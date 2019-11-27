Wednesday: Hili dialogue, Mietek cuteness, farm rush hour and random tweets

by Matthew Cobb

The Boss will soon be on his way back to put a bit of order in things here, beginning next week. In the meantime, Hili has a different perception of time:

A: I was looking for you for half a day!
Hili: You exaggerate, I’ve been here for just two hours.
Ja: Pół dnia cię szukałem!
Hili: Przesadzasz, jestem tu dopiero od dwóch godzin.
We got this picture of Mietek being cute – he is doing fine.

 

Farm rush hour is even more of a rush than normal:

Not all rush hours are on the farm:

Mr Lumpy and friends live in Stockport, just down the road from me:

Lovely amazonian jaguars:

Happy reptile:

 

 

Escaped hamster drama. Click through for the full story:

 

On Greek TV, things don’t go as planned when a curious pig intervenes:

Giant snow lizard:

Cat tweets from Heather Hastie:

 

And finally, a stunning photo from Jupiter:

 

