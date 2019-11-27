Wednesday: Hili dialogue, Mietek cuteness, farm rush hour and random tweets

by Matthew Cobb

The Boss will soon be on his way back to put a bit of order in things here, beginning next week. In the meantime, Hili has a different perception of time:

A: I was looking for you for half a day! Hili: You exaggerate, I’ve been here for just two hours. Ja: Pół dnia cię szukałem!

Hili: Przesadzasz, jestem tu dopiero od dwóch godzin. We got this picture of Mietek being cute – he is doing fine.

Farm rush hour is even more of a rush than normal:

Not all rush hours are on the farm:

6am rush hour on my way to the airport pic.twitter.com/d52qGTgstG — Ainsley S (@americanbeetles) November 26, 2019

Mr Lumpy and friends live in Stockport, just down the road from me:

Wow is all I can say! Snowdrop is one magnificent Fox, I can’t tell you how privileged I feel to share my garden with these beautiful animals 🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾🦊🦊❤️ pic.twitter.com/yXdSZKjSpe — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) November 26, 2019

Lovely amazonian jaguars:

Science communication…did you know that there is a population of aquatic jaguars in the Brazilian Pantanal living at extraordinarily high density, eating almost entirely fish and caiman, and cooperatively fishing? I'll post some videos of them every week or so. pic.twitter.com/4UHPFRnTyR — Taal Levi (@taaltree) November 26, 2019

Happy reptile:

Nothing like a nice morning shower to set you up for the day….. ❤🦎 pic.twitter.com/fgfOygXHQm — collie ennis (@collieennis) November 27, 2019

Escaped hamster drama. Click through for the full story:

my dad took over my hamster once i went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is pic.twitter.com/JmTJl6jFBI — Steph Veerman (@stephyj725) November 25, 2019

On Greek TV, things don’t go as planned when a curious pig intervenes:

Giant snow lizard:

That's a huge lizard pic.twitter.com/qXIUtuxMa4 — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) November 26, 2019

Cat tweets from Heather Hastie:

Don't worry mate I got it pic.twitter.com/VOqLubO9rm — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 26, 2019

Kitten disrupts a peacock from completing his mating display! pic.twitter.com/rgMBq0Pl8T — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 24, 2019

And finally, a stunning photo from Jupiter:

Just because, here's a real image mosaic of Europa serenely floating in front of its parent planet Jupiter, and co-starring the Great Red Spot and the shadow of the volcanic moon Io. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LYnMaQtWXu — Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) November 26, 2019