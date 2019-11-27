Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ guidance

Here’s today’s Jesus and Mo cartoon, called “poetry,” and below that is the author’s email. Happy anniversary, J&M!!!

The strip shows the extreme danger of trying to inculcate someone into a religion by letting them read its scriptures without guidance. Of course, with proper guidance, such as you can get in a historically-oriented divinity school, you can become an atheist even faster!

From the artist:

