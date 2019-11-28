Thursday: Hili dialogue, Mietek and duck updates, farm rush hour and some farewells

by Matthew Cobb
Another UK university strike day, so this is posted as I rush off to the picket line (the strike will continue until next Wednesday). In Manchester we are organising ‘teach outs’ with various talks being given – I’m speaking about ‘The Idea of the Brain’ today at lunchtime.
In Poland, Hili has some heartening words:
We had 6 ducks for breakfast: 4 males and 2 females. It was about 45 degrees this morning and very windy. We may have gusts up to 50 mph today.
We had 16 ducks for lunch; 8 males and 8 females. It was colder and windier than this morning. Brrr.
Down on the farm, things are a rush:
Yesterday, we said farewell to two very cultured men – the Australian writer, poet and critic Clive James, and the physician and director Jonathan Miller. James, aged 80, received his first terminal diagnosis ten years ago, and carried on writing until very near the end. Miller, aged 85, shot to fame as part of the 1960s satire boom, with Beyond the Fringe, before abandoning both comedy and medicine to become a brilliant theatre director.
As Twitter noted, both men were lucid about the future. First, Paul Bronks with an uncharacteristically animal-free tweet:
A link to the news of Miller’s death:
This video has been going the rounds in various forms. Here’s the version I first saw, with a Spanish title:
Two stunning photos of a metallic blue rove beetle:
Fascinating use of ancient DNA:
All cats do this, we just can’t see:
Do whales know it’s raining?
Remember those tacky Nespresso ads Clooney made?
The linked article is over-long, but very interesting. Have any readers seen this?
A couple of tweets from me. This is true:
And this may be:
TWEET Cormac Browne @SimplyTome QUOTE:
Complete bollocks of course. The story goes back a few years before Clooney sold his tequila company, Casamigos & before his biggest movie pay days. There’s no way he had the spend back then to support a private satellite for the sole purpose of being “in orbit over Sudan” [a laughable phrase] – we’re talking $10Ms just for launch fees & $100Ms for the sat itself. He could afford the cheaper, smaller cube-sats available now, maybe $300k launch, but the ability to steer in LEO & take photos requires a fairly heavy piece of kit in the $100Ms even today AND it can’t stay over Sudan while in LEO – it would have to whip around the Earth every 50 mins & be in Sudan sky for a brief time each orbit.
The truth is more mundane. Gorgeous George fronted around $750k [a tiny fraction of his Nespresso earnings] to finance the Satellite Sentinel Project, which works like this:
MORE INFO HERE I don’t think George put further money in, just his name, face & time.
Just checked & Sudan not near enough to the Equator for a practical GSO [to truly orbit over Sudan] spy sat circa 2010 & it would cost near $1B back then anyway.
This sentence was enough to tell me the Tweet was bullshit
I checked: Sudan is not on the equator, you can’t keep a satellite in orbit over it.
Patrick McCray’s study of the 26,000 year clock shows that at the Hoover Dam is a remarkable work of techno-art. It uses the fact that the Earth wobbles on it’s axis to mark time over millennia. I’ve never visited the Dam, but I probably shall, and the clock will be something to pay attention to.
I agree about the techno-art, it’s retro-futurism to my eye [20s/30s SciFi art] mixed with ancient Egyptian revival. I wouldnt say it’s a clock as such – it points to a moment in the past
[1935, September, 30th, 21:30] – apparently the encoding is accurate enough to get you back to the minute from anywhere in the next 10 millennia!
Wally Motloch, has a lovely & seemingly accurate & not insane article on it with great pictures too, over at Graham Hancock’s** crank site. GO HERE [no malware lurking]
** Old, Scottish pseudo-archaeologist, drug taker, grifter & probable loon.
Here’s a 12-PAGE B&W PDF BOOKLET – it doesn’t scroll, you flip the pages sideways with the arrows at the bottom. Nice.
Rove Beetles ,if you touch one they tend to bend their backsides towards you ,one species is known as the devils coach horse .