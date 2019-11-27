Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ guidance

Here’s today’s Jesus and Mo cartoon, called “poetry,” and below that is the author’s email. Happy anniversary, J&M!!!
The strip shows the extreme danger of trying to inculcate someone into a religion by letting them read its scriptures without guidance. Of course, with proper guidance, such as you can get in a historically-oriented divinity school, you can become an atheist even faster!
From the artist:
Yes, well, it’s really not such a great book. Have I said that before?
Sunday was Jesus & Mo’s 14th birthday, so the boys are well and truly into their teenage years now.
There are muslim charities that give out free copies… that is how I got one (in English)…
I was just watching an old Hitch talk on belief and I’m thinking…the case he makes is so clear, it would take an idiot or someone totally brainwashed to deny it. Much of his evidence comes straight from the texts. Then I viewed a Richard Carrier talk where he discusses how the Gospels must be seen as myth since they don’t meet any of the criteria for historical accounts. I tried to imagine the inner workings of a mind that refuses to see that. I fell short of the task.
It is the same inner workings of a mind that can’t see what Trump et al did (and continues to do) is horribly wrong. It’s no wonder that Trump’s core believers are, well, believers. When a mind has turned to credulity for all its answers, folly ensues.
I believe you!
Here’s outgoing secretary of energy Goodhair’s recent explanation:
Is there anyone in American politics more pathetic than Perry? The OED should have a picture of him as their definition of fool. And just to add, the timing of his resignation is suspicious. He’s another sycophant drawn into the gravity well of Trump’s corruption.
Giuliani.
What? It’s not like you could possibly accuse Rick Perry of hypocrisy:
That’s pretty goddamn funny.