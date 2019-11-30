Saturday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour, and various tweets

by Matthew Cobb
The penultimate Cobb morning post – The Boss should be back at the helm on Monday.
In Poland, Hili has pretensions:
Ja: To znaczy?
Hili: Stoję na cokole i nic nie mówię.
I suspect these wallaby joeys are in the right pouches, despite appearances:
View from a car:
Two frogfish for the price of one:
Lovely fishy movement:
Even in death, nature has its wonders:
As you probably know, Elon Musk is launching a large number of satellites to provide wifi access around the world. Astronomers are not happy, and neither should the rest of us be (click on the pic to see the problem):
Finally, last night I was at the Lowry Theatre in Salford (right next to Manchester – a bit like Minneapolis and St Paul) as one of the acts on Robin Ince’s Nine Lessons and Carols. On the other side of the Manchester Ship Canal is the BBC and the complex of buildings known as Media City:
Here’s a link to vote for Science breakthrough of the year :
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/11/choose-your-2019-breakthrough-year
… they take the top four.
Starlink is one of those things that really winds me up. I don’t recall there being any kind of debate about the pros and cons and whether Musk should be allowed to pollute the night sky in this way. He’s just gone ahead and done it.
Is it a test of sorts?
How long a service lifespan do these … things .. have?
I presume they are set up for service and repair and removal?
Some of that is at least half-snarky
Yes it’s a test I believe. They eventually expect to have 42,000 of them.
I’m getting the impression the billionaires own, or believe they own, the planet, as well as the space around it. If he’s planing to colonize Mars without permission, I guess he can fill the sky without permission. Perhaps we need to extend the authority of the UN into space so that we will have treaties regarding these issues. Will Amazon claim Mare Imbrium for his stockholders? The North and South Poles have treaties, don’t they? Free enterprise may have to become a little less free.