t expect God to save our planet, so now I’m more careful about what I throw away and I eat less meat. I don’t expect God to save humanity, so now I speak out against hate and try to be more patient and loving with my fellow humans. When tragedy comes, I don’t send thoughts and prayers; I give hugs and meals and help where I can.
I sometimes mourn not being part of the big Christian community in this country. It usually feels like I’m in the minority rather than the majority. But then I remember that now I’m part of a bigger community — the human community, the earth-dwelling community. Since I’ve cut God out of my life, I have so much more room for everyone else.
Now if only she’d stop capitalizing “God”, who doesn’t exist, and especially quit saying “a God”, for there are many gods and the word that refers to a generic deity doesn’t get capitalized. But I quibble. If you want to see how demonized atheists like Furner are in America, have a look at the comments. Many support her, but many do not, and they’re not sparing of the vitriol and personal remarks. (The touchiness of the subject itself is shown by the number of comments: nearly 1500 as I wrote at 12:30 pm.)
Heidel goes on and on; here’s another one:
But if you want to be heartened instead of disappointed, sort the comments by “best” instead of “newest”. For many of the “best” comments are from fellow atheists.
Nevertheless, we still have a long way to go. Religion will disappear not by deconversion, but by the death of believers and the rise of younger generations in a more humanistic world.
So, I read the many folks that replied to her story and I say BS to the majority of them. Don’t try to throw “GOD” into anything since you have not died and do not know what lies ahead of anyone. I am atheist and do not believe that there is a “GOD” of any kind, I do believe in Science.
I capitalize God in reference to the Judeo-Christian god (no capitalization) because it is used like a name. But I never capitalize the pronouns he or him.
I’ve noted the American use of the word ‘blessed’ instead of ‘lucky’ for years now. I noticed it only after moving to Canada 14 years ago and have mentioned it in previous comments here. Even in places as culturally similar to the US as Canada (one might say, the closest, sharing language and an awful lot of infrastructure), you see such differences in stark contrast.
I’m continually disappointed by the frequent and almost knee-jerk jumps to irrational, magical thinking by so many Americans. From sports, where curses and other superstitious factors are taken seriously, to the rampant belief in angels, ghosts, the devil and an afterlife by so many, to the steadfast opinion that there is no such thing as morality without the threat of torture in such an afterlife (even, it seems according to these comments, to those who no longer believe in such things!), Americans always value belief over reason, passion over logic, and denigrate anyone who does not see things their way.
It saddens me that the country of my birth is now dominated by voices of irrationality and intolerance, and makes me more convinced that I can no longer live there, no matter whether things are moving in the right direction or not. The US is still too religious for me.
I always enjoy the vapid remark that the atheists should see what it’s like in a non religious country. What like Scandinavia? Or maybe they mean N Korea but there the religion is the Dear Leader who is a god.
I was going to recommend to her, but think you already did in a way. Just tell your story to other atheists and don’t bother with the public confession. Maybe that is some of that left over Catholic in you. The religious don’t deserve to hear from you and they certainly don’t get it. Ignorance is very deep in their world. Just hearing that you are an atheists requires that they go after you like a four-legged Trump goes after a female, or a democrat or you name it.
Enjoy your atheism in your own way and be glad you have removed the chains of religion that do you no good. It is probably like beating the smoking habit although I really couldn’t say since I have been atheist all my life. I quit smoking over 10 years ago.
I’m glad that the HuffPo posted this article. But, yet, on the home page, three articles to the left is one about a surgeon who relates praying to God after a difficult surgery. The patient survived against all odds. The implication is that God may have had something to do with it. Although this site is leftist ideologically in regard to politics, on other topics, I think they will post anything they think will get clicks.
