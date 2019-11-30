I have landed!

I’ve made it to the U.S. and am cooling my heels in the Miami airport before flying to Chicago in an hour. It was a long trip: 3½ hours from Punta Arenas to Santiago, a five-hour wait, an 8½-hour flight from Santiago to Miami, three hours between planes, and, after the next 3½ hour flight to Chicago, I’ll be home (that doesn’t include about 1.5 hours to get from O’Hare to my crib via public transport).

Two things ameliorated the journey. The first was a couple of movies on the Santiago-Miami flight, including Tarantino’s newest, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with an all-star cast including Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio. I quite liked that one, and especially appreciated the melange of songs on the soundtrack. Plus it was a long movie, good for a long flight.

I also watched “The Aftermath”, a 2019 film about a British Army officer and his wife stationed in Hamburg right after the end of WWII. The plot was quite contrived, and had a mawkish ending, but it also starred Keira Knightley, and I’ll see any movie she’s in, (My favorites are “Atonement” and “Never Let Me Go”.)

The other mitigating factor was my Global Entry pass, which I got last year. It includes TSA PreCheck but also an almost instant entry when you’re coming into the US from abroad. While dozens of citizens and Chileans waited in a crowded customs line, I put my pass in the kiosk, had my fingerprints scanned and a picture taken (all by the machine), and got through customs and passport check in about four minutes. If you travel both domestically and internationally, I recommend this highly.

So I am back, and will be sad for a while, having been thrust abruptly from Penguin Land into Starbucks Land. But I’m immensely glad that I went to the Antarctic and the Falkland Islands, as it was one of the top three trips I’ve ever had. Movies and some extra pictures following our landing in Punta Arenas will follow in the next couple of weeks, and I haven’t spent much time documenting the food on our trip, either, though I took lots of pictures.

In the meantime, here are photos of the six species of penguins I saw. (My life list for penguins includes seven, with the addition of the Galápagos penguin.) If you’ve been on this journey with me, you should be able to name them all. And, now that I’m on the Miami airport internet, I present the photos in full resolution.