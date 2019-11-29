Friday: Hili dialogue

by Matthew Cobb
A frosty morning on the picket line today – better than yesterday, when it was chucking it down and I thought I might end up with a case of trenchfoot.
In Poland, Hili has some important news:
Hili: I sat down here to tell you something.
A: Tell me what?
Hili: That I’m sitting here.
In Polish:
Hili: Przysiadłam tu, żeby wam powiedzieć.
Ja: O czym?
Hili: Że tu siedzę.
Down on the farm, it’s a lovely morning and the fowl are all very keen to have breakfast:
A quarter-century anniversary of an amazing find:
UK readers of a certain age will recognise the two quadragenarian entertainers here – it’s Eric Morecambe (with the specs) and Ernie Wise (with the wig). They were a mainstay of UK television in the 1970s, and regularly did skits like this one with Tom Jones, including famous people like André Previn (“I’m playing all the right notes, just not in the right order”) and Glenda Jackson.
Some lovely otters:
Even fossils can be ephemeral:
The widest moth in the world:
Love a bittern. What’s the difference between the American and the European versions?
Bad news for moths:
A cosmic perspective. The Universe is very very very big.
This looks fairly terrifying:
I’ve seen some fine examples of the Wollemi Pines at Wakefield Place in West Sussex. Seems odd to me that these trees, which seem perfectly happy in the clay and cold of the Sussex Weald as well as an Australian valley, would die out.
Correction, it’s Wakehurst Place, not Wakefield.
If I were ever called to produce evidence thay justified humanities existence, I would pick Eric and Ernie making breakfast..
A celebrated TV appearance of the Beatles playing live & undubbed in front of a small & unseen studio audience.
The Morecambe & Wise Show, ATV’s Elstree Studio Centre in Borehamwood, Monday 2nd Dec 1963 & broadcast to the nation on the ITV TV network on Saturday 18 April 1964 at 8.25pm.
Songs: This Boy, All My Loving & I Want To Hold Your Hand followed by the golden oldie Moonlight Bay.
Lennon is playing his short scale 1958 Model 325 Rickenbacker Capri [5/8 scale, hollow-body electric] serial number “V81”, bought by John at Steinway’s in Hamburg, Germany in 1960:
It looks almost like a lute in the video as the black body [natural finish when new, but painted black in 62?] hides against his dark suit. This is the Beatles instrument if you had to pick just one.
He learned to play fretted strings on a banjo tutored by his Mum Julia & I think you can see it in the way he plays his Rickenbacker here. IMO he was more comfortable with short scale guitars as I’m fairly sure his Mum’s banjo was too.
Sean Lennon owns this priceless instrument – the Holy Grail of guitars! The banjo of course is double priceless, should it ever be ‘discovered’ as so many lost artefacts mysteriously are.
Thanks, Michael, for the trip down memory lane. Nice to see them recorded live with good sound.
Yes, the sound is amazing for 1963 – it must have been taped from the line feeds, mixed & prepped for broadcast – the advantages of playing in a TV studio environment. The venue was called the ATV Elstree Studio Centre [now BBC owned] opened two years before & it freely copied/stole ideas & kit from American film/TV studios – for shows they thought they could sell to the US they recorded using both US & Brit TV cameras with separate crews – both at once. Imagine the cables & chaos!
Deer chasing man + dog is a late response to this man’s dog, Fenton chasing a bunch of deer in Richmond Park, London, 2011:
Certainly a good case for having the dog on a leash. Some of them even chase cars…em, good eat’en.
This is a wild turkey version, not only appropriate for Thanksgiving but the pissed off turkey did a good deed and chased away the motorcycle cop before he could give the motorist a ticket. Just hope the man wasn’t on his way to a Thanksgiving turkey dinner.
LOL. Nicely edited CopCam video – a talent at Livermore PD, CA knows their movie horror/thriller tropes. Good stuff.
I enjoyed seeing the speed of light depicted. Einstein must have had images like this in mind while developing his relativity. As humans begin to move farther out, the communications delay becomes more significant. At some point it will likely increase any sense of loneliness. Don’t send anyone without a cat or dog.
EXPANDING UNIVERSE NEWS & SNAIL SPEED LIGHT: Even if we had light speed travel today, over 98% of all the galaxies we’ll ever see are already beyond our reach & with every year that goes by, approximately five entire galaxies cross over that threshold from being reachable to no longer being reachable. It’s as if Einstein’s Old One rigged the game so no single civilisation can sweep the board – a good thing for us & our pets probably. 🙂
I can imagine all those little green men (and I suppose little green women and little green cats and dogs) heading out for planet Earth, only to see us slip away over the event horizon. We could, in principle, fire light beams in all directions with a message such as: sorry we missed you.
The speed of light is also amazing at small scales compared to the speed of modern computers. I remember from years ago that some computers used a loop of wire around its cabinet as a timer. I forget which model. Light travels approximately one foot per nanosecond. A modern desktop computer CPU can do about 3 instruction cycles per nanosecond. Most instructions take several cycles.