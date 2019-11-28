Happy Genocide Day from the NYT

If you don’t already know that virtually every holiday we celebrate has a dark story behind it, the New York Times is happy to remind you about the genocide behind Thanksgiving. But ten to one you already know the story Charles Blow tells in today’s op-ed piece—the first thing you see on the NYT’s web page (it’s the article at upper right):

At the end, not satisfied to indict our genocidal forebears (and yes, many of them regarded Native Americans as either inhuman or ready to be killed or fleeced), Blow then indicts us at the end:

I spent most of my life believing a gauzy, kindergarten version of Thanksgiving, thinking only of feasts and family, turkey and dressing. I was blind, willfully ignorant, I suppose, to the bloodier side of the Thanksgiving story, to the more honest side of it. But I’ve come to believe that is how America would have it if it had its druthers: We would be blissfully blind, living in a soft world bleached of hard truth. I can no longer abide that.

Really, all “America”? I guess Blow is the only one among us who can face and absorb the “hard truth.” How vigorously he flaunts his virtue! (Remember, though, that almost all of us already know what Blow sees fit to say again.)

Well, happy Thanksgiving—if you have any appetite after reading Blow on the holiday. And welcome to the New Woke Times.