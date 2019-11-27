Wednesday: Hili dialogue, Mietek cuteness, farm rush hour and random tweets

by Matthew Cobb
The Boss will soon be on his way back to put a bit of order in things here, beginning next week. In the meantime, Hili has a different perception of time:
A: I was looking for you for half a day!
Hili: You exaggerate, I’ve been here for just two hours.
Ja: Pół dnia cię szukałem!
Hili: Przesadzasz, jestem tu dopiero od dwóch godzin.
We got this picture of Mietek being cute – he is doing fine.
Farm rush hour is even more of a rush than normal:
Not all rush hours are on the farm:
Mr Lumpy and friends live in Stockport, just down the road from me:
Lovely amazonian jaguars:
Happy reptile:
Escaped hamster drama. Click through for the full story:
On Greek TV, things don’t go as planned when a curious pig intervenes:
Giant snow lizard:
Cat tweets from Heather Hastie:
And finally, a stunning photo from Jupiter:
you may like this –
LOL. Weirdly large 30% thumbs down on YT, maybe because overly long?
Voting for science breakthrough of 2019 ends in less than a week :
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/11/choose-your-2019-breakthrough-year
… I note that the question as posed on the Science Magazine website is not “breakthrough”, but “_your_ breakthrough” – consistent with the recent idea of personalized facts and truth…
Chester the Hamster is fine. A lot of Dad-misses-his-daughter going on 🙂
Hili is always genial. Can somebody give me the URL of the Polish version? I want to send it to a Polish friend in Sweden.
The site is Listy z naszego sadu & the url you want is HERE
Mietek’s looking good.
Pic the other way up & I added Earth for scale. Europa has more water than Earth.
Click to enlarge:
Come for the science, stay for the pretty pictures! 😎
Am I the only one who thought of the Cat Stevens song fro the last picture?
The pesky hog reminded me of a gruesome news item in the paper this morning. A Texas woman was killed right outside her own house by feral hogs!: