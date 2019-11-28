Happy Genocide Day from the NYT

If you don’t already know that virtually every holiday we celebrate has a dark story behind it, the New York Times is happy to remind you about the genocide behind Thanksgiving. But ten to one you already know the story Charles Blow tells in today’s op-ed piece—the first thing you see on the NYT’s web page (it’s the article at upper right):
At the end, not satisfied to indict our genocidal forebears (and yes, many of them regarded Native Americans as either inhuman or ready to be killed or fleeced), Blow then indicts us at the end:
I spent most of my life believing a gauzy, kindergarten version of Thanksgiving, thinking only of feasts and family, turkey and dressing.
I was blind, willfully ignorant, I suppose, to the bloodier side of the Thanksgiving story, to the more honest side of it.
But I’ve come to believe that is how America would have it if it had its druthers: We would be blissfully blind, living in a soft world bleached of hard truth. I can no longer abide that.
Really, all “America”? I guess Blow is the only one among us who can face and absorb the “hard truth.” How vigorously he flaunts his virtue! (Remember, though, that almost all of us already know what Blow sees fit to say again.)
Well, happy Thanksgiving—if you have any appetite after reading Blow on the holiday. And welcome to the New Woke Times.
That is his inner puritan coming out at Thanksgiving to beat him up for something his ancestors did.
Your link is to a blog by Scott H. Greenfield, a defense attorney, who states “Whether Blow’s history lesson is accurate, or sufficient, is immaterial. There are few people above the age of 13 unaware that the colonization of the New World wasn’t what we were taught in kindergarten.” Really? People in this country are amazingly ignorant of history so that if they have any notion about the origins of Thanksgiving, I would think that the kindergarten version of the holiday would largely prevail.
People in the U.S, and probably people everywhere, tend to view the history of the country in terms of myth. Without actually studying history, they accept the myth because it gives them something to be proud of. After all, how many people would readily agree to the notion that the dominant society has a long track record of treating others pretty shabbily? And that goes back to the first colonizers. One can argue as to whether the degree of this is better or worse than other nations, but it is undeniable. For much of American history (including the colonial period), the prevailing ethos was, promulgated by white Protestantism, that America was God’s chosen land, referred to in the mid-nineteenth century as Manifest Destiny and that the Protestant inhabitants were destined and ordered to spread a special kind of democracy throughout the continent. Of course, this democracy excluded blacks, Latinos, and Chinese as well as Native Americans. For a long time, Catholics and Jews were viewed as not fit to participate.
I do not find it particularly surprising that people react in horror and anger at what Blow and historian David Silverman (another op-ed in today’s NYT) wrote about the origins of Thanksgiving. It is no more surprising that today so many white Southerners and others cannot come to terms about the reality of how slavery operated. Rejecting myths creates cognitive dissonance. It is much more comforting to believe in fairy tales. That is why such versions of history will never entirely disappear.
By the way, for an extended summary of David Silverman’s book on Thanksgiving, see this article in the New Yorker by Philip Deloria. But, perhaps, you should read it after you have your Thanksgiving feast.
Well put, as usual. That mythologizing extends also to both past and present thinking on Native Americans.
In my youth in Southern New England, a Native American brother and sister, one a teacher another an artist (a carver of totems) would often give talks at schools. We’d have “assemblies” where the entire school (or class) would sit in the gymnasium while they spoke about their people, history and culture. They were Pequots from Southern CT.
I distinctly remember the brother (his name, I believe was Tanaquidgin) commenting, somewhat bitterly, about the common myths of the day about Native Americans. He cited some of the negative ones but also those which purport to show Native Americans were perfect stewards of the environment and lived in peace until the Europeans came, raping and ravaging. He told us (I believe I was around 12 and it’s stuck to me to this day) that such mythologizing about his people was deeply insulting as it made them seem less human. In modern lingo, it “others” them. I agree. It is disrespectful of them -and our ancestors- to not remember them as humans capable as all humans are of kindness and cruelty, belligerence and tolerance. Myths of any kind do no one any good, except for entertainment or to corral children.
Not so sure…
This was nice, thank you.
Just to be sure that we all correctly understand our racist, genocidal giving of thanks, there is also a piece in today’s NYT called “The Vicious Reality Behind the Thanksgiving Myth” by David J. Silverman. Just to be clear, I do understand, and I am still grateful.
“We would be blissfully blind, living in a soft world bleached of hard truth. I can no longer abide that.”
So he is giving up religion?
Feh. The revisionism in that piece is bad…..
This is a garbled account – the man who was killed (a guy by the name of Oldman) was killed at sea and the colonists blamed the Narragansetts, a coastal group of Wampanoags. So some Connecticut colonists attacked an empty Niantic village on Block Island killing around 100 -if you believe the colonists- or only 1 if you believe the Narragansetts.
The Pequot war is called that because the Pequots, a native American tribe from Southern New England, allied with European colonists and waged a war against their enemies, the Mohegans and Algonquins. In particular they sought to take coveted lands held by the Wampanoags in what is today Eastern Massachusetts. The colonists were natural allies as they too wanted that land and as was typical of the day they sought to leverage whatever they could from Native tribal conflicts. But make no mistake about it – the Pequot war was a war between Native Americans with Europeans allied to one side or another; the French -naturally- supported the Mohegans.
Happy turkey day to all.
The think is, he cannot go back in history and fix or change reality regardless of how he might try. His anger should be fixed on those who pushed the Thanksgiving fantasy on him at early childhood and himself for not learning more before adulthood. A lifetime he says – really?
Or actually, what he should be angry about is all the additional damage caused by the holiday. All those people traveling by air and highway to eat at some other location and then coming back. By comparison those people at the first thanksgiving were saints. I won’t even mention XMAS.
Blow forgot to remind us on this day how bad Thanksgiving is for the turkeys.
My sister, no vegetarian, calls today “Turkey Murder Day”.
When you signal your pain and guilt and agree with the case put forward, you will be found wanting.
As ever was the case.
He’ll never be pleased.
Well, here is the most “liked” comment in response to Blow’s article, coming from the NYTimes’s moderated comment section:
“The Buddy
Astoria, NYNov. 27
Times Pick
However much it’s become fashionable to rethink traditional holidays, I think most people celebrate Thanksgiving in order to enjoy a feast with the people they love, and to remind oneself to be grateful for one’s blessings. No one is looking to celebrate the subjugation of indigenous peoples.”
(Note: the writer uses the social construction “indigenous peoples”. I was stunned to find that there are progressives I know, not just one, who really took the indigenous literally and think that Native Americans evolved as distinct species of homo sapiens in the Western Hemisphere. They at first were incredulous that it was in Africa….)
And joyous day to all.
To me it sounds as if Ch. Blow is indicting his former ignorance rather than us or America. Following this in Europe, I’m under the impression that the man is fairly reasonable. Writing for the ‘New Woke Times’ doesn’t imply membership of the ‘Wokistan Tribe’.