Brave man attacks London terrorist with a narwhal tusk!

Well, I’m not sure if the London attacker can be described as a “terrorist”, but it’s a reasonable guess given that he was known to police, was wearing a fake suicide vest, and was wearing an electronic monitor when he killed two people and injured three. The monitor was because the killer was on parole for “terrorism related offenses.” The killer was finally killed by police gunfire.
At any rate, the Guardian and several other sources (e.g., here and here) report that a lot of brave people went for the guy, but the most unusual of these heroes used a NARWHAL TUSK as a weapon. As the Guardian reports,
One of the bystanders who helped restrain the attacker was armed with a five-foot narwhal tusk. Amy Coop, a writer and director who was in Fishmongers’ Hall when the attack occurred, said the man took the tusk from the wall.
Here’s the tweet reporting it, and I’ve put a photo below:
PROOF: The tusker in action (another person attacked the killer with a fire extinguisher):
This must be the first time that a killer was taken down with the help of bits from a marine mammal.
There were some brave citizens in London today. All of the UK should be proud of the action taken by a few and of the police as well. My hat is off to all of them.
The unicorn of the sea fights terrorism! Good work Londoners and unicorns!!!
Another reason why America needs to reconsider guns. Yes, he knifed two to death, but what if he owned an AR-15 and a 100-round clip? A gun-wielding murderer would never be confronted by a long mammalian spear in the U.S.
I’ve imagined myself in desperate situations like this. I guess you always wonder how you’d be in such dire straits where lives were at stake. The one image that keeps coming to my mind is – I’d look around for a handy baseball bat or hefty umbrella to use as a weapon. But, the narwhal tusk had never entered my dreams. You have to remain flexible.
Two of the civilian responders had long, whitish objects in their hands. I’ve seen video and stills of both. The photo above shows a (?white) man with dark pants, and a long, skinny, tapering object, confronting the attacker just before he is knocked to the ground. The linked videos in the OP show the second man, who is black and wearing tan pants and holding a somewhat shorter, stouter, cylindrical object; he is part of the group confronting the attacker after he has been knocked to the ground. A witness, Amy Coop, is reported to have identified the second man as holding the narwhal tusk, but the first object looks more like a narwhal tusk to me.
The jihadist was called Usman, just like the third caliph of Islam.