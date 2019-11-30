Saturday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour, and various tweets

by Matthew Cobb

The penultimate Cobb morning post – The Boss should be back at the helm on Monday.

In Poland, Hili has pretensions:

Hili: I’m like the Pope.

A: What does that mean?

Hili: I’m standing on a pedestal, saying nothing.

Hili: Jestem jak papież.

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Stoję na cokole i nic nie mówię.

It is a glorious sunny winter morning in Manchester, and so too in Devises, where the animals are keen for their breakfast:

Vaguely in between Manchester and Wiltshire, the marvellous painter Sarah Harding posts a lovely photo:

We went walking in the woods near our house yesterday, and saw lots of busy squirrels getting ready for winter. However, none were so bold as this one, from Regent’s Park in London:

I obviously don’t condone this kind of behaviour 🤫💚 pic.twitter.com/UqIA4wNOzR — Ꮆ𝒆𝓶💎 (@GTTurb0) November 29, 2019

Tom Holland (the historian, not Spider-Man) posts poetry and his cat:

“Cats remember what is essential of days.

Letting all other memories go as of no worth

they sleep sounder than we,

whose hearts break remembering so many

inessential things.” Brian Patten pic.twitter.com/IxxRkHm0Xv — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) November 30, 2019

The history of tea, as seen through its name around the world:

Considering the lexical journey of the word “tea” it comes to us with every compass point considered. That most British of institutions has been infused in Portuguese, French, Dutch, Mandarin, Malay, Spanish, German, Russian, Persian, Greek, Arabic, Turkish, Indian, etc pic.twitter.com/NrPH8ixdjO — Craig Parkinson (@CParkinson535) November 30, 2019 I suspect these wallaby joeys are in the right pouches, despite appearances: Wallaby swapsies? pic.twitter.com/wBwzHJ46xX — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 30, 2019

An ordinate fondness for beetles:

Some serious, green beetle bling courtesy of the Peruvian Amazon. Eurhinus sp. weevil

Stolas sp. tortoise beetle

Platyphora sp. leaf beetle pic.twitter.com/OhURUfbstR — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) November 28, 2019 View from a car: Sometimes driving in the Far East of Russia means seeing one (or more) of the world's largest big cats, the Amur tigers. Inspectors of Khekhtsirsky nature reserve said the tiger doesn't look familiar judging by his stripes & must be a new addition to the reserve's 'family' pic.twitter.com/nMvapCNtTX — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) November 29, 2019 Two frogfish for the price of one: Here's one for #Frogfish Friday. Two very different looking Frogfishes so they must be different species? Actually, both are the same species, the Hairy Frogfish (Antennarius striatus), or Striped Anglerfish for Australians. This cool fish can change colour and its hairyness! pic.twitter.com/3pnRQuNZdG — Dave Harasti (@daveharasti) November 29, 2019 Lovely fishy movement: bowfin showing off those dorsal fin undulations wavy pic.twitter.com/ONqTGw7h1o — Katie O'Reilly (@DrKatfish) November 29, 2019 Even in death, nature has its wonders: So sad to find this weasel dead near my home but a wonderful opportunity to take a closer look at this little mustelid. Such a stunning little carnivore… but, boy does it stink!!!! pic.twitter.com/tO5ePnZcbA — WildlifeKate (@katemacrae) November 29, 2019 As you probably know, Elon Musk is launching a large number of satellites to provide wifi access around the world. Astronomers are not happy, and neither should the rest of us be (click on the pic to see the problem): At one point a train of them was clearly visible to the naked eye, sliding down through the sky beneath Arcturus, bright enough for my phone camera to record them. Still several hours before sunrise. pic.twitter.com/9H67mx19lN — mars_stu (@mars_stu) November 30, 2019 The thing I don’t understand about this whole thing is EVEN IF it’s determined that Starlink is of more value than ground-based astronomy, why did one billionaire get to unilaterally decide that on behalf of the entire planet, with no oversight? https://t.co/08DICvW0Pk — Dr Rachael Livermore (@rclivermore) November 28, 2019 Finally, last night I was at the Lowry Theatre in Salford (right next to Manchester – a bit like Minneapolis and St Paul) as one of the acts on Robin Ince’s Nine Lessons and Carols. On the other side of the Manchester Ship Canal is the BBC and the complex of buildings known as Media City: The view from the Lowry. pic.twitter.com/2IU1bx1DwD — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) November 29, 2019