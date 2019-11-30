Saturday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour, and various tweets

by Matthew Cobb

The penultimate Cobb morning post – The Boss should be back at the helm on Monday.

In Poland, Hili has pretensions:

Hili: I’m like the Pope.
A: What does that mean?
Hili: I’m standing on a pedestal, saying nothing.
Hili: Jestem jak papież.
Ja: To znaczy?
Hili: Stoję na cokole i nic nie mówię.
It is a glorious sunny winter morning in Manchester, and so too in Devises, where the animals are keen for their breakfast:

Vaguely in between Manchester and Wiltshire, the marvellous painter Sarah Harding posts a lovely photo:

We went walking in the woods near our house yesterday, and saw lots of busy squirrels getting ready for winter. However, none were so bold as this one, from Regent’s Park in London:

Tom Holland (the historian, not Spider-Man) posts poetry and his cat:

The history of tea, as seen through its name around the world:

I suspect these wallaby joeys are in the right pouches, despite appearances:

An ordinate fondness for beetles:

View from a car:

Two frogfish for the price of one:

Lovely fishy movement:

Even in death, nature has its wonders:

 

As you probably know, Elon Musk is launching a large number of satellites to provide wifi access around the world. Astronomers are not happy, and neither should the rest of us be (click on the pic to see the problem):

Finally, last night I was at the Lowry Theatre in Salford (right next to Manchester – a bit like Minneapolis and St Paul) as one of the acts on Robin Ince’s Nine Lessons and Carols. On the other side of the Manchester Ship Canal is the BBC and the complex of buildings known as Media City:

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 30, 2019 at 6:15 am and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 30, 2019 at 6:42 am | Permalink

    Here’s a link to vote for Science breakthrough of the year :

    https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/11/choose-your-2019-breakthrough-year

    … they take the top four.

    Reply
  2. jeremy pereira
    Posted November 30, 2019 at 6:48 am | Permalink

    Starlink is one of those things that really winds me up. I don’t recall there being any kind of debate about the pros and cons and whether Musk should be allowed to pollute the night sky in this way. He’s just gone ahead and done it.

    Reply
    • ThyroidPlanet
      Posted November 30, 2019 at 7:07 am | Permalink

      Is it a test of sorts?

      How long a service lifespan do these … things .. have?

      I presume they are set up for service and repair and removal?

      Some of that is at least half-snarky

      Reply
      • jeremy pereira
        Posted November 30, 2019 at 7:09 am | Permalink

        Yes it’s a test I believe. They eventually expect to have 42,000 of them.

        Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted November 30, 2019 at 7:12 am | Permalink

      I’m getting the impression the billionaires own, or believe they own, the planet, as well as the space around it. If he’s planing to colonize Mars without permission, I guess he can fill the sky without permission. Perhaps we need to extend the authority of the UN into space so that we will have treaties regarding these issues. Will Amazon claim Mare Imbrium for his stockholders? The North and South Poles have treaties, don’t they? Free enterprise may have to become a little less free.

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: